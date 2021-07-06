chargement...

Les news du 6 Juillet 2021

News
Les news du 6 Juillet 2021 Daemonicus - Rage - Vrag - Marras - Chamber of Unlight - Misanthropik Torment
»
(Lien direct)
DAEMONICUS (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album, Eschaton le 20 août via Black Lion Records, le tracklisting et un premier extrait se découvrent ici :

1. To Poison Everything
2. Reform Or Die
3. The Double Edged Sword
4. Heretic Trials
5. The Grand Inquisitor
6. Sacred And Secular
7. You Know My Name
8. Fate Sealed By Faith
9. Termination

»
(Lien direct)
RAGE (Heavy/Speed/Power Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Resurrection Day qui sortira le 17 septembre via SPV/Steamhammer. Il se découvre ici :

1. Memento Vitae (Overture)
2. Resurrection Day
3. Virginity
4. A New Land
5. Arrogance And Ignorance
6. Man In Chains
7. The Age Of Reason
8. Monetary Gods
9. Mind Control
10. Traveling Through Time
11. Black Room
12. Extinction Overkill

»
(Lien direct)
VRAG (Black Metal dislexique, Hongrie) sortira son nouvel opus Harcom le 18 septembre chez Filosofem Records.

»
(Lien direct)
MARRAS (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel album Endtime Sermon en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 9 juillet via Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :

1. Shadows Upon the Sacred Land
2. (1st Prophecy) Anointing Of The Sick
3. Endtime Sermon
4. From The Last Battleground
5. Gathered To Rule
6. (2nd Prophecy) Last Judgement
7. My Cold Grave
8. (3rd Prophecy) Pestilence
9. As Nights Get Darker
10. (4th Prophecy) Viaticum
11. From The Soot of Goahti

»
(Lien direct)
CHAMBER OF UNLIGHT (Black Metal avec des membres de Horna et Ajattara, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Realm of the Night le 13 août sur Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. Prooemium [1:36]
2. Crowns of Divinity [4:02]
3. Revelations of Dark Crafts [5:02]
4. On The Path of Thy Shadow [5:12]
5. From Grey Tombs [5:32]
6. Summoning the Spirit of The Dead [5:12]
7. Slumber [6:36]
8. Uncelestial Light (The Chamber) [5:57]

»
(Lien direct)
MISANTHROPIK TORMENT (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a recruté le bassiste Matt Campbell.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
6 Juillet 2021

