EX DEO (Death Metal Symphonique, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Thirteen Years Of Nero qui sortira le 27 août via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Fall Of Claudius
2. Imperator
3. The Head Of The Snake
4. Boudicca (Queen Of The Iceni)
5. Britannia: The 9th At Camulodonum
6. Trial Of The Gods (Intermezzo)
7. The Fiddle & The Fire
8. Son Of The Deified
9. What Artist Dies In Me…
10. The Revolt Of Galba
