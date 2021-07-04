Les news du 4 Juillet 2021
News
Les news du 4 Juillet 2021 Obscura - Antediluvian
|OBSCURA (Progressive / Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album A Valediction qui sortira le 19 novembre via Nuclear Blast. "Solaris" s'écoute ici :
|The Divine Punishment, c'est le titre que porte le nouvel album des Canadiens d'ANTEDILUVIAN (Black/Death Metal). Ce dernier sortira le 1er septembre chez Nuclear War Now! Productions. Un premier extrait ("All Along the Sigils Deep") est en écoute sur divers média dont la page bandcamp du label.
Voici la tracklist :
1. Obscene Pornography Manifests in the Divine Universal Consciousness
2. All Along the Sigils Deep
3. How the Watchers Granted the Humans Sex Magick in the Primordial Aeon
4. Guardians of the Liminal
5. Tamasic Masturbation Ritual
6. Sadomaniacal Katabasis (Last Fuck of The Dying)
7. Temple Prostitute
8. Circumcision Covenant
9. White Throne
10. The Liar's Path
11. Winged Ascent unto the Twelve Runed Solar Anus
