chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Blasphemer
 Blasphemer - The Sixth Hour (C)
Par Orel Lion		   
Pink Floyd
 Pink Floyd - The Dark Side ... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Slithering Decay
 Slithering Decay - Aeons Un... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Passéisme
 Passéisme - Eminence (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Monarch!
 Monarch! - Never Forever (C)
Par lkea		   
Solstice
 Solstice - Casting The Die (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Les news du 18 Juin 2021
 Les news du 18 Juin 2021 - ... (N)
Par BBB		   
Oferwintran
 Oferwintran - Demo (Démo) (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Werewolves
 Werewolves - What a Time to... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Ildfar
 Ildfar - Som vinden farer vil (C)
Par grintold		   
Les news du 17 Juin 2021
 Les news du 17 Juin 2021 - ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Nordjevel
 Nordjevel - Fenriir (EP) (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Coffin Rot
 Coffin Rot - Reduced To Vis... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Undergang
 Undergang - Aldrig I Livet (C)
Par lkea		   
Anatomia
 Anatomia - Corporeal Torment (C)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 24 Juin 2021

News
Les news du 24 Juin 2021 Siderean - Barbarian Prophecies - Shrieking Demons - Inner Missing - Cathexis - Irae - Maze of Terror - Millstone
»
(Lien direct)
SIDEREAN (Death Metal, Slovénie) a dévoilé ici son premier longue-durée Lost on Void's Horizon prévu demain sur Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Eolith [9:15]
2. Traversing [1:42]
3. Lost on Void's Horizon [9:05]
4. Sidereal Evolution [6:47]
5. Coalescing into the Expanse [6:19]
6. Abyssophora [7:40]

»
(Lien direct)
BARBARIAN PROPHECIES (Blackened Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel album Horizon le 1er novembre chez Base Record Production, Hecatombe records, Violence In the Veins et Iron Matron Records. Tracklist :

Alpha
Among us
Phi
Supreme vampire
Morte negra
Horizon
The Sign
Psi
Übermensch
Omega

»
(Lien direct)
SHRIEKING DEMONS (Death/Doom avec des membres de Assumption, Undead Creep, Morbo, Gravesite, Haemophagus et Becerus, Italie) sortira son premier EP Diabolical Regurgitations le 30 juillet via Caligari Records aux formats CD et K7. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Water Drop Torture
2. Hidden Cathedral of Diseases
3. Unspeakable Rites
4. Whispering Corridors

»
(Lien direct)
INNER MISSING (Gothic/Doom, Russie) a publié hier son nouveau disque Deluge sur Inverse Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. In The Haze
2. Daybreak
3. A Trice Of Verve
4. Locusts
5. The Gift
6. Deluge
7. Elegy
8. Grodek

»
(Lien direct)
CATHEXIS (Technical Death Metal, USA) propose son nouvel opus Untethered Abyss en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Il sort demain chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Horizonless Realm of Mechanical Retribution
2. Given to the Colony
3. Harrowing Manifestation
4. Red Hook
5. Library of Babel
6. Mortuus in Perpetuum
7. Isolated Malevolence
8. Reanimated Kin

»
(Lien direct)
IRAE (Black Metal, Portugal) offre son nouvel EP Dangerovz Magick Zpells from the Mesziah of Death en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie aujourd'hui via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Part I [5:20]
2. Part II [10:39]
3. Part III [5:55]
4. Part IV [10:24]

»
(Lien direct)
MAZE OF TERROR (Thrash/Death, Pérou) sortira son nouvel album Offer to the Fucking Beasts le 26 août sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Priest of the Ancient Ones
02. Blessed by Sickness and Death
03. Angels of Acid
04. Blood Horror Cult
05. Death by Fire
06. A Millions Kills
07. Destroy and Control
08. Starbeast
09. No Requien for the Unborn
10. Shub Niggurath Awakes

»
(Lien direct)
MILLSTONE (Death/Groove, Russie) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Everything Is As It Should Be" tiré de son premier long-format Isle sorti le 15 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Patres Ignotum
2. Promised Land
3. Turned Inside Out
4. Everything is as it should be
5. The Dark Tower
6. Zombieland
7. One-Way Ticket
8. The War of Fools
9. Progressor
Thrasho Keyser
24 Juin 2021
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Lunar Shadow
 Lunar Shadow
Wish to Leave
2021 - Cruz Del Sur Music		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Cathexis
 Cathexis
2011 - Etats-Unis		   
Irae
 Irae
Trve Black Metal - 2002 - Portugal		   
Lunar Shadow
Wish to Leave
Lire la chronique
Jerry Cantrell
Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2
Lire la chronique
Sargatanas
The Enlightenment
Lire la chronique
Cerebral Rot
Excretion Of Mortality
Lire la chronique
Slithering Decay
Aeons Untold
Lire la chronique
Arna
Dragged To A Lunar Grave
Lire la chronique
Pink Floyd
The Dark Side Of The Moon
Lire la chronique
Krallice
Demonic Wealth
Lire la chronique
Meth Leppard / Infanticide
Meth Leppard / Infanticide ...
Lire la chronique
Esoctrilihum
Dy'th Requiem For The Serpe...
Lire la chronique
Passéisme
Eminence
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #7 - Occult Rock
Lire le podcast
Solstice
Casting The Die
Lire la chronique
Zxui Moskvha
Descent into Torment (EP)
Lire la chronique
Oferwintran
Demo (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Hyperborée et Thulé ! Encore un thème Arisk ???
Lire le podcast
Coffin Rot
Reduced To Visceral Sludge ...
Lire la chronique
Nordjevel
Fenriir (EP)
Lire la chronique
Morbific
Ominous Seep Of Putridity
Lire la chronique
Werewolves
What a Time to Be Alive
Lire la chronique
Hideous Divinity
LV-426 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Indian
Slights and Abuse / The Syc...
Lire la chronique
Ildfar
Som vinden farer vil
Lire la chronique
Torche
Meanderthal
Lire la chronique
The Plague
Within Death
Lire la chronique
Baphomet
The Dead Shall Inherit
Lire la chronique
Zwiespalt
Distanz
Lire la chronique
Vanden Plas
Beyond Daylight
Lire la chronique
Antagonized
Intense perversion
Lire la chronique
Phantasmagore
Insurrection Or Submission ...
Lire la chronique