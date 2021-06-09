»

(Lien direct) GRISLY (Death Metal avec Rogga Johansson, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Salting the Earth le 3 août via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



01. By Inferno's Light

02. Dying Like Dogs in Winter

03. Mutilator

04. Wickedness that Lurks Within

05. Skymningssonaten

06. Mexico (Reign of Bullets)

07. Last Days in Fear

08. Salting the Earth

09. Driver

10. Souls Last Caress



