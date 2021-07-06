»

(Lien direct) MARRAS (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel album Endtime Sermon en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 9 juillet via Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :



1. Shadows Upon the Sacred Land

2. (1st Prophecy) Anointing Of The Sick

3. Endtime Sermon

4. From The Last Battleground

5. Gathered To Rule

6. (2nd Prophecy) Last Judgement

7. My Cold Grave

8. (3rd Prophecy) Pestilence

9. As Nights Get Darker

10. (4th Prophecy) Viaticum

11. From The Soot of Goahti



