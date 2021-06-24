|
Les news du 24 Juin 2021
News
Les news du 24 Juin 2021 Siderean - Barbarian Prophecies - Shrieking Demons - Inner Missing - Cathexis - Irae - Maze of Terror - Millstone
|SIDEREAN (Death Metal, Slovénie) a dévoilé ici son premier longue-durée Lost on Void's Horizon prévu demain sur Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. Eolith [9:15]
2. Traversing [1:42]
3. Lost on Void's Horizon [9:05]
4. Sidereal Evolution [6:47]
5. Coalescing into the Expanse [6:19]
6. Abyssophora [7:40]
|BARBARIAN PROPHECIES (Blackened Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel album Horizon le 1er novembre chez Base Record Production, Hecatombe records, Violence In the Veins et Iron Matron Records. Tracklist :
Alpha
Among us
Phi
Supreme vampire
Morte negra
Horizon
The Sign
Psi
Übermensch
Omega
|SHRIEKING DEMONS (Death/Doom avec des membres de Assumption, Undead Creep, Morbo, Gravesite, Haemophagus et Becerus, Italie) sortira son premier EP Diabolical Regurgitations le 30 juillet via Caligari Records aux formats CD et K7. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Water Drop Torture
2. Hidden Cathedral of Diseases
3. Unspeakable Rites
4. Whispering Corridors
|INNER MISSING (Gothic/Doom, Russie) a publié hier son nouveau disque Deluge sur Inverse Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. In The Haze
2. Daybreak
3. A Trice Of Verve
4. Locusts
5. The Gift
6. Deluge
7. Elegy
8. Grodek
|CATHEXIS (Technical Death Metal, USA) propose son nouvel opus Untethered Abyss en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Il sort demain chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Horizonless Realm of Mechanical Retribution
2. Given to the Colony
3. Harrowing Manifestation
4. Red Hook
5. Library of Babel
6. Mortuus in Perpetuum
7. Isolated Malevolence
8. Reanimated Kin
|IRAE (Black Metal, Portugal) offre son nouvel EP Dangerovz Magick Zpells from the Mesziah of Death en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie aujourd'hui via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Part I [5:20]
2. Part II [10:39]
3. Part III [5:55]
4. Part IV [10:24]
|MAZE OF TERROR (Thrash/Death, Pérou) sortira son nouvel album Offer to the Fucking Beasts le 26 août sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Priest of the Ancient Ones
02. Blessed by Sickness and Death
03. Angels of Acid
04. Blood Horror Cult
05. Death by Fire
06. A Millions Kills
07. Destroy and Control
08. Starbeast
09. No Requien for the Unborn
10. Shub Niggurath Awakes
|MILLSTONE (Death/Groove, Russie) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Everything Is As It Should Be" tiré de son premier long-format Isle sorti le 15 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Patres Ignotum
2. Promised Land
3. Turned Inside Out
4. Everything is as it should be
5. The Dark Tower
6. Zombieland
7. One-Way Ticket
8. The War of Fools
9. Progressor
|
