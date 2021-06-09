|
Les news du 9 Juin 2021
News
Les news du 9 Juin 2021 Leprous - She Said Destroy - Grisly - Karloff - Claustrofobia - Orationem - Awaketh - Paradise Lost - Craven Idol
|»
|LEPROUS (Metal progressif, Norvège) vient d'annoncer un nouvel album, Aphelion, prévu pour le 27 août 2021 chez InsideOut Music.
|
|»
|SHE SAID DESTROY (Melodic Death/Black/Thrash, Norvège) a dévoilé le morceau "Not Only Bridges" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Succession dont la sortie est prévue dans le courant de l'année chez Mas-Kina Recordings.
|
|»
|GRISLY (Death Metal avec Rogga Johansson, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Salting the Earth le 3 août via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. By Inferno's Light
02. Dying Like Dogs in Winter
03. Mutilator
04. Wickedness that Lurks Within
05. Skymningssonaten
06. Mexico (Reign of Bullets)
07. Last Days in Fear
08. Salting the Earth
09. Driver
10. Souls Last Caress
|
|»
|KARLOFF (Black/Punk, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Hate Consumer" tiré de son premier long-format The Appearing à paraître le 30 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. My Misanthropic Kingdom
2. The Sound of Discipline
3. Hate Consumer
4. Skeleton and Ashes
5. Nihilistik Reaction
6. Winterlude
7. Superior Presence of Cruelty
8. On the Old Ropes
9. A Violent Winter
|
|»
|CLAUSTROFOBIA (Death/Thrash, Brésil) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour son nouveau single "Riff Cult".
|
|»
|ORATIONEM (Christian Black Metal, USA) a sorti son nouvel album The Black Metal Scripture Collection - Volume 1 au format CD chez Christian Metal Underground Records.
|
|»
|AWAKETH (Black Metal, Espagne) offre sa compilation de démos éponyme en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 11 juin via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. From the Caves (1st demo)
2. Horned Throne (1st demo)
3. Rapture (1st demo)
4. Haunting Presence (1st demo)
5. Nocturnal Lust (extra track)
6. Endless Fear (2nd demo)
7. Blood Magick (2nd demo)
8. Elighten (2nd demo)
9. Rising Spirit (2nd demo)
10. Burning Golgotha (extra track)
|
|»
|PARADISE LOST (Doom/Death/Gothic, Angleterre) va rééditer son live Draconian Times Live MMXI le 30 juin au format tape sur Birth Ritual Records. Deux versions au choix : une rouge et une blanche.
|
|»
|Intitulé Forked Tongues, le nouvel album de CRAVEN IDOL (Black/Thrash, UK) sortira le 23 juillet sur Dark Descent Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Iron Age Of Devastation" :
01. Venomous Rites
02. The Wrath Of Typhon
03. Iron Age Of Devastation
04. Even The Demons
05. Forked Tongues
06. Deify The Stormgod
07. The Gods Have Left Us For Dead
|
