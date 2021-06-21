»

(Lien direct) ÆNIGMATUM (Black / Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Deconsecrate le 13 août prochain sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Forged From Bedlam" :



01. Forged From Bedlam

02. Undaunted Hereafter

03. Disenthralled

04. Fracturing Proclivity

05. Floods Within A Splintered Cortex

06. Larker, Sanguine Phantom

07. Despot Of Amorphic Dominions

08. Animus Reflection



20 BUCK SPIN RECORDS a écrit : The idiosyncratic methodology of Portland’s Aenigmatum is instantly apparent from the whip-start blast of ‘Forged From Bedlam’, the opening track of their second album ‘Deconsecrate’. While the pace is frenetic, speed is never a crutch to be relied upon but rather one deliberate device in a sprawling collection of melodically precise and technically riveting fragmented death shards.

The eight songs on ‘Deconsecrate’ constitute a labyrinthian structure of twisting nuanced complexity and intricate explosive chaos. Blood-freezing and incandescently beautiful at once, Aenigmatum temper their withering elaborate intensity with astonishingly elegant melodic passages carved into the mind like towering marble hallucinations.

Immersing in ‘Deconsecrate’ one might be forgiven assuming they’d stumbled upon a lost obscurity of mid-90s Gothenburg, the dark harmonies, the dual guitars, the staggering rhythm section; but in fact Aenigmatum have bequeathed a startlingly ambitious paragon of mystifying esoteric Death Metal magnificence.



