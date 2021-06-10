DEAFHEAVEN (Feeling Good Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Infinite Granite qui sortira le 20 août via Anti- Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Shellstar
2. In Blur
3. Great Mass Of Color
4. Neptune Raining Diamonds
5. Lament For Wasps
6. Villan
7. The Gnashing
8. Other Language
9. Mombasa
MARRAS (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé ici le titre "As Nights Get Darker" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Endtime Sermon prévu le 9 juillet sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :
1. Shadows Upon the Sacred Land
2. (1st Prophecy) Anointing Of The Sick
3. Endtime Sermon
4. From The Last Battleground
5. Gathered To Rule
6. (2nd Prophecy) Last Judgement
7. My Cold Grave
8. (3rd Prophecy) Pestilence
9. As Nights Get Darker
10. (4th Prophecy) Viaticum
11. From The Soot of Goahti
PHOBIA (Death Metal avec des futurs membres de Enslaved et Theatre of Tragedy, Norvège) offre sa compilation Slaughterhouse Tapes en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 14 juin via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Fog of Uncertainty
3. The Last Settlement of Ragnarok
4. Feverish Convulsions
5. Frame of Mind (studio)
6. Thy Rottening Flesh (rehearsal)
7. The Last Settlement of Ragnarok (rehearsal)
8. When the Jews Return to Zion (rehearsal)
9. Frame of Mind (rehearsal)
10. Feverish Convulsions (rehearsal)
DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Inversion of the Unseen Horizon le 3 septembre sur CDN Records. Tracklist :
Chapter I - INCEPTION: THE CYRU’XILEAN NEXUS
1. Within The Astral Abscess (5:20)
2. Behold, The Apex of Decay (4:36)
3. Enginieering The Wvrmhorde (4:39)
Chapter II - INCURSION: THE PROTOTYPAL ESCHATON
4. Summoning The Cosmic Devourer (7:13)
5. Masticated By An Infinite Shadow (4:30)
6. In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign (3:52)
Chapter III - INVERSION: THE HORIZONTAL REFLECTION
7. Deciphering The Archetype (3:53)
8. Impaled Upon The Carrionspire (5:01) (Classical guitar and solos by Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy))
9. Beyond The Abhorrence (4:13)
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par AxGxB
Par Sordide
Par Dark Nico
Par AxGxB
Par NightSoul
Par northstar
Par Charon Del H...
Par Deathrash
Par Voay
Par AxGxB
Par Bras Cassé
Par Fabulon
Par Ander
Par Jean-Clint
Par coreandcoupdate
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Charon Del H...