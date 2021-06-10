chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Baphomet
 Baphomet - The Dead Shall I... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Antagonized
 Antagonized - Intense perve... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Unleashed
 Unleashed - Hammer Battalion (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Carnal Tomb
 Carnal Tomb - Festering Pre... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Sadistik Forest
 Sadistik Forest - Obscure O... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Oes Galliath
 Oes Galliath - Sous l'oeil ... (C)
Par Sordide		   
Sorcier Des Glaces
 Sorcier Des Glaces - Un Mon... (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Les news du 5 Juin 2021
 Les news du 5 Juin 2021 - P... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Vallendusk
 Vallendusk - Heralds Of Strife (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Les news du 4 Juin 2021
 Les news du 4 Juin 2021 - C... (N)
Par northstar		   
Shadowspawn
 Shadowspawn - The Biology O... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Grave Miasma
 Grave Miasma - Abyss Of Wra... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
The Devil's Blood
 The Devil's Blood - The Tim... (C)
Par Voay		   
Shinda Saibo No Katamari
 Shinda Saibo No Katamari - ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Wheel
 Wheel - Preserved In Time (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 1 Juin 2021
 Les news du 1 Juin 2021 - T... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 30 Mai 2021
 Les news du 30 Mai 2021 - N... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 27 Mai 2021
 Les news du 27 Mai 2021 - M... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
VOLA
 VOLA - Witness (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 26 Mai 2021
 Les news du 26 Mai 2021 - T... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Carnal Savagery
 Carnal Savagery - Fiendish (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 9 Juin 2021

News
Les news du 9 Juin 2021 Leprous - Leprous - She Said Destroy - Grisly - Karloff - Claustrofobia - Orationem - Awaketh - Paradise Lost - Craven Idol
»
(Lien direct)
LEPROUS (Metal progressif, Norvège) vient d'annoncer un nouvel album, Aphelion, prévu pour le 27 août 2021 chez InsideOut Music.

»
(Lien direct)
SHE SAID DESTROY (Melodic Death/Black/Thrash, Norvège) a dévoilé le morceau "Not Only Bridges" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Succession dont la sortie est prévue dans le courant de l'année chez Mas-Kina Recordings.

»
(Lien direct)
GRISLY (Death Metal avec Rogga Johansson, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Salting the Earth le 3 août via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. By Inferno's Light
02. Dying Like Dogs in Winter
03. Mutilator
04. Wickedness that Lurks Within
05. Skymningssonaten
06. Mexico (Reign of Bullets)
07. Last Days in Fear
08. Salting the Earth
09. Driver
10. Souls Last Caress

»
(Lien direct)
KARLOFF (Black/Punk, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Hate Consumer" tiré de son premier long-format The Appearing à paraître le 30 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. My Misanthropic Kingdom
2. The Sound of Discipline
3. Hate Consumer
4. Skeleton and Ashes
5. Nihilistik Reaction
6. Winterlude
7. Superior Presence of Cruelty
8. On the Old Ropes
9. A Violent Winter

»
(Lien direct)
CLAUSTROFOBIA (Death/Thrash, Brésil) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour son nouveau single "Riff Cult".

»
(Lien direct)
ORATIONEM (Christian Black Metal, USA) a sorti son nouvel album The Black Metal Scripture Collection - Volume 1 au format CD chez Christian Metal Underground Records.

»
(Lien direct)
AWAKETH (Black Metal, Espagne) offre sa compilation de démos éponyme en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 11 juin via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. From the Caves (1st demo)
2. Horned Throne (1st demo)
3. Rapture (1st demo)
4. Haunting Presence (1st demo)
5. Nocturnal Lust (extra track)
6. Endless Fear (2nd demo)
7. Blood Magick (2nd demo)
8. Elighten (2nd demo)
9. Rising Spirit (2nd demo)
10. Burning Golgotha (extra track)

»
(Lien direct)
PARADISE LOST (Doom/Death/Gothic, Angleterre) va rééditer son live Draconian Times Live MMXI le 30 juin au format tape sur Birth Ritual Records. Deux versions au choix : une rouge et une blanche.

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Forked Tongues, le nouvel album de CRAVEN IDOL (Black/Thrash, UK) sortira le 23 juillet sur Dark Descent Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Iron Age Of Devastation" :

01. Venomous Rites
02. The Wrath Of Typhon
03. Iron Age Of Devastation
04. Even The Demons
05. Forked Tongues
06. Deify The Stormgod
07. The Gods Have Left Us For Dead
Thrasho Voay + Keyser + AxGxB
10 Juin 2021
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Vanden Plas
 Vanden Plas
Beyond Daylight
2002 - InsideOut Music		   
Antagonized
 Antagonized
Intense perversion
2011 - Old Cemetery Records		   
Phantasmagore
 Phantasmagore
Insurrection Or Submission (EP)
2021 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Craven Idol
 Craven Idol
Black/Thrash - 2005 - Royaume-Uni		   
Karloff
 Karloff
Black Metal / Punk - 2015 - Allemagne		   
Leprous
 Leprous
Metal/rock progressif moderne prétentieux - 2001 - Norvège		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost
Doom Death Metal / Gothic Metal - 1988 - Royaume-Uni		   
She Said Destroy
 She Said Destroy
Metal extrême moderne, lourd et original - 2003 - Norvège		   
Baphomet
The Dead Shall Inherit
Lire la chronique
Zwiespalt
Distanz
Lire la chronique
Vanden Plas
Beyond Daylight
Lire la chronique
Antagonized
Intense perversion
Lire la chronique
Phantasmagore
Insurrection Or Submission ...
Lire la chronique
Sadistik Forest
Obscure Old Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Anthropophagous
Death Fugue
Lire la chronique
Odd Dimension
The Blue Dawn
Lire la chronique
Carnal Tomb
Festering Presence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Blacklisted
No One Deserves to Be Here ...
Lire la chronique
Sorcier Des Glaces
Un Monde de Glace et de Sang
Lire la chronique
Vallendusk
Heralds Of Strife
Lire la chronique
Midnight Betrothed
Dreamless
Lire la chronique
Shadowspawn
The Biology Of Disbelief
Lire la chronique
Jerry Cantrell
Boggy Depot
Lire la chronique
Vanden Plas
Far Off Grace
Lire la chronique
The Devil's Blood
The Time Of No Time Evermore
Lire la chronique
Grave Miasma
Abyss Of Wrathful Deities
Lire la chronique
Impaled Nazarene
Eight Headed Serpent
Lire la chronique
Gärgäntuäh
Dödenlicht (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Nordgeist
Frostwinter
Lire la chronique
Earth and Pillars
Earth II
Lire la chronique
Inferno
Paradeigma (Phosphenes of A...
Lire la chronique
Shinda Saibo No Katamari
Ostriched Existence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Deathswarm
Forward Into Oblivion
Lire la chronique
Sleep
Iommic Life (EP)
Lire la chronique
VOLA
Witness
Lire la chronique
Killing Addiction
Mind Of A New God
Lire la chronique
Acausal Intrusion
Nulitas
Lire la chronique
Malum
Devil's Creation
Lire la chronique