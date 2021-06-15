|
Les news du 15 Juin 2021
News
Les news du 15 Juin 2021 Nephren-Ka - Denouncement Pyre - Abstrakt - Oxblood Forge - Screaming Banshee - Entierro - Hell Strike - Sorrow Enthroned - Eskhaton - Skyhex - Setia - Xenos - Caradras - Le Prochain Hiver
|»
|NEPHREN-KA (Brutal Death, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album From Agony To Transcendence qui sortira le 25 juin via Dolorem Records. "Abu Dhur Le Père des Routes Indéfinies du Temps" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|ABSTRAKT (Symphonic Black/Death, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Inferno" extrait de son dernier opus Uncreation sorti en février sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Ex Vanitas
2. From Chaos to Creation
3. Etherstorms
4. The Great Chasm of Humanity
5. Prophet of Fire
6. The Ascendant
7. Inferno
8. Radiant Darkness
9. Screaming for Vengeance
10. Uncreation
|
|»
|OXBLOOD FORGE (Heavy/Doom/Stoner, USA) a dévoilé son nouveau premier full-length Decimator en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 18 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Into The Abyss
2. Decimator
3. Forged In Fire
4. Spirit Of Vengeance
5. Mortal Salience
6. Until the Gods Return (Hunt You Down)
7. Screams From Silence
8. Sorceress [Angel Witch cover]
9. Ironbound
|
|»
|SCREAMING BANSHEE (Progressive Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Born Creators" issu de son nouvel opus Pierceive paru le 30 avril dernier chez Cult of Parthenope.
|
|»
|ENTIERRO (Heavy Metal, USA) a posté son nouvel EP El Camazotz en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 18 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. The Penance
2. The Tower
3. The Past
4. El Camazotz
5. Call for the Priest [Judas Priest cover]
|
|»
|HELL STRIKE (Black/Death avec des membres de Ascended Dead, Ritual Necromancy et Bloodsoaked, USA) propose à cette adresse le titre "Cadaveric Requiem" tiré de son premier EP éponyme prévu le 17 juillet via Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Cadaveric Requiem
2. Chains of Frost
3. First Born of Fire
4. Morbid Abnormality of the Ages
5. Re-Abortion
6. Transylvanian Funeral
|
|»
|SORROW ENTHRONED (Black/Death, USA) offre son nouvel EP The Grave of Endless Writhing en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Il est sorti le 9 juin en auto-production.
|
|»
|ESKHATON (Death Metal, Australie) rejoint Hells Headbangers Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel EP intitulé Horracle avant la fin de l'année.
|
|»
|SKYHEX (Progressive Thrash Metal, Québec) a dévoilé le titre "Till Out Of Gas" figurant sur son nouvel album Brave The Grave dont la sortie est programmée pour le 18 juin en auto-production.
|
|»
|SETIA (Folk/Pagan Black Metal, Russie) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Novgorod sur Earth and Sky Productions.
|
|»
|XENOS (Thrash Metal, Italie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Healer" extrait de son nouvel opus The Dawn Of Ares à paraître le 25 juin chez Iron Shield Records.
|
|»
|CARADRAS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur Black Sunset pour la sortie cet automne d'un premier album qui contiendra huit morceaux pour une durée de 55 minutes.
|
|»
|LE PROCHAIN HIVER (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier long-format Hiver '96 via Drakkar Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :
01. Au Commencement
02. Funeral
03. Premier Hiver
04. Pure
05. The Wolf and the Sun
06. Solstice
07. En Attendant Mon Tour
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Daigoro_666
Par Deathrash
Par AxGxB
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par AxGxB
Par Sordide
Par Dark Nico
Par AxGxB
Par NightSoul
Par northstar
Par Charon Del H...
Par Deathrash
Par Voay
Par AxGxB
Par Bras Cassé
Par Fabulon
Par Ander