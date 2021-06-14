chargement...

Les news du 14 Juin 2021

News
Les news du 14 Juin 2021 Ex Deo - Tombstoner - Pain - Fleshcrawl
»
(Lien direct)
EX DEO (Death Metal Symphonique, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Thirteen Years Of Nero qui sortira le 27 août via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. The Fall Of Claudius
2. Imperator
3. The Head Of The Snake
4. Boudicca (Queen Of The Iceni)
5. Britannia: The 9th At Camulodonum
6. Trial Of The Gods (Intermezzo)
7. The Fiddle & The Fire
8. Son Of The Deified
9. What Artist Dies In Me…
10. The Revolt Of Galba

»
(Lien direct)
TOMBSTONER (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album Victims Of Vile Torture qui sortira le 30 juillet via Redefining Darkness Records. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
PAIN (Electro Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un morceau inédit intitulé "Party In My Head". Il s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
FLESHCRAWL (Death Metal, Allemagne) a annoncé la mort de son chanteur Sven Gross d'un cancer. Il avait 44 ans. RIP !
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
14 Juin 2021
