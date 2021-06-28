chargement...

Les news du 28 Juin 2021

News
Les news du 28 Juin 2021 Krolok - Turnstile - Enforcer - Sxuperion - Fractal Universe - Existance - Artach - Hexenklad - Space Chaser
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de KROLOK (Black Metal) aura pour titre Funeral Winds & Crimson Sky. En voici l'artwork signé Dávid Glomba. Plus d'informations à venir.

»
(Lien direct)
TURNSTILE (Hardcore, USA) a dévoilà récemment l'intégralité de son nouveau EP intitulé Turnstile Love Connection. Ce dernier est à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Holiday
02. No Surprise
03 Mystery
04. T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)

»
(Lien direct)
ENFORCER (Heavy Metal / Hard Rock, Suède) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Kiss Of Death" à découvrir ci-dessous. Celui-ci figurera sur le sixième album des Suédois à paraître début 2022 sur Nuclear Blast Records :

»
(Lien direct)
SXUPERION (Deep-Space Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé son nouveau disque Auscultating Astral Monuments, paru le 25 juin chez Bloody Mountain Records, en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Astral Silence
2. Eyes of Gangkhar
3. Ophanim Mechanical Drive
4. Irreverential Cisterns
5. The Mote in God's Eye
6. Licentious Arbitrator
7. Initiative Reactor
8. Philotic Astrogation
9. Forever and Ever

»
(Lien direct)
FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, France) a sorti son nouvel opus The Impassable Horizon le 25 juin via Metal Blade. Pour l'occasion, une vidéo live du titre "Interfering Spherical Scenes" filmée au Molodi est en ligne ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Autopoiesis
2. A Clockwork Expectation
3. Interfering Spherical Scenes
4. Symmetrical Masquerade
5. Falls of the Earth
6. Withering Snowdrops
7. Black Sails of Melancholia
8. A Cosmological Arch
9. Epitaph
10. Godless Machinists
11. Flashes of Potentialities (Unplugged)

»
(Lien direct)
EXISTANCE (Heavy Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Wolf Attack le 29 octobre sur Black Viper Records. Un premier extrait est disponible sur YouTube. Tracklist :

01. Highgate Vampire
02. Deathbringer
03. Power of the Gods
04. Rock'N Roll
05. Jenny's Dreams
06. Sniper Alley
07. Preacher of Insanity
08. You Gotta Rock It
09. Wolf Attack
10. Tears of Fire
11. Gwendoline

»
(Lien direct)
ARTACH (Epic Black Metal, Canada) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Shimmer" extrait de son nouveau disque Sworn to Avenge sorti le 25 juin chez Depressive Illusions Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Tuiteam an Duine (7:08)
2. Ice Throne (5:09)
3. Shimmer (6:35)
4. Endless Tundra (21:35)
5. Into the Frozen Woodlands (4:49)
6. She Gathers Leaves (5:25)
7. Mistress of Black Thorns (6:24)
8. Winter’s End (8:14)

Durée totale : 1:05:23

»
(Lien direct)
HEXENKLAD (Folk/Black, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Heathenheart qui sort le 23 juillet via CDN Records. Tracklist :

1. Heathenheart (5:02)
2. Cold Beauty of Winter (4:52)
3. Huginn and Muninn (4:14)
4. Dark Moon in Capricorn (5:13)
5. Rootbound (4:13)
6. The Raven Returns to the Knoll (4:33)
7. A Thousand Paths to Wisdom (4:26)
8. Olde Gods Awaken (5:53)
9. Beware the Outstretched Hand (5:21)
10. A Forest of Dead Trees (4:32)
11. Upon the Wings of Valkyries (7:03)
12. A Moment of Silence (1:00)
13. We Raise a Horn (4:07)

Durée totale : 1:00:36

»
(Lien direct)
SPACE CHASER (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "The Immortals" tiré de son nouvel album Give Us Life à paraître le 16 juillet sur Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. Remnants of Technology
2. Juggernaut
3. Cryoshock
4. A.O.A
5. The Immortals
6. Signals
7. Burn Them All
8. Give Us Life
9. Antidote to Order
10. Dark Descent
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
28 Juin 2021
Shaytan

