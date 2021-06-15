chargement...

Les news du 11 Juin 2021
 Les news du 11 Juin 2021 - ... (N)
Par Daigoro_666		   
Antagonized
 Antagonized - Intense perve... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Baphomet
 Baphomet - The Dead Shall I... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Unleashed
 Unleashed - Hammer Battalion (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Carnal Tomb
 Carnal Tomb - Festering Pre... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Sadistik Forest
 Sadistik Forest - Obscure O... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Oes Galliath
 Oes Galliath - Sous l'oeil ... (C)
Par Sordide		   
Sorcier Des Glaces
 Sorcier Des Glaces - Un Mon... (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Les news du 5 Juin 2021
 Les news du 5 Juin 2021 - P... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Vallendusk
 Vallendusk - Heralds Of Strife (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Les news du 4 Juin 2021
 Les news du 4 Juin 2021 - C... (N)
Par northstar		   
Shadowspawn
 Shadowspawn - The Biology O... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Grave Miasma
 Grave Miasma - Abyss Of Wra... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
The Devil's Blood
 The Devil's Blood - The Tim... (C)
Par Voay		   
Shinda Saibo No Katamari
 Shinda Saibo No Katamari - ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Wheel
 Wheel - Preserved In Time (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 1 Juin 2021
 Les news du 1 Juin 2021 - T... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 30 Mai 2021
 Les news du 30 Mai 2021 - N... (N)
Par Ander		   

Les news du 15 Juin 2021

News
Les news du 15 Juin 2021 Nephren-Ka - Denouncement Pyre - Abstrakt - Oxblood Forge - Screaming Banshee - Entierro - Hell Strike - Sorrow Enthroned - Eskhaton - Skyhex - Setia - Xenos - Caradras - Le Prochain Hiver
»
(Lien direct)
NEPHREN-KA (Brutal Death, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album From Agony To Transcendence qui sortira le 25 juin via Dolorem Records. "Abu Dhur Le Père des Routes Indéfinies du Temps" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
DENOUNCEMENT PYRE (Black/Death, Australie) a signé sur Agonia Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine d'un nouvel album.

»
(Lien direct)
ABSTRAKT (Symphonic Black/Death, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Inferno" extrait de son dernier opus Uncreation sorti en février sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Ex Vanitas
2. From Chaos to Creation
3. Etherstorms
4. The Great Chasm of Humanity
5. Prophet of Fire
6. The Ascendant
7. Inferno
8. Radiant Darkness
9. Screaming for Vengeance
10. Uncreation

»
(Lien direct)
OXBLOOD FORGE (Heavy/Doom/Stoner, USA) a dévoilé son nouveau premier full-length Decimator en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 18 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Into The Abyss
2. Decimator
3. Forged In Fire
4. Spirit Of Vengeance
5. Mortal Salience
6. Until the Gods Return (Hunt You Down)
7. Screams From Silence
8. Sorceress [Angel Witch cover]
9. Ironbound

»
(Lien direct)
SCREAMING BANSHEE (Progressive Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Born Creators" issu de son nouvel opus Pierceive paru le 30 avril dernier chez Cult of Parthenope.

»
(Lien direct)
ENTIERRO (Heavy Metal, USA) a posté son nouvel EP El Camazotz en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 18 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. The Penance
2. The Tower
3. The Past
4. El Camazotz
5. Call for the Priest [Judas Priest cover]

»
(Lien direct)
HELL STRIKE (Black/Death avec des membres de Ascended Dead, Ritual Necromancy et Bloodsoaked, USA) propose à cette adresse le titre "Cadaveric Requiem" tiré de son premier EP éponyme prévu le 17 juillet via Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Cadaveric Requiem
2. Chains of Frost
3. First Born of Fire
4. Morbid Abnormality of the Ages
5. Re-Abortion
6. Transylvanian Funeral

»
(Lien direct)
SORROW ENTHRONED (Black/Death, USA) offre son nouvel EP The Grave of Endless Writhing en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Il est sorti le 9 juin en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
ESKHATON (Death Metal, Australie) rejoint Hells Headbangers Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel EP intitulé Horracle avant la fin de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
SKYHEX (Progressive Thrash Metal, Québec) a dévoilé le titre "Till Out Of Gas" figurant sur son nouvel album Brave The Grave dont la sortie est programmée pour le 18 juin en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
SETIA (Folk/Pagan Black Metal, Russie) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Novgorod sur Earth and Sky Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
XENOS (Thrash Metal, Italie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Healer" extrait de son nouvel opus The Dawn Of Ares à paraître le 25 juin chez Iron Shield Records.

»
(Lien direct)
CARADRAS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur Black Sunset pour la sortie cet automne d'un premier album qui contiendra huit morceaux pour une durée de 55 minutes.

»
(Lien direct)
LE PROCHAIN HIVER (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier long-format Hiver '96 via Drakkar Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :

01. Au Commencement
02. Funeral
03. Premier Hiver
04. Pure
05. The Wolf and the Sun
06. Solstice
07. En Attendant Mon Tour
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
15 Juin 2021
Shaytan

