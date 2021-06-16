CAEDERE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Eighty Years' War (Dutch War of Independence) le 23 juillet chez Via Nocturna. C'est Michiel van der Plicht (Pestilence, ex-Prostitute Disfigurement, Toxocara, God Dethroned ...) qui a enregistré les parties de batterie. Tracklist :
1. Iconoclasm
2. Inquisition
3. Council of Blood
4. The Siege (of Long Breath)
5. War & Sorrow view
6. Sea Beggars
7. Divine Power of Kings
8. The Seven Provinces
ARCHAEOPTERIS (Black Metal, France) offre son premier EP Visions Chaotiques D´un Songe Halluciné en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 18 juin via Personal Records (CD) et Void Wanderer (K7). Tracklist :
