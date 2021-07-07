»

(Lien direct) NEFARIYM (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son premier longue-durée Morbid Delusions le 24 septembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :



01 Veiled In Death (Intro)

02 Succubus

03 A Morbid Delusion

04 Tearing The Flesh From The Bone

05 Wallow In The Filth

06 Monolithic Dread

07 Humanity Falls

08 Endless Decay

09 The Seeds Of Hate

10 Into The Blackened Abyss

11 Circle Of The Tyrants (Celtic Frost cover)



