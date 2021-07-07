Les news du 7 Juillet 2021
|AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS (Punk Rock, Australie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Comfort To Me le 10 septembre prochain sur . En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Guided By Angels" à découvrir ci-dessous en vidéo :
01. Guided By Angels
02. Freaks To The Front
03. Choices
04. Security
05. Hertz
06. No More Tears
07. Maggot
08. Captial
09. Don’t Fence Me In
10. Knifey
11. Don’t Need A Cunt (Like You To Love me)
12. Laughing
13. Snakes
|
|»
|TARDUS MORTEM (Death Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Armageddon qui sortira le 17 septembre via Emanzipation Productions. Celui-ci se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Condemned To The Halls Of Infernal Sin
2. From Heaven’s Throne Thee Bring Forth Death
3. Gust Of Armageddon (Suicidal Winds)
4. Nun Of The Pyre
5. Into The Grave (GRAVE cover)
|
|»
|NEFARIYM (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son premier longue-durée Morbid Delusions le 24 septembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01 Veiled In Death (Intro)
02 Succubus
03 A Morbid Delusion
04 Tearing The Flesh From The Bone
05 Wallow In The Filth
06 Monolithic Dread
07 Humanity Falls
08 Endless Decay
09 The Seeds Of Hate
10 Into The Blackened Abyss
11 Circle Of The Tyrants (Celtic Frost cover)
|
|»
|DAWN OF A DARK AGE (Atmospheric/Experimental Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Le Forche Caudine le 24 septembre sur Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Le Forche Caudine (321 a.C. - 2021 d.C.) Act I [21:42]
2. Le Forche Caudine (321 a.C. - 2021 d.C.) Act II [16:56]
|
|»
|BURN IN HELL (Hardcore/Powerviolence, Australie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Bleach" tiré de son nouveau disque Disavowal Of The Creator God prévu le 6 août chez Reason and Rage Records.
|
|»
|BAXAXAXA (Black Metal, Allemagne) propose en écoute sur ce lien le titre "Kingdom Ablaze" figurant sur son premier long-format Catacomb Cult à paraître le 6 août via The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. Catacomb Cult
2. As the Moon inhaled all Sunrays
3. Flame of Redemption
4. Kingdom Ablaze
5. Walpurgis Dancers
6. The Great malicious Tongue
7. Ghosts of Törzburg
8. Temple of the Seven Keys
|
|»
|CANKER (Death Metal, Espagne) a réédité hier sur Xtreem Music son deuxième album Exquisite Tenderness (1997) avec une nouvelle pochette et un deux bonus live. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Carrion
02. Out of Control
03. Astral Voyage
04. Evil Attack
05. Exquisite Tenderness
06. Dream Killer
07. Hardcore
08. Human Horror
09. Anachronia
10. Inquisition (Live '95)
11. Dark Destiny (Live '95)
|
|»
|ASHEN (Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Mass Cremation" extrait de son premier EP Godless Oath à venir le 6 août chez Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :
1. Godless Oath
2. Mass Cremation
3. Ruins
4. Asphyxiant
5. Inferno
|
|»
|ENDSEEKER (Death metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Bloodline" issu de son nouvel opus Mount Carcass paru en avril via Metal Blade.
|
|»
|STAGEWAR (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur Black Sunset/MDD pour la sortie cet automne d'un nouvel album qui devrait comporter huit morceaux.
|
