Les news du 15 Juin 2021
News
Les news du 15 Juin 2021 Perilaxe Occlusion - Nephren-Ka - Denouncement Pyre - Abstrakt - Oxblood Forge - Screaming Banshee - Entierro - Hell Strike - Sorrow Enthroned - Eskhaton - Skyhex - Setia - Xenos - Caradras - Le Prochain Hiver
|Exclusivité française pour Thrashocore en partenariat avec Debemur Morti Productions : retrouvez ci-dessous le stream complet de la nouvelle démo de PERILAXE OCCLUSION (Death Metal, Canada), Raytraces Of Death, qui sort le 25 juin sur le label français. Tracklist :
01. Fracturing The Voronoi
02. Incalculable Thresholds
03. Geometric Dismemberment
Une interview du groupe a été réalisée pour l'occasion par DMP.
DMP: Dear XT, thank you for your time and your effort for these questions! “Raytraces Of Death” can now be heard in full, all three tracks are available for the fans. In your own words, what can listeners expect from this demo? What does PERILAXE OCCLUSION want to express and evoke with their art?
XT: The second demo offers doomier doom, heavier production, mindfuck riffs, and new territory. We think this demo is heavier than “Exponential Decay”, and offers more, too. We want to make Death Metal as dark and heavy as humanly possible, with memorability attached. Heaviness for the sake of heaviness often does not stick with people. We want our music to push the boundaries of what is acceptable in Death Metal. Meshing unusual influences, tones, and themes to create something that is more likely to leave an impact on the listener.
DMP: You have a very direct and technical way of writing lyrics, thus following the name of your band very well. But is there something like a lyrical red thread which holds the three songs on “Raytraces Of Death” together – a topic, a motive, an idea? And could you elaborate for us how the lyrics are being developed?
XT: 3D modelling and its attached necessities are the overhanging theme of the band. If there is a linked theme with this demo, it is about animated life starting as sculpted polygons, taking a human shape, in a virtualized reality only to be slowly deceased. Digital birth, virtual life, deleted in death.
DMP: Last question: is there a secret behind the cover artwork for “Raytraces Of Death”? What vision did you have in your mind for the picture which is now decorating your second demo?
XT: The centerpiece of the artwork is a wireframe of a real 3D model of an iron maiden – decorated with a massacre on a slab. We like the black/white cover to signify a demo release, but we did not want to do “Exponential Decay” 2.0. We wanted something different. However, there is still wireframe present as mentioned previously, so it is not a complete departure. The real expanse of it all is in the CD version. The mass grave in the foldout is actually a 3D rendering. The Death Metal GPU, NURBS-wireframe skull on the back, and the all-black CD complete the package. It is pure rasterized Death Metal.”
|»
|NEPHREN-KA (Brutal Death, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album From Agony To Transcendence qui sortira le 25 juin via Dolorem Records. "Abu Dhur Le Père des Routes Indéfinies du Temps" s'écoute ici :
|»
|ABSTRAKT (Symphonic Black/Death, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Inferno" extrait de son dernier opus Uncreation sorti en février sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Ex Vanitas
2. From Chaos to Creation
3. Etherstorms
4. The Great Chasm of Humanity
5. Prophet of Fire
6. The Ascendant
7. Inferno
8. Radiant Darkness
9. Screaming for Vengeance
10. Uncreation
|»
|OXBLOOD FORGE (Heavy/Doom/Stoner, USA) a dévoilé son nouveau premier full-length Decimator en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 18 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Into The Abyss
2. Decimator
3. Forged In Fire
4. Spirit Of Vengeance
5. Mortal Salience
6. Until the Gods Return (Hunt You Down)
7. Screams From Silence
8. Sorceress [Angel Witch cover]
9. Ironbound
|»
|SCREAMING BANSHEE (Progressive Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Born Creators" issu de son nouvel opus Pierceive paru le 30 avril dernier chez Cult of Parthenope.
|»
|ENTIERRO (Heavy Metal, USA) a posté son nouvel EP El Camazotz en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 18 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. The Penance
2. The Tower
3. The Past
4. El Camazotz
5. Call for the Priest [Judas Priest cover]
|»
|HELL STRIKE (Black/Death avec des membres de Ascended Dead, Ritual Necromancy et Bloodsoaked, USA) propose à cette adresse le titre "Cadaveric Requiem" tiré de son premier EP éponyme prévu le 17 juillet via Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Cadaveric Requiem
2. Chains of Frost
3. First Born of Fire
4. Morbid Abnormality of the Ages
5. Re-Abortion
6. Transylvanian Funeral
|»
|SORROW ENTHRONED (Black/Death, USA) offre son nouvel EP The Grave of Endless Writhing en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Il est sorti le 9 juin en auto-production.
|»
|ESKHATON (Death Metal, Australie) rejoint Hells Headbangers Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel EP intitulé Horracle avant la fin de l'année.
|»
|SKYHEX (Progressive Thrash Metal, Québec) a dévoilé le titre "Till Out Of Gas" figurant sur son nouvel album Brave The Grave dont la sortie est programmée pour le 18 juin en auto-production.
|»
|SETIA (Folk/Pagan Black Metal, Russie) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Novgorod sur Earth and Sky Productions.
|»
|XENOS (Thrash Metal, Italie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Healer" extrait de son nouvel opus The Dawn Of Ares à paraître le 25 juin chez Iron Shield Records.
|»
|CARADRAS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur Black Sunset pour la sortie cet automne d'un premier album qui contiendra huit morceaux pour une durée de 55 minutes.
|»
|LE PROCHAIN HIVER (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier long-format Hiver '96 via Drakkar Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :
01. Au Commencement
02. Funeral
03. Premier Hiver
04. Pure
05. The Wolf and the Sun
06. Solstice
07. En Attendant Mon Tour
