Lunar Shadow
 Lunar Shadow - Wish to Leave (C)
Par Mera		   
Trauma
 Trauma - Acrimony (EP) (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Angel Morgue
 Angel Morgue - In the Morgu... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Blasphemer
 Blasphemer - The Sixth Hour (C)
Par Orel Lion		   
Pink Floyd
 Pink Floyd - The Dark Side ... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Slithering Decay
 Slithering Decay - Aeons Un... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Passéisme
 Passéisme - Eminence (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Monarch!
 Monarch! - Never Forever (C)
Par lkea		   
Solstice
 Solstice - Casting The Die (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Les news du 18 Juin 2021
 Les news du 18 Juin 2021 - ... (N)
Par BBB		   
Oferwintran
 Oferwintran - Demo (Démo) (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Werewolves
 Werewolves - What a Time to... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Ildfar
 Ildfar - Som vinden farer vil (C)
Par grintold		   
Les news du 17 Juin 2021
 Les news du 17 Juin 2021 - ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Nordjevel
 Nordjevel - Fenriir (EP) (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Coffin Rot
 Coffin Rot - Reduced To Vis... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   

Les news du 25 Juin 2021

News
Les news du 25 Juin 2021 First Fragment - Leprous - Between The Buried And Me - Ophidian I - Darkthrone - Totalitarian - Vurvarat - Agrypnie - Pestilence - Supuration - Withering Soul - Seance Of... - Ayanyss
»
(Lien direct)
FIRST FRAGMENT (Death Metal Technique, Canada) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Gloire Éternelle le 29 octobre prochain sur Unique Leader Records. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Pantheum" :

01. Gloire Éternelle
02. Solus
03. La Veuve & Le Martyr
04. Pantheum
05. De Chair & De Haine
06. Sonata En Mi Mineur
07. Ataraxie
08. Soif Brûlante
09. In'el
10. Mort Éphémère

»
(Lien direct)
LEPROUS (Metal/rock progressif moderne prétentieux, Norvège) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album Aphelion qui sortira le 27 août via Inside Out Music. "Running Low" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME (Progressive metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Colors II qui sortira le 20 août via Sumerian Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Monochrome
2. The Double Helix Of Extinction
3. Revolution In Limbo
4. Fix The Error
5. Never Seen / Future Shock
6. Stare Into The Abyss
7. Prehistory
8. Bad Habits
9. The Future Is Behind Us
10. Turbulent
11. Sfumato
12. Human Is Hell (Another One with Love)

»
(Lien direct)
OPHIDIAN I (Technical Death Metal, Islande) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Desolate qui sortira le 16 juillet via Season Of Mist. "Storm Aglow" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Eternal Hails, le nouvel album de DARKTHRONE (Black Metal, Norvège) sort aujourd'hui sur Peaceville Records. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. His Master's Voice
02. Hate Cloak
03. Wake Of The Awakened
04. Voyage To A North Pole Adrift
05. Lost Arcane City Of Uppakra

»
(Lien direct)
TOTALITARIAN (Industrial Black/Death, Italie) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Los Von Rom" de son EP Kulturkampf / Los Von Rom paru en novembre dernier via Barren Void Records.

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de VURVARAT (Black Metal, France) intitulé Theurgia Mortem sortira très prochainement sur Atavism Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Ghastly Demise" :

01. The Ghastly Demise
02. Transfigured And Reborn In Fire
03. Wait Of The Foul Mind
04. Magnificent In Decay
05. Incantations For The Deformed
06. Within
07. A Pale Horse Descends

»
(Lien direct)
AGRYPNIE (Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau long-format Metamorphosis le 30 juillet sur AOP Records. Une vidéo pour le morceau "Verwüstung" vient d'être publiée sur YouTube.

»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENCE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son nouveau disque Exitivm, qui sort aujourd'hui chez Agonia Records, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :

1. In Omnibvs (Intro)
2. Morbvs Propagationem
3. Deificvs
4. Sempiternvs
5. Internicionem
6. Mortifervm
7. Dominatvi Svbmissa
8. Pericvlvm Externvm
9. Inficiat
10. Exitivm
11. Immortvos
12. Personatvs Mortem (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
SUPURATION (Death/Doom, France) va rééditer sa compilation Back from the Crematory (2011) le 27 juillet via Xtreem Music. Il contiendra l'EP Sultry Obsession (1990) et la démo Official Rehearsal (1990). La version CD proposera également la démo Haunted (1989) ainsi qu'un live de neuf morceaux de la même année, lorsque le groupe s'appelait Etsicroxe.

»
(Lien direct)
WITHERING SOUL (Blackened Melodic Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Last Contact le 24 septembre sur Mortal Music. Tracklist :

1. Visitation
2. Allegory of the Void
3. Carrion Reflection
4. Of Blackened Pillars
5. Ascent to Madness
6. Into the Harrowing Expanse
7. The Transcendence of Night
8. Uncharted Course

»
(Lien direct)
SEANCE OF... (Black Metal, Australie) propose son nouvel album The Colour of Magick en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Celui-ci est sorti le 21 juin dernier au format numérique autoproduit. Tracklist :

1. 1
2. 2
3. 3
4. 4
5. 5
6. 6
7. 7
8. 8

»
(Lien direct)
Formé en 2018, AYANYSS (Hardcore, USA) compte dans ses rangs des anciens membres de Dmize, 25 Ta Life et Cold Front. Le groupe vient de dévoiler sur Bandcamp son premier album à découvrir ci-dessous. Une version physique devrait voir le jour le 30 juillet via Upstate Records :

01. Degeneration
02. Masques
03. Decay
04. Nothing But Lies
05. Hell To Pay
06. Images
07. Dying In Darkness
08. The Forbidden
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
25 Juin 2021
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
