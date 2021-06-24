»

(Lien direct) MILLSTONE (Death/Groove, Russie) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Everything Is As It Should Be" tiré de son premier long-format Isle sorti le 15 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Patres Ignotum

2. Promised Land

3. Turned Inside Out

4. Everything is as it should be

5. The Dark Tower

6. Zombieland

7. One-Way Ticket

8. The War of Fools

9. Progressor



