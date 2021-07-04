chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
123 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Neurosis
 Neurosis - Sovereign (EP) (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Turnstile
 Turnstile - Turnstile Love ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Oldskull
 Oldskull - Nether Hollow Of... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Epice, c'est tout.
 Epice, c'est tout. - (I)
Par Charon Del H...		   
RüYYn
 RüYYn - RüYYn (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 25 Juin 2021
 Les news du 25 Juin 2021 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Banished
 Banished - Deliver Me Unto ... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - Statik Majik (EP) (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Nigrum Pluviam
 Nigrum Pluviam - Eternal Fa... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Olórin
 Olórin - Through Shadow and... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Rome
 Rome - Flowers From Exile (C)
Par Raziel		   
Angel Morgue
 Angel Morgue - In the Morgu... (C)
Par sijj		   
Lunar Shadow
 Lunar Shadow - Wish to Leave (C)
Par Mera		   
Trauma
 Trauma - Acrimony (EP) (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   

Les news du 4 Juillet 2021

News
Les news du 4 Juillet 2021 Obscura - Antediluvian
»
(Lien direct)
OBSCURA (Progressive / Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album A Valediction qui sortira le 19 novembre via Nuclear Blast. "Solaris" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
The Divine Punishment, c'est le titre que porte le nouvel album des Canadiens d'ANTEDILUVIAN (Black/Death Metal). Ce dernier sortira le 1er septembre chez Nuclear War Now! Productions. Un premier extrait ("All Along the Sigils Deep") est en écoute sur divers média dont la page bandcamp du label.

Voici la tracklist :

1. Obscene Pornography Manifests in the Divine Universal Consciousness
2. All Along the Sigils Deep
3. How the Watchers Granted the Humans Sex Magick in the Primordial Aeon
4. Guardians of the Liminal
5. Tamasic Masturbation Ritual
6. Sadomaniacal Katabasis (Last Fuck of The Dying)
7. Temple Prostitute
8. Circumcision Covenant
9. White Throne
10. The Liar's Path
11. Winged Ascent unto the Twelve Runed Solar Anus
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Dysthymie
4 Juillet 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Antediluvian
 Antediluvian
Death Metal - 2006 - Canada		   
Obscura
 Obscura
Progressive / Technical Death Metal - 2002 - Allemagne		   
Conviction
Conviction
Lire la chronique
Sordide
Les idées blanches
Lire la chronique
Awaketh
Awaketh
Lire la chronique
Turnstile
Turnstile Love Connection (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fossilization
He Whose Name Was Long Forg...
Lire la chronique
Oldskull
Nether Hollow Of No Return
Lire la chronique
At The Gates
The Nightmare of Being
Lire la chronique
RüYYn
RüYYn (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sakrifiss, Une vision du black metal
Lire le présentation
Dead Heat
World At War
Lire la chronique
Banished
Deliver Me Unto Pain
Lire la chronique
Nephren-Ka
From Agony To Transcendance
Lire la chronique
Epice, c'est tout.
Lire l'interview
Nigrum Pluviam
Eternal Fall into the Abyss
Lire la chronique
Olórin
Through Shadow and Flame
Lire la chronique
Pig Destroyer
Pornographers of Sound (Live)
Lire la chronique
This Ending
Needles of Rust
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
Statik Majik (EP)
Lire la chronique
Knoll / Autolith
Knoll / Autolith (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Devin Townsend
Galactic Quarantine (Live)
Lire la chronique
Sarkasm
Inner Flame + Incubated Min...
Lire la chronique
Neurosis
Sovereign (EP)
Lire la chronique
Atrium
Ancient Spells
Lire la chronique
Angel Morgue
In the Morgue of Angels
Lire la chronique
Oferwintran
Llyfr Coch Hergest
Lire la chronique
Trauma
Acrimony (EP)
Lire la chronique
Lunar Shadow
Wish to Leave
Lire la chronique
Jerry Cantrell
Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2
Lire la chronique
Sargatanas
The Enlightenment
Lire la chronique
Cerebral Rot
Excretion Of Mortality
Lire la chronique