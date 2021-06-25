»

(Lien direct) BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME (Progressive metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Colors II qui sortira le 20 août via Sumerian Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Monochrome

2. The Double Helix Of Extinction

3. Revolution In Limbo

4. Fix The Error

5. Never Seen / Future Shock

6. Stare Into The Abyss

7. Prehistory

8. Bad Habits

9. The Future Is Behind Us

10. Turbulent

11. Sfumato

12. Human Is Hell (Another One with Love)



