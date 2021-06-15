»

(Lien direct) OXBLOOD FORGE (Heavy/Doom/Stoner, USA) a dévoilé son nouveau premier full-length Decimator en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 18 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Into The Abyss

2. Decimator

3. Forged In Fire

4. Spirit Of Vengeance

5. Mortal Salience

6. Until the Gods Return (Hunt You Down)

7. Screams From Silence

8. Sorceress [Angel Witch cover]

9. Ironbound



