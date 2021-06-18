|
Les news du 18 Juin 2021
Les news du 18 Juin 2021 At The Gates - Fluisteraars - Destinity - Molis Sepulcrum - Carcass - Yakuza - Ceremonial Worship - Omenfilth - Canker - Beyond Man - Witches Town - Param-Nesia - Reaching Nothingness - Hexenklad
|AT THE GATES (Death Metal Mélodique, Suède) vient de dévoiler la vidéo de "The Fall Into Time". Ce titre est issu de l'album The Nightmare Of Being à paraître le 2 juillet sur Century Media Records.
01. Spectre Of Extinction
02. The Paradox
03. The Nightmare Of Being
04. Garden Of Cyrus
05. Touched By The White Hands Of Death
06. The Fall Into Time
07. Cult Of Salvation
08. The Abstract Enthroned
09. Cosmic Pessimism
10. Eternal Winter Of Reason
|FLUISTERAARS (Black Metal 2.0, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album le 27 août sur Eisenwald Tonschmiede Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Gegrepen Door De Geest Der Zielsontluiking.
01. Het Overvleugelen Der Meute
02. Brand Woedt In Mijn Graf
03. Verscheuring In De Schemering
|DESTINITY (Thrash / Death Mélodique, France) a dévoilé le un premier extrait de son nouvel album In Continuum qui sortira le 15 octobre via Crimson Productions. "Reject The Deceit" se découvre ici :
|MOLIS SEPULCRUM (Swedeath, Hongrie) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son EP Left For The Worms qui sortira le 16 juillet via Pulverised Records. "The Agony Of Decease" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|Intitulé Torn Arteries le nouvel album de CARCASS (Death Metal Mélodique, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 17 septembre sur Nuclear Blast. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Kelly's Meat Emporium" :
01. Torn Arteries
02. Dance Of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstance March No. 1)
03. Eleanor Rigor Mortis
04. Under The Scalpel Blade
05. The Devil Rides Out
06. Flesh Ripping Sonic Torment Limited
07. Kelly’s Meat Emporium
08. In God We Trust
09. Wake Up And Smell The Carcass / Caveat Emptor
10. The Scythe’s Remorseless Swing
|YAKUZA (Post-Hardcore Chaotique, USA) va entrer prochainement en studio avec le producteur Sanford Parker (Yob, Voivod...) pour débuter l'enregistrement de son nouvel album dont la sortie est prévue pour le printemps 2022.
Le groupe prépare également en parallèle des rééditions vinyles de ses précédents albums. Le premier sera Beyul à paraître via War Crime Recordings et est d'ores et déjà disponible en pré-commande ici.
|CEREMONIAL WORSHIP (Black Metal, Grèce) et OMENFILTH (Black Metal, Philippines) vont sortir une split tape intitulée The Pact of Morbid Conspiracy le 6 août sur Eternal Death. Deux extraits sont en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Ceremonial Worship - Frost Around the Globe
2. Ceremonial Worship - Into Dungeons of Mysticism
3. Ceremonial Worship - Mission of Decay
4. Ceremonial Worship - Anthems of Pure Hate
5. Omenfilth - To Dwell in the Pits of Barathrum
6. Omenfilth - Conjurers of the Pestilential Storms
7. Omenfilth - Swallowed by the Umbral Void
8. Omenfilth - Arktouros
|CANKER (Death/Thrash, Espagne) va rééditer son deuxième album Exquisite Tenderness (1997) le 6 juillet chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Carrion
02. Out of Control
03. Astral Voyage
04. Evil Attack
05. Exquisite Tenderness
06. Dream Killer
07. Hardcore
08. Human Horror
09. Anachronia
10. Inquisition (Live '95)
11. Dark Destiny (Live '95)
|BEYOND MAN (Black Metal, Norvège) offre son premier full-length éponyme en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 21 juin via The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. Intro [1:26]
2. Helel Ben Sahar [5:46]
3. Art Beyond Man [6:06]
4. World Without End [6:25]
5. Ave Usera [6:08]
6. The World Encircler [7:18]
|WITCHES TOWN (Heavy/Death, Brésil) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Scream In The Silence" extrait de son premier long-format Black Pestilence sorti récemment.
|PARAM-NESIA (Progressive Death Metal, Canada) propose son nouvel EP Aspect of Creation en écoute intégrale sur YouTube. Sortie aujourd'hui en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Pestilence of Man (4:44)
2. Forsaken (4:44)
3. Lethocerus (5:29)
4. Home (5:47)
5. Journey to Nothing (7:09)
Durée totale : 27:54
|REACHING NOTHINGNESS (Atmospheric Death Metal, France/Suisse) sortira son premier EP quatre-titres Somewhere. Within. Beyond. End le 06 juillet. Il a été mixé/masterisé au WSL Studio (Nordjevel, In The Woods, Hegemon ...). Un premier extrait, "To The Lowest End", est disponible ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. From Within
2. To The Lowest End
3. Beyond Thought
4. Somewhere Else
|HEXENKLAD (Fok/Pagan, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Heathenheart le 23 juillet sur CDN Records. Tracklist :
1. Heathenheart (5:02)
2. Cold Beauty of Winter (4:52)
3. Huginn and Muninn (4:14)
4. Dark Moon in Capricorn (5:13)
5. Rootbound (4:13)
6. The Raven Returns to the Knoll (4:33)
7. A Thousand Paths to Wisdom (4:26)
8. Olde Gods Awaken (5:53)
9. Beware the Outstretched Hand (5:21)
10. A Forest of Dead Trees (4:32)
11. Upon the Wings of Valkyries (7:03)
12. A Moment of Silence (1:00)
13. We Raise a Horn (4:07)
Durée totale : 1:00:36
Bien "saucé" par la pochette et l'extrait (qui fait le taf, et on n'ira pas juger un album sur un titre de 3 minutes). En effet, l'artwork surprend, mais je valide !
Cette pochette de CARCASS... on dirait du Arcimboldo !
Extrait sympathique à défaut d'être génial, à voir pour la suite !
18/06/2021 11:24
Tout à fait
18/06/2021 10:55
18/06/2021 09:20
Extrait sympathique à défaut d'être génial, à voir pour la suite !