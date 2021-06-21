|
Les news du 21 Juin 2021
Les news du 21 Juin 2021 Hooded Menace - ÆNIGMATUM - TesseracT - Vomit Ritual
|HOODED MENACE (Death / Doom, Finlande) vient de dév oiler un nouvel extrait de son album The Tritonus Bell qui sortira le 27 août sur Season Of Mist. Découvrez ci-dessous "Chime Diabolicus" :
01. Chthonic Exordium
02. Chime Diabolicus
03. Blood Ornaments (YouTube)
04. Those Who Absorb The Night
05. Corpus Asunder
06. Scattered Into Dark
07. Instruments Of Somber Finality
|ÆNIGMATUM (Black / Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Deconsecrate le 13 août prochain sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Forged From Bedlam" :
01. Forged From Bedlam
02. Undaunted Hereafter
03. Disenthralled
04. Fracturing Proclivity
05. Floods Within A Splintered Cortex
06. Larker, Sanguine Phantom
07. Despot Of Amorphic Dominions
08. Animus Reflection
20 BUCK SPIN RECORDS a écrit : The idiosyncratic methodology of Portland’s Aenigmatum is instantly apparent from the whip-start blast of ‘Forged From Bedlam’, the opening track of their second album ‘Deconsecrate’. While the pace is frenetic, speed is never a crutch to be relied upon but rather one deliberate device in a sprawling collection of melodically precise and technically riveting fragmented death shards.
The eight songs on ‘Deconsecrate’ constitute a labyrinthian structure of twisting nuanced complexity and intricate explosive chaos. Blood-freezing and incandescently beautiful at once, Aenigmatum temper their withering elaborate intensity with astonishingly elegant melodic passages carved into the mind like towering marble hallucinations.
Immersing in ‘Deconsecrate’ one might be forgiven assuming they’d stumbled upon a lost obscurity of mid-90s Gothenburg, the dark harmonies, the dual guitars, the staggering rhythm section; but in fact Aenigmatum have bequeathed a startlingly ambitious paragon of mystifying esoteric Death Metal magnificence.
|TESSERACT (Metal Progressif, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un teaser de son album live intitulé PORTALS qui sortira le 27 août via Kscope Music. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Of Matter
2. King
3. Concealing Fate Parts I, II & III
4. Tourniquet
5. Beneath My Skin/Mirror Image
6. Orbital
7. Juno
8. Cages
9. Dystopia
10. Phoenix
11. Nocturne
12. Eden
13. Of Energy
14. Seven Names
|VOMIT RITUAL (Black/Death Metal) a dévoilé un second extrait de son album Callous qui sortira le 16 juillet via Pulverised Records. "Lower Vibrational Entities" s'écoute ici :
