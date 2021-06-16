|
Les news du 16 Juin 2021
Les news du 16 Juin 2021 Obscura - Caedere - Archaeopteris - Snogard - Hour of 13
|Intitulé A Valediction, le nouvel album d'OBSCURA (Progressive / Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira le 19 novembre prochain sur Nuclear Blast Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Forsaken
02. Solaris
03. A Valediction
04. When Stars Collide (feat. Björn 'Speed' Strid)
05. In Unity
06. Devoured Usurper
07. The Beyond
08. Orbital Elements II
09. The Neuromancer
10. In Adversity
11. Heritage
OBSCURA a écrit : After recently finishing the recordings in Gothenburg for our sixth studio album to date and the follow-up to 2018's "Diluvium", we're now announcing the title of our upcoming album to be "A Valediction". Thematically dealing with final farewells, the album will be a very personal record, as Steffen Kummerer reveals:
“A Valediction” unfolds OBSCURA in its purest form and showcases the band at new heights and offers immediacy with a rather personal touch. We cannot wait to perform this album on stage and celebrate each and every song live with our loyal fans around the globe. This record goes to eleven, so watch out for the first single dropping in July and worldwide tour dates to be announced soon."
The album, graced by a cover artwork painted by internationally renowned artist Eliran Kantor
|CAEDERE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Eighty Years' War (Dutch War of Independence) le 23 juillet chez Via Nocturna. C'est Michiel van der Plicht (Pestilence, ex-Prostitute Disfigurement, Toxocara, God Dethroned ...) qui a enregistré les parties de batterie. Tracklist :
1. Iconoclasm
2. Inquisition
3. Council of Blood
4. The Siege (of Long Breath)
5. War & Sorrow view
6. Sea Beggars
7. Divine Power of Kings
8. The Seven Provinces
|ARCHAEOPTERIS (Black Metal, France) offre son premier EP Visions Chaotiques D´un Songe Halluciné en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 18 juin via Personal Records (CD) et Void Wanderer (K7). Tracklist :
1. Visions Chaotiques [8:31]
2. Songe Halluciné [8:14]
|SNOGARD (Black Metal, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 16 juillet de la version CD de son EP Moral Presence, Corrupt Misdeeds (2020). Tracklist :
1. Belmont: Nosferatu
2. Aegidius: Chrysophylax
3. Thra: Skeksis
4. Odysseus: Polyphemus
5. Thlayli: Woundwort
|HOUR OF 13 (Doom/Deathrock, USA) a dévoilé sur Bandcamp le morceau "His Majesty of the Wood" extrait de son nouvel album Black Magick Rites à paraître le 27 août sur Shadow Kingdom Records.Tracklist :
1. His Majesty Of The Wood
2. Return from the Grave
3. House of Death
4. Black Magick Rites
5. Within the Pentagram
6. Harvest Night
7. The Mystical Hall of Dreams
