(Lien direct) AT THE GATES (Death Metal Mélodique, Suède) vient de dévoiler la vidéo de "The Fall Into Time". Ce titre est issu de l'album The Nightmare Of Being à paraître le 2 juillet sur Century Media Records.



01. Spectre Of Extinction

02. The Paradox

03. The Nightmare Of Being

04. Garden Of Cyrus

05. Touched By The White Hands Of Death

06. The Fall Into Time

07. Cult Of Salvation

08. The Abstract Enthroned

09. Cosmic Pessimism

10. Eternal Winter Of Reason



