»

(Lien direct) EX DEO (Death Metal Symphonique, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Thirteen Years Of Nero qui sortira le 27 août via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. The Fall Of Claudius

2. Imperator

3. The Head Of The Snake

4. Boudicca (Queen Of The Iceni)

5. Britannia: The 9th At Camulodonum

6. Trial Of The Gods (Intermezzo)

7. The Fiddle & The Fire

8. Son Of The Deified

9. What Artist Dies In Me…

10. The Revolt Of Galba



