chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Slithering Decay
 Slithering Decay - Aeons Un... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Pink Floyd
 Pink Floyd - The Dark Side ... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Passéisme
 Passéisme - Eminence (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Monarch!
 Monarch! - Never Forever (C)
Par lkea		   
Solstice
 Solstice - Casting The Die (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Les news du 18 Juin 2021
 Les news du 18 Juin 2021 - ... (N)
Par BBB		   
Oferwintran
 Oferwintran - Demo (Démo) (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Werewolves
 Werewolves - What a Time to... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Ildfar
 Ildfar - Som vinden farer vil (C)
Par grintold		   
Les news du 17 Juin 2021
 Les news du 17 Juin 2021 - ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Nordjevel
 Nordjevel - Fenriir (EP) (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Coffin Rot
 Coffin Rot - Reduced To Vis... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Undergang
 Undergang - Aldrig I Livet (C)
Par lkea		   
Anatomia
 Anatomia - Corporeal Torment (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 11 Juin 2021
 Les news du 11 Juin 2021 - ... (N)
Par Daigoro_666		   
Antagonized
 Antagonized - Intense perve... (C)
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 21 Juin 2021

News
Les news du 21 Juin 2021 Hooded Menace - ÆNIGMATUM - TesseracT - Vomit Ritual
»
(Lien direct)
HOODED MENACE (Death / Doom, Finlande) vient de dév oiler un nouvel extrait de son album The Tritonus Bell qui sortira le 27 août sur Season Of Mist. Découvrez ci-dessous "Chime Diabolicus" :

01. Chthonic Exordium
02. Chime Diabolicus
03. Blood Ornaments (YouTube)
04. Those Who Absorb The Night
05. Corpus Asunder
06. Scattered Into Dark
07. Instruments Of Somber Finality

»
(Lien direct)
ÆNIGMATUM (Black / Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Deconsecrate le 13 août prochain sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Forged From Bedlam" :

01. Forged From Bedlam
02. Undaunted Hereafter
03. Disenthralled
04. Fracturing Proclivity
05. Floods Within A Splintered Cortex
06. Larker, Sanguine Phantom
07. Despot Of Amorphic Dominions
08. Animus Reflection

20 BUCK SPIN RECORDS a écrit : The idiosyncratic methodology of Portland’s Aenigmatum is instantly apparent from the whip-start blast of ‘Forged From Bedlam’, the opening track of their second album ‘Deconsecrate’. While the pace is frenetic, speed is never a crutch to be relied upon but rather one deliberate device in a sprawling collection of melodically precise and technically riveting fragmented death shards.
The eight songs on ‘Deconsecrate’ constitute a labyrinthian structure of twisting nuanced complexity and intricate explosive chaos. Blood-freezing and incandescently beautiful at once, Aenigmatum temper their withering elaborate intensity with astonishingly elegant melodic passages carved into the mind like towering marble hallucinations.
Immersing in ‘Deconsecrate’ one might be forgiven assuming they’d stumbled upon a lost obscurity of mid-90s Gothenburg, the dark harmonies, the dual guitars, the staggering rhythm section; but in fact Aenigmatum have bequeathed a startlingly ambitious paragon of mystifying esoteric Death Metal magnificence.


»
(Lien direct)
TESSERACT (Metal Progressif, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un teaser de son album live intitulé PORTALS qui sortira le 27 août via Kscope Music. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Of Matter
2. King
3. Concealing Fate Parts I, II & III
4. Tourniquet
5. Beneath My Skin/Mirror Image
6. Orbital
7. Juno
8. Cages
9. Dystopia
10. Phoenix
11. Nocturne
12. Eden
13. Of Energy
14. Seven Names

»
(Lien direct)
VOMIT RITUAL (Black/Death Metal) a dévoilé un second extrait de son album Callous qui sortira le 16 juillet via Pulverised Records. "Lower Vibrational Entities" s'écoute ici :
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint
21 Juin 2021
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Cerebral Rot
 Cerebral Rot
Excretion Of Mortality
2021 - 20 Buck Spin Records		   
Slithering Decay
 Slithering Decay
Aeons Untold
2021 - Testimony Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Hooded Menace
 Hooded Menace
Death / Doom - 2007 - Finlande		   
TesseracT
 TesseracT
Metal Progressif - 2007 - Royaume-Uni		   
Vomit Ritual
 Vomit Ritual
2008 - Etats-Unis		   
Cerebral Rot
Excretion Of Mortality
Lire la chronique
Slithering Decay
Aeons Untold
Lire la chronique
Arna
Dragged To A Lunar Grave
Lire la chronique
Pink Floyd
The Dark Side Of The Moon
Lire la chronique
Krallice
Demonic Wealth
Lire la chronique
Meth Leppard / Infanticide
Meth Leppard / Infanticide ...
Lire la chronique
Esoctrilihum
Dy'th Requiem For The Serpe...
Lire la chronique
Passéisme
Eminence
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #7 - Occult Rock
Lire le podcast
Solstice
Casting The Die
Lire la chronique
Zxui Moskvha
Descent into Torment (EP)
Lire la chronique
Oferwintran
Demo (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Hyperborée et Thulé ! Encore un thème Arisk ???
Lire le podcast
Coffin Rot
Reduced To Visceral Sludge ...
Lire la chronique
Nordjevel
Fenriir (EP)
Lire la chronique
Morbific
Ominous Seep Of Putridity
Lire la chronique
Werewolves
What a Time to Be Alive
Lire la chronique
Hideous Divinity
LV-426 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Indian
Slights and Abuse / The Syc...
Lire la chronique
Ildfar
Som vinden farer vil
Lire la chronique
Torche
Meanderthal
Lire la chronique
The Plague
Within Death
Lire la chronique
Baphomet
The Dead Shall Inherit
Lire la chronique
Zwiespalt
Distanz
Lire la chronique
Vanden Plas
Beyond Daylight
Lire la chronique
Antagonized
Intense perversion
Lire la chronique
Phantasmagore
Insurrection Or Submission ...
Lire la chronique
Sadistik Forest
Obscure Old Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Anthropophagous
Death Fugue
Lire la chronique
Odd Dimension
The Blue Dawn
Lire la chronique