»

(Lien direct) AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS (Punk Rock, Australie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Comfort To Me le 10 septembre prochain sur . En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Guided By Angels" à découvrir ci-dessous en vidéo :



01. Guided By Angels

02. Freaks To The Front

03. Choices

04. Security

05. Hertz

06. No More Tears

07. Maggot

08. Captial

09. Don’t Fence Me In

10. Knifey

11. Don’t Need A Cunt (Like You To Love me)

12. Laughing

13. Snakes



