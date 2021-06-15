»

(Lien direct) PERILAXE OCCLUSION (Death Metal, Canada), Raytraces Of Death, qui sort le 25 juin sur le label français. Tracklist :



01. Fracturing The Voronoi

02. Incalculable Thresholds

03. Geometric Dismemberment







Une interview du groupe a été réalisée pour l'occasion par DMP.



DMP: Dear XT, thank you for your time and your effort for these questions! “Raytraces Of Death” can now be heard in full, all three tracks are available for the fans. In your own words, what can listeners expect from this demo? What does PERILAXE OCCLUSION want to express and evoke with their art?



XT: The second demo offers doomier doom, heavier production, mindfuck riffs, and new territory. We think this demo is heavier than “Exponential Decay”, and offers more, too. We want to make Death Metal as dark and heavy as humanly possible, with memorability attached. Heaviness for the sake of heaviness often does not stick with people. We want our music to push the boundaries of what is acceptable in Death Metal. Meshing unusual influences, tones, and themes to create something that is more likely to leave an impact on the listener.



DMP: You have a very direct and technical way of writing lyrics, thus following the name of your band very well. But is there something like a lyrical red thread which holds the three songs on “Raytraces Of Death” together – a topic, a motive, an idea? And could you elaborate for us how the lyrics are being developed?



XT: 3D modelling and its attached necessities are the overhanging theme of the band. If there is a linked theme with this demo, it is about animated life starting as sculpted polygons, taking a human shape, in a virtualized reality only to be slowly deceased. Digital birth, virtual life, deleted in death.



DMP: Last question: is there a secret behind the cover artwork for “Raytraces Of Death”? What vision did you have in your mind for the picture which is now decorating your second demo?



XT: The centerpiece of the artwork is a wireframe of a real 3D model of an iron maiden – decorated with a massacre on a slab. We like the black/white cover to signify a demo release, but we did not want to do “Exponential Decay” 2.0. We wanted something different. However, there is still wireframe present as mentioned previously, so it is not a complete departure. The real expanse of it all is in the CD version. The mass grave in the foldout is actually a 3D rendering. The Death Metal GPU, NURBS-wireframe skull on the back, and the all-black CD complete the package. It is pure rasterized Death Metal.”