Les news du 17 Juin 2021
Les news du 17 Juin 2021 Destruction - Blockheads - Hexorcist - Journey Into Darkness - Ghorot - Noutaja - Vio-lence - Eskhaton
|DESTRUCTION (Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album live intitulé Live Attack qui sortira le 13 août via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Born To Perish
2. Death Trap
3. Nailed To The Cross
4 Armageddonizer
5. Tormentor
6. Rotten
7. Mad Butcher
8. Reject Emotions
9. Thrash Till Death
10. Betrayal
11. Sign Of Fear
12. Damir’s Shred
13. Inspired By Death
1. Release From Agony
2. Life Without Sense
3. Antichrist
4. Invincible Force
5. Under Attack
6. Bestial Invasion
7. The Butcher Strikes Back
8. Curse The Gods
9. Total Desaster
|BLOCKHEADS (Grindcore, France) vient d'annoncer qu'il sortirait un nouvel album cet automne. Celui-ci aura pour titre Trip To The Void et sortira sur Bones Brigade Records (CD) et Lixiviat Records (vinyle) :
BLOCKHEADS a écrit : Salut tout le monde
Finalement, nous avons quelques nouvelles à vous donner, et une bonne!
Nous avons été occupés à preparer un nouveau disque, et l’attente est (presque) terminée.
Notre nouvel album, « Trip To The Void », enregistré, mixé et masterisé par Steph Tanker au Disvlar Studio sortira cet automne sur deux super labels:
Bones Brigade, avec qui nous avons déjà collaboré, s’occupera de la version CD
Lixiviat Records, quant à eux, sortira la version vinyle.
Nous sommes plus qu’heureux de travailler ou de retravailler avec des personnes aussi passionnées et, en un mot, classes!
L’artwork et le bruit arriveront plus tard, mais ceux qui nous suivent nous connaissent: play fast, work slow!
|HEXORCIST (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Denouncing the Immaculate" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Evil Reaping Death à venir le 26 juillet sur Memento Mori (CD) et Godz ov War (K7). Unholy Prophecies s'occupera un peu plus tard de la version LP. Tracklist :
1. Exulting the Adversary
2. Sentry at the Seven Gates
3. Unblessing the Reverent
4. Proverbs of Pestilence
5. Denouncing the Immaculate
6. Evil Reaping Death
7. Unrighteous Ceremony
8. Accursed Affirmations
9. Praising the Most Foul
10. Crucifixion [Devastator cover]
|Le one-man band JOURNEY INTO DARKNESS (Symphonic Death/Black/Darkwave avec l'ex-guitariste de Sorrow Brett Clarin, USA) sortira son nouvel album Infinite Universe Infinite Death le 10 septembre chez Spirit Coffin Publishing. Un premier extrait, "Leave This Place", est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Leave This Place
2. Infinite Disillusion
3. Scattered Amongst the Stars
4. Cosmic Knot
5. Impossible Universe
6. Infinite Universe, Infinite Death
7. The Briefest Moment
8. Entanglement
9. Infinite Universe, Infinite Death
|GHOROT (Blackened Doom, USA) sortira son premier long-format Loss Of Light le 23 juillet via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Harbinger (6:20)
02. Charioteer of Fire (11:05)
03. Woven Furnace (3:53)
04. Dead Gods (6.54)
05. In Endless Grief (12:26)
|NOUTAJA (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le premier single "Born Unto Hawthorns" extrait de son premier EP à venir cet automne sur Inverse Records.
|VIO-LENCE (Thrash, USA) sortira début 2022 un nouveau EP intitulé Let The World Burn via Metal Blade Records.
Sean Killian a écrit : Life is meant to be lived and during that one life you have an opportunity to truly create memories for yourself and people who share the same time on this planet as you do. For 33 years, a creation called Eternal Nightmare has been making memories for people around the world. Now, it is time to create some new memories in 2021, and Vio-Lence has now done that for me, and I'm hoping for you too. This resurrection was started in 2019 with a simple text that stated, 'Let's do a show'. At that moment, these 5 original songs began. I am very proud of the new music we created, and we are fortunate to have worked with some very creative people. Juan Urteaga, who was able to push the band to the edge of insanity to capture the intensity we as a band have always brought to people through our music and our live performances. Tue Madsen put a special touch on our unique mania and brought raw perfection to our sound. Nothing too polished here, unless fragments of glass and broken razor blades are what you consider polished. I love to create, and we hope your heads explode when you hear the new Vio-Lence. Thanks to everyone involved, and especially Metal Blade Records, for giving Vio-Lence the opportunity to blow your minds.
|ESKHATON (Death Metal, Australie), groupe dans lequel on retrouve notamment des membres de Cemetery Urn, vient de signer sur Hells Headbangers Records. Le groupe enregistrement actuellement un mini-album intitulé Horracle dont la sortie est prévue pour la fin de cette année :
ESKHATON a écrit : “We are thrilled to be joining forces with Hells Headbangers to release our recorded madness to the savage and sick ones!”
BBB a écrit : Enfin, du neuf pour Blockheads! Plus que hâte.
Pas mieux, ça fait très plaisir !!
17/06/2021
17/06/2021