Les news du 10 Juin 2021

News
Les news du 10 Juin 2021 Deafheaven - Requiem - Marras - Pestilence - Phobia - Deformatory
»
(Lien direct)
DEAFHEAVEN (Feeling Good Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Infinite Granite qui sortira le 20 août via Anti- Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Shellstar
2. In Blur
3. Great Mass Of Color
4. Neptune Raining Diamonds
5. Lament For Wasps
6. Villan
7. The Gnashing
8. Other Language
9. Mombasa

»
(Lien direct)
REQUIEM (Death Metal, Suisse) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Collapse Into Chaos qui sortira le 25 juin via Massacre Records. "Mankind Never Learns" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
MARRAS (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé ici le titre "As Nights Get Darker" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Endtime Sermon prévu le 9 juillet sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :

1. Shadows Upon the Sacred Land
2. (1st Prophecy) Anointing Of The Sick
3. Endtime Sermon
4. From The Last Battleground
5. Gathered To Rule
6. (2nd Prophecy) Last Judgement
7. My Cold Grave
8. (3rd Prophecy) Pestilence
9. As Nights Get Darker
10. (4th Prophecy) Viaticum
11. From The Soot of Goahti

»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENCE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le morceau "Deificvs" issu de son nouvel opus Exitivm à paraître le 25 juin chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. In Omnibvs (Intro)
2. Morbvs Propagationem
3. Deificvs
4. Sempiternvs
5. Internicionem
6. Mortifervm
7. Dominatvi Svbmissa
8. Pericvlvm Externvm
9. Inficiat
10. Exitivm
11. Immortvos
12. Personatvs Mortem (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
PHOBIA (Death Metal avec des futurs membres de Enslaved et Theatre of Tragedy, Norvège) offre sa compilation Slaughterhouse Tapes en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 14 juin via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Fog of Uncertainty
3. The Last Settlement of Ragnarok
4. Feverish Convulsions
5. Frame of Mind (studio)
6. Thy Rottening Flesh (rehearsal)
7. The Last Settlement of Ragnarok (rehearsal)
8. When the Jews Return to Zion (rehearsal)
9. Frame of Mind (rehearsal)
10. Feverish Convulsions (rehearsal)

»
(Lien direct)
DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Inversion of the Unseen Horizon le 3 septembre sur CDN Records. Tracklist :

Chapter I - INCEPTION: THE CYRU’XILEAN NEXUS
1. Within The Astral Abscess (5:20)
2. Behold, The Apex of Decay (4:36)
3. Enginieering The Wvrmhorde (4:39)

Chapter II - INCURSION: THE PROTOTYPAL ESCHATON
4. Summoning The Cosmic Devourer (7:13)
5. Masticated By An Infinite Shadow (4:30)
6. In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign (3:52)

Chapter III - INVERSION: THE HORIZONTAL REFLECTION
7. Deciphering The Archetype (3:53)
8. Impaled Upon The Carrionspire (5:01) (Classical guitar and solos by Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy))
9. Beyond The Abhorrence (4:13)

Durée totale : 43:21
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
10 Juin 2021
Shaytan

