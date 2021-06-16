»

(Lien direct) A Valediction, le nouvel album d'OBSCURA (Progressive / Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira le 19 novembre prochain sur Nuclear Blast Records. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Forsaken

02. Solaris

03. A Valediction

04. When Stars Collide (feat. Björn 'Speed' Strid)

05. In Unity

06. Devoured Usurper

07. The Beyond

08. Orbital Elements II

09. The Neuromancer

10. In Adversity

11. Heritage



OBSCURA a écrit : After recently finishing the recordings in Gothenburg for our sixth studio album to date and the follow-up to 2018's "Diluvium", we're now announcing the title of our upcoming album to be "A Valediction". Thematically dealing with final farewells, the album will be a very personal record, as Steffen Kummerer reveals:

“A Valediction” unfolds OBSCURA in its purest form and showcases the band at new heights and offers immediacy with a rather personal touch. We cannot wait to perform this album on stage and celebrate each and every song live with our loyal fans around the globe. This record goes to eleven, so watch out for the first single dropping in July and worldwide tour dates to be announced soon."

The album, graced by a cover artwork painted by internationally renowned artist Eliran Kantor