Les news du 25 Juin 2021
News
Les news du 25 Juin 2021 First Fragment - Leprous - Between The Buried And Me - Ophidian I - Darkthrone - Totalitarian - Vurvarat - Agrypnie - Pestilence - Supuration - Withering Soul - Seance Of... - Ayanyss
|FIRST FRAGMENT (Death Metal Technique, Canada) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Gloire Éternelle le 29 octobre prochain sur Unique Leader Records. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Pantheum" :
01. Gloire Éternelle
02. Solus
03. La Veuve & Le Martyr
04. Pantheum
05. De Chair & De Haine
06. Sonata En Mi Mineur
07. Ataraxie
08. Soif Brûlante
09. In'el
10. Mort Éphémère
|LEPROUS (Metal/rock progressif moderne prétentieux, Norvège) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album Aphelion qui sortira le 27 août via Inside Out Music. "Running Low" se découvre ici :
|BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME (Progressive metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Colors II qui sortira le 20 août via Sumerian Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Monochrome
2. The Double Helix Of Extinction
3. Revolution In Limbo
4. Fix The Error
5. Never Seen / Future Shock
6. Stare Into The Abyss
7. Prehistory
8. Bad Habits
9. The Future Is Behind Us
10. Turbulent
11. Sfumato
12. Human Is Hell (Another One with Love)
|OPHIDIAN I (Technical Death Metal, Islande) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Desolate qui sortira le 16 juillet via Season Of Mist. "Storm Aglow" se découvre ci-dessous :
|Intitulé Eternal Hails, le nouvel album de DARKTHRONE (Black Metal, Norvège) sort aujourd'hui sur Peaceville Records. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. His Master's Voice
02. Hate Cloak
03. Wake Of The Awakened
04. Voyage To A North Pole Adrift
05. Lost Arcane City Of Uppakra
|TOTALITARIAN (Industrial Black/Death, Italie) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Los Von Rom" de son EP Kulturkampf / Los Von Rom paru en novembre dernier via Barren Void Records.
|Le premier album de VURVARAT (Black Metal, France) intitulé Theurgia Mortem sortira très prochainement sur Atavism Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Ghastly Demise" :
01. The Ghastly Demise
02. Transfigured And Reborn In Fire
03. Wait Of The Foul Mind
04. Magnificent In Decay
05. Incantations For The Deformed
06. Within
07. A Pale Horse Descends
|AGRYPNIE (Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau long-format Metamorphosis le 30 juillet sur AOP Records. Une vidéo pour le morceau "Verwüstung" vient d'être publiée sur YouTube.
|PESTILENCE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son nouveau disque Exitivm, qui sort aujourd'hui chez Agonia Records, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :
1. In Omnibvs (Intro)
2. Morbvs Propagationem
3. Deificvs
4. Sempiternvs
5. Internicionem
6. Mortifervm
7. Dominatvi Svbmissa
8. Pericvlvm Externvm
9. Inficiat
10. Exitivm
11. Immortvos
12. Personatvs Mortem (Outro)
|SUPURATION (Death/Doom, France) va rééditer sa compilation Back from the Crematory (2011) le 27 juillet via Xtreem Music. Il contiendra l'EP Sultry Obsession (1990) et la démo Official Rehearsal (1990). La version CD proposera également la démo Haunted (1989) ainsi qu'un live de neuf morceaux de la même année, lorsque le groupe s'appelait Etsicroxe.
|WITHERING SOUL (Blackened Melodic Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Last Contact le 24 septembre sur Mortal Music. Tracklist :
1. Visitation
2. Allegory of the Void
3. Carrion Reflection
4. Of Blackened Pillars
5. Ascent to Madness
6. Into the Harrowing Expanse
7. The Transcendence of Night
8. Uncharted Course
|SEANCE OF... (Black Metal, Australie) propose son nouvel album The Colour of Magick en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Celui-ci est sorti le 21 juin dernier au format numérique autoproduit. Tracklist :
1. 1
2. 2
3. 3
4. 4
5. 5
6. 6
7. 7
8. 8
|Formé en 2018, AYANYSS (Hardcore, USA) compte dans ses rangs des anciens membres de Dmize, 25 Ta Life et Cold Front. Le groupe vient de dévoiler sur Bandcamp son premier album à découvrir ci-dessous. Une version physique devrait voir le jour le 30 juillet via Upstate Records :
01. Degeneration
02. Masques
03. Decay
04. Nothing But Lies
05. Hell To Pay
06. Images
07. Dying In Darkness
08. The Forbidden
