(Lien direct) HOUR OF 13 (Doom/Deathrock, USA) a dévoilé sur Bandcamp le morceau "His Majesty of the Wood" extrait de son nouvel album Black Magick Rites à paraître le 27 août sur Shadow Kingdom Records.Tracklist :



1. His Majesty Of The Wood

2. Return from the Grave

3. House of Death

4. Black Magick Rites

5. Within the Pentagram

6. Harvest Night

7. The Mystical Hall of Dreams