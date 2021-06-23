|
Les news du 23 Juin 2021
Les news du 23 Juin 2021
|QUICKSAND (Post-Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Distant Populations le 13 août prochain sur Epitaph Records (il faudra attendre le 24 septembre pour une version physique en LP). Après "Inversion" dévoilé récemment, découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Missile Command" :
01. Inversion (Bandcamp)
02. Lightning Field
03. Colossus
04. Brushed
05. Katakana
06. Missile Command
07. Phase 90
08. The Philosopher
09. Compacted Reality
10. EMDR
11. Rodan
|PRAYERS OF SANITY (Thrash Metal, Portugal) offre ici l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel opus Doctrine of Misanthropy à venir le 25 juin chez Rastilho Records.
|VAELMYST (Melodic Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Secrypts of the Egochasm en auto-production le 13 août. Le morceau "Dawnless" est en écoute sur ce lien. Tracklist :
1. Espirit De Corps
2. Dawnless
3. Spineless Throne
4. The Ghost of Ire
5. Ghoulish Delight
6. Envenom The Sea
7. Into The Egochasm
8. The Coin of This Realm
|DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Beyond The Abhorrence" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Inversion of the Unseen Horizon à paraître le 3 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
Chapter I - INCEPTION: THE CYRU’XILEAN NEXUS
1. Within The Astral Abscess (5:20)
2. Behold, The Apex of Decay (4:36)
3. Enginieering The Wvrmhorde (4:39)
Chapter II - INCURSION: THE PROTOTYPAL ESCHATON
4. Summoning The Cosmic Devourer (7:13)
5. Masticated By An Infinite Shadow (4:30)
6. In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign (3:52)
Chapter III - INVERSION: THE HORIZONTAL REFLECTION
7. Deciphering The Archetype (3:53)
8. Impaled Upon The Carrionspire (5:01) (Classical guitar and solos by Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy))
9. Beyond The Abhorrence (4:13)
Album Length: 43:21
|PARAPHILIA (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir la version de CD de son premier EP Primordium of Sinister Butchery chez Brutal Cave Productions. Il est en écoute à cette adresse.
|THE IRONFIST (Black/Punk, Singapour) a sorti son nouvel album Hyenarchy- Scavenger Music Volume 1 au format numérique. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
|BLOOD OF CHRIST (Death Metal, Canada) va rééditer ses démos Frozen Dreams (1994) et The Lonely Flowers Of Autumn (1995) en CD et K7 via CDN Records, remasterisées par Dan Swanö. Les détails :
Cassette Track Listing - The Lonely Flowers Of Autumn (1995) - Reissue:
1. Autumns Twilight (7:45)
2. In the Distance (7:37)
3. Moonshroud (6:61)
4. As the Roses Wither (4:19)
Cassette Track Listing - Frozen Dreams (1994) - Reissue:
1. Frozen Dreams (1:24)
2. Divine Gift (3:32)
3. Christ Crucified (2:58)
4. Dawn (3:33)
5. Bleed For Me (1:41)
CD Track Listing:
1. Autumns Twilight (7:45)
2. In the Distance (7:37)
3. Moonshroud (6:61)
4. As the Roses Wither (4:19)
CD Bonus Tracks:
5. The Raven’s Song (4:51)
6. Winter Tree …a Forest of Tragedy (4:19)
7. Frozen Dreams (1:24)
8. Divine Gift (3:32)
9. Christ Crucified (2:58)
10. Dawn (3:33)
11. Bleed For Me (1:41)
|PRIEURÉ (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier EP La foi des bourreaux sur Vetus Capra. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
