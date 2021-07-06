MARRAS (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel album Endtime Sermon en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 9 juillet via Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :
1. Shadows Upon the Sacred Land
2. (1st Prophecy) Anointing Of The Sick
3. Endtime Sermon
4. From The Last Battleground
5. Gathered To Rule
6. (2nd Prophecy) Last Judgement
7. My Cold Grave
8. (3rd Prophecy) Pestilence
9. As Nights Get Darker
10. (4th Prophecy) Viaticum
11. From The Soot of Goahti
CHAMBER OF UNLIGHT (Black Metal avec des membres de Horna et Ajattara, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Realm of the Night le 13 août sur Werewolf Records. Tracklist :
1. Prooemium [1:36]
2. Crowns of Divinity [4:02]
3. Revelations of Dark Crafts [5:02]
4. On The Path of Thy Shadow [5:12]
5. From Grey Tombs [5:32]
6. Summoning the Spirit of The Dead [5:12]
7. Slumber [6:36]
8. Uncelestial Light (The Chamber) [5:57]
Par Johnjohn
Par THUNDER
Par Keyser
Par Dantefever
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par AxGxB
Par Keyser
Par Charon Del H...
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ander
Par Deathrash
Par Funky Globe
Par Funky Globe
Par Caïn Marchen...