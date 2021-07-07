chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
120 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Warmoon Lord
 Warmoon Lord - Battlespells (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Gonin-Ish
 Gonin-Ish - Naishikyo-Sekai (C)
Par LashanEireann		   
Temtris
 Temtris - Ritual Warfare (C)
Par BBB		   
The Crown
 The Crown - Royal Destroyer (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Conviction
 Conviction - Conviction (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Vallendusk
 Vallendusk - Heralds Of Strife (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Les news du 5 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 5 Juillet 2021 ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
The Devil's Blood
 The Devil's Blood - The Tim... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Neurosis
 Neurosis - Sovereign (EP) (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Turnstile
 Turnstile - Turnstile Love ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Oldskull
 Oldskull - Nether Hollow Of... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Epice, c'est tout.
 Epice, c'est tout. - (I)
Par Charon Del H...		   
RüYYn
 RüYYn - RüYYn (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 25 Juin 2021
 Les news du 25 Juin 2021 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Banished
 Banished - Deliver Me Unto ... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - Statik Majik (EP) (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Nigrum Pluviam
 Nigrum Pluviam - Eternal Fa... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   

Les news du 7 Juillet 2021

News
Les news du 7 Juillet 2021 Amyl And The Sniffers - Tardus Mortem - Nefariym - Dawn of a Dark Age - Burn in Hell - Baxaxaxa - Canker - Ashen - Endseeker - Stagewar
»
(Lien direct)
AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS (Punk Rock, Australie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Comfort To Me le 10 septembre prochain sur . En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Guided By Angels" à découvrir ci-dessous en vidéo :

01. Guided By Angels
02. Freaks To The Front
03. Choices
04. Security
05. Hertz
06. No More Tears
07. Maggot
08. Captial
09. Don’t Fence Me In
10. Knifey
11. Don’t Need A Cunt (Like You To Love me)
12. Laughing
13. Snakes

»
(Lien direct)
TARDUS MORTEM (Death Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Armageddon qui sortira le 17 septembre via Emanzipation Productions. Celui-ci se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Condemned To The Halls Of Infernal Sin
2. From Heaven’s Throne Thee Bring Forth Death
3. Gust Of Armageddon (Suicidal Winds)
4. Nun Of The Pyre
5. Into The Grave (GRAVE cover)

»
(Lien direct)
NEFARIYM (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son premier longue-durée Morbid Delusions le 24 septembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01 Veiled In Death (Intro)
02 Succubus
03 A Morbid Delusion
04 Tearing The Flesh From The Bone
05 Wallow In The Filth
06 Monolithic Dread
07 Humanity Falls
08 Endless Decay
09 The Seeds Of Hate
10 Into The Blackened Abyss
11 Circle Of The Tyrants (Celtic Frost cover)

»
(Lien direct)
DAWN OF A DARK AGE (Atmospheric/Experimental Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Le Forche Caudine le 24 septembre sur Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Le Forche Caudine (321 a.C. - 2021 d.C.) Act I [21:42]
2. Le Forche Caudine (321 a.C. - 2021 d.C.) Act II [16:56]

»
(Lien direct)
BURN IN HELL (Hardcore/Powerviolence, Australie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Bleach" tiré de son nouveau disque Disavowal Of The Creator God prévu le 6 août chez Reason and Rage Records.

»
(Lien direct)
BAXAXAXA (Black Metal, Allemagne) propose en écoute sur ce lien le titre "Kingdom Ablaze" figurant sur son premier long-format Catacomb Cult à paraître le 6 août via The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :

1. Catacomb Cult
2. As the Moon inhaled all Sunrays
3. Flame of Redemption
4. Kingdom Ablaze
5. Walpurgis Dancers
6. The Great malicious Tongue
7. Ghosts of Törzburg
8. Temple of the Seven Keys

»
(Lien direct)
CANKER (Death Metal, Espagne) a réédité hier sur Xtreem Music son deuxième album Exquisite Tenderness (1997) avec une nouvelle pochette et un deux bonus live. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Carrion
02. Out of Control
03. Astral Voyage
04. Evil Attack
05. Exquisite Tenderness
06. Dream Killer
07. Hardcore
08. Human Horror
09. Anachronia
10. Inquisition (Live '95)
11. Dark Destiny (Live '95)

»
(Lien direct)
ASHEN (Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Mass Cremation" extrait de son premier EP Godless Oath à venir le 6 août chez Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :

1. Godless Oath
2. Mass Cremation
3. Ruins
4. Asphyxiant
5. Inferno

»
(Lien direct)
ENDSEEKER (Death metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Bloodline" issu de son nouvel opus Mount Carcass paru en avril via Metal Blade.

»
(Lien direct)
STAGEWAR (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur Black Sunset/MDD pour la sortie cet automne d'un nouvel album qui devrait comporter huit morceaux.
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
7 Juillet 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Amyl And The Sniffers
 Amyl And The Sniffers
Punk Rock - 2015 - Australie		   
Ashen
 Ashen
2019 - Australie		   
Canker
 Canker
Death/Thrash - 1990 † 2018 - Espagne		   
Endseeker
 Endseeker
Death Metal - 2014 - Allemagne		   
Tardus Mortem
 Tardus Mortem
Death Metal - 2015 - Danemark		   
Infectious Grooves
The Plague That Makes Your ...
Lire la chronique
Tardus Mortem
Engulfed In Pestilent Darkness
Lire la chronique
Felled
The Intimate Earth
Lire la chronique
Ekulu
Unscrew My Head
Lire la chronique
Temtris
Ritual Warfare
Lire la chronique
Warmoon Lord
Battlespells
Lire la chronique
Loch Vostok
Opus Ferox - The Great Escape
Lire la chronique
Conviction
Conviction
Lire la chronique
Sordide
Les idées blanches
Lire la chronique
Awaketh
Awaketh
Lire la chronique
Turnstile
Turnstile Love Connection (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fossilization
He Whose Name Was Long Forg...
Lire la chronique
Oldskull
Nether Hollow Of No Return
Lire la chronique
At The Gates
The Nightmare of Being
Lire la chronique
RüYYn
RüYYn (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sakrifiss, Une vision du black metal
Lire le présentation
Dead Heat
World At War
Lire la chronique
Banished
Deliver Me Unto Pain
Lire la chronique
Nephren-Ka
From Agony To Transcendance
Lire la chronique
Epice, c'est tout.
Lire l'interview
Nigrum Pluviam
Eternal Fall into the Abyss
Lire la chronique
Olórin
Through Shadow and Flame
Lire la chronique
Pig Destroyer
Pornographers of Sound (Live)
Lire la chronique
This Ending
Needles of Rust
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
Statik Majik (EP)
Lire la chronique
Knoll / Autolith
Knoll / Autolith (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Devin Townsend
Galactic Quarantine (Live)
Lire la chronique
Sarkasm
Inner Flame + Incubated Min...
Lire la chronique
Neurosis
Sovereign (EP)
Lire la chronique
Atrium
Ancient Spells
Lire la chronique