NEFARIYM (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son premier longue-durée Morbid Delusions le 24 septembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01 Veiled In Death (Intro)
02 Succubus
03 A Morbid Delusion
04 Tearing The Flesh From The Bone
05 Wallow In The Filth
06 Monolithic Dread
07 Humanity Falls
08 Endless Decay
09 The Seeds Of Hate
10 Into The Blackened Abyss
11 Circle Of The Tyrants (Celtic Frost cover)
CANKER (Death Metal, Espagne) a réédité hier sur Xtreem Music son deuxième album Exquisite Tenderness (1997) avec une nouvelle pochette et un deux bonus live. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. Carrion
02. Out of Control
03. Astral Voyage
04. Evil Attack
05. Exquisite Tenderness
06. Dream Killer
07. Hardcore
08. Human Horror
09. Anachronia
10. Inquisition (Live '95)
11. Dark Destiny (Live '95)
