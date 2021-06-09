SHE SAID DESTROY (Melodic Death/Black/Thrash, Norvège) a dévoilé le morceau "Not Only Bridges" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Succession dont la sortie est prévue dans le courant de l'année chez Mas-Kina Recordings.
GRISLY (Death Metal avec Rogga Johansson, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Salting the Earth le 3 août via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. By Inferno's Light
02. Dying Like Dogs in Winter
03. Mutilator
04. Wickedness that Lurks Within
05. Skymningssonaten
06. Mexico (Reign of Bullets)
07. Last Days in Fear
08. Salting the Earth
09. Driver
10. Souls Last Caress
KARLOFF (Black/Punk, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Hate Consumer" tiré de son premier long-format The Appearing à paraître le 30 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. My Misanthropic Kingdom
2. The Sound of Discipline
3. Hate Consumer
4. Skeleton and Ashes
5. Nihilistik Reaction
6. Winterlude
7. Superior Presence of Cruelty
8. On the Old Ropes
9. A Violent Winter
