chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Blasphemer
 Blasphemer - The Sixth Hour (C)
Par Orel Lion		   
Pink Floyd
 Pink Floyd - The Dark Side ... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Slithering Decay
 Slithering Decay - Aeons Un... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Passéisme
 Passéisme - Eminence (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Monarch!
 Monarch! - Never Forever (C)
Par lkea		   
Solstice
 Solstice - Casting The Die (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Les news du 18 Juin 2021
 Les news du 18 Juin 2021 - ... (N)
Par BBB		   
Oferwintran
 Oferwintran - Demo (Démo) (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Werewolves
 Werewolves - What a Time to... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Ildfar
 Ildfar - Som vinden farer vil (C)
Par grintold		   
Les news du 17 Juin 2021
 Les news du 17 Juin 2021 - ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Nordjevel
 Nordjevel - Fenriir (EP) (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Coffin Rot
 Coffin Rot - Reduced To Vis... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Undergang
 Undergang - Aldrig I Livet (C)
Par lkea		   
Anatomia
 Anatomia - Corporeal Torment (C)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 23 Juin 2021

News
Les news du 23 Juin 2021 Quicksand - Prayers of Sanity - Vaelmyst - Deformatory - Paraphilia - The Ironfist - Blood of Christ - Prieuré
»
(Lien direct)
QUICKSAND (Post-Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Distant Populations le 13 août prochain sur Epitaph Records (il faudra attendre le 24 septembre pour une version physique en LP). Après "Inversion" dévoilé récemment, découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Missile Command" :

01. Inversion (Bandcamp)
02. Lightning Field
03. Colossus
04. Brushed
05. Katakana
06. Missile Command
07. Phase 90
08. The Philosopher
09. Compacted Reality
10. EMDR
11. Rodan

»
(Lien direct)
PRAYERS OF SANITY (Thrash Metal, Portugal) offre ici l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel opus Doctrine of Misanthropy à venir le 25 juin chez Rastilho Records.

»
(Lien direct)
VAELMYST (Melodic Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Secrypts of the Egochasm en auto-production le 13 août. Le morceau "Dawnless" est en écoute sur ce lien. Tracklist :

1. Espirit De Corps
2. Dawnless
3. Spineless Throne
4. The Ghost of Ire
5. Ghoulish Delight
6. Envenom The Sea
7. Into The Egochasm
8. The Coin of This Realm

»
(Lien direct)
DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Beyond The Abhorrence" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Inversion of the Unseen Horizon à paraître le 3 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

Chapter I - INCEPTION: THE CYRU’XILEAN NEXUS
1. Within The Astral Abscess (5:20)
2. Behold, The Apex of Decay (4:36)
3. Enginieering The Wvrmhorde (4:39)

Chapter II - INCURSION: THE PROTOTYPAL ESCHATON
4. Summoning The Cosmic Devourer (7:13)
5. Masticated By An Infinite Shadow (4:30)
6. In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign (3:52)

Chapter III - INVERSION: THE HORIZONTAL REFLECTION
7. Deciphering The Archetype (3:53)
8. Impaled Upon The Carrionspire (5:01) (Classical guitar and solos by Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy))
9. Beyond The Abhorrence (4:13)
Album Length: 43:21

»
(Lien direct)
PARAPHILIA (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir la version de CD de son premier EP Primordium of Sinister Butchery chez Brutal Cave Productions. Il est en écoute à cette adresse.

»
(Lien direct)
THE IRONFIST (Black/Punk, Singapour) a sorti son nouvel album Hyenarchy- Scavenger Music Volume 1 au format numérique. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD OF CHRIST (Death Metal, Canada) va rééditer ses démos Frozen Dreams (1994) et The Lonely Flowers Of Autumn (1995) en CD et K7 via CDN Records, remasterisées par Dan Swanö. Les détails :

Cassette Track Listing - The Lonely Flowers Of Autumn (1995) - Reissue:
1. Autumns Twilight (7:45)
2. In the Distance (7:37)
3. Moonshroud (6:61)
4. As the Roses Wither (4:19)

Cassette Track Listing - Frozen Dreams (1994) - Reissue:
1. Frozen Dreams (1:24)
2. Divine Gift (3:32)
3. Christ Crucified (2:58)
4. Dawn (3:33)
5. Bleed For Me (1:41)

CD Track Listing:
1. Autumns Twilight (7:45)
2. In the Distance (7:37)
3. Moonshroud (6:61)
4. As the Roses Wither (4:19)

CD Bonus Tracks:
5. The Raven’s Song (4:51)
6. Winter Tree …a Forest of Tragedy (4:19)
7. Frozen Dreams (1:24)
8. Divine Gift (3:32)
9. Christ Crucified (2:58)
10. Dawn (3:33)
11. Bleed For Me (1:41)

»
(Lien direct)
PRIEURÉ (Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son premier EP La foi des bourreaux sur Vetus Capra. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
23 Juin 2021
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Jerry Cantrell
 Jerry Cantrell
Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2
2002 - Roadrunner Records		   
Sargatanas
 Sargatanas
The Enlightenment
1999 - Conquistador Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Jerry Cantrell
Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2
Lire la chronique
Sargatanas
The Enlightenment
Lire la chronique
Cerebral Rot
Excretion Of Mortality
Lire la chronique
Slithering Decay
Aeons Untold
Lire la chronique
Arna
Dragged To A Lunar Grave
Lire la chronique
Pink Floyd
The Dark Side Of The Moon
Lire la chronique
Krallice
Demonic Wealth
Lire la chronique
Meth Leppard / Infanticide
Meth Leppard / Infanticide ...
Lire la chronique
Esoctrilihum
Dy'th Requiem For The Serpe...
Lire la chronique
Passéisme
Eminence
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #7 - Occult Rock
Lire le podcast
Solstice
Casting The Die
Lire la chronique
Zxui Moskvha
Descent into Torment (EP)
Lire la chronique
Oferwintran
Demo (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Hyperborée et Thulé ! Encore un thème Arisk ???
Lire le podcast
Coffin Rot
Reduced To Visceral Sludge ...
Lire la chronique
Nordjevel
Fenriir (EP)
Lire la chronique
Morbific
Ominous Seep Of Putridity
Lire la chronique
Werewolves
What a Time to Be Alive
Lire la chronique
Hideous Divinity
LV-426 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Indian
Slights and Abuse / The Syc...
Lire la chronique
Ildfar
Som vinden farer vil
Lire la chronique
Torche
Meanderthal
Lire la chronique
The Plague
Within Death
Lire la chronique
Baphomet
The Dead Shall Inherit
Lire la chronique
Zwiespalt
Distanz
Lire la chronique
Vanden Plas
Beyond Daylight
Lire la chronique
Antagonized
Intense perversion
Lire la chronique
Phantasmagore
Insurrection Or Submission ...
Lire la chronique
Sadistik Forest
Obscure Old Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique