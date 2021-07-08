»

(Lien direct) MOLDER (Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Prosthetic Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album dont l'enregistrement est désormais terminé. Plus d'informations à venir très bientôt.



MOLDER a écrit : "Molder is beyond chuffed to announce our signing to Prosthetic Records. This record deal is the official corroboration that all of our endless hard work and steadfast dedication did not go unnoticed. With that said, we look forward to bringing our brand of twisted Midwest death metal to the masses with the support of such an eminent label. We couldn't be more thrilled to be working together with the Prosthetic team, and we look forward to what is to come with this opportunity."