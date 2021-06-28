»

(Lien direct) HEXENKLAD (Folk/Black, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Heathenheart qui sort le 23 juillet via CDN Records. Tracklist :



1. Heathenheart (5:02)

2. Cold Beauty of Winter (4:52)

3. Huginn and Muninn (4:14)

4. Dark Moon in Capricorn (5:13)

5. Rootbound (4:13)

6. The Raven Returns to the Knoll (4:33)

7. A Thousand Paths to Wisdom (4:26)

8. Olde Gods Awaken (5:53)

9. Beware the Outstretched Hand (5:21)

10. A Forest of Dead Trees (4:32)

11. Upon the Wings of Valkyries (7:03)

12. A Moment of Silence (1:00)

13. We Raise a Horn (4:07)



Durée totale : 1:00:36



