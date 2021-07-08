|
Les news du 8 Juillet 2021
|ODIOUS DEVOTION (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir sur Wolfspell Records son nouvel album intitulé Ilmestys. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Tämän Maailman Tuhkasta
02. Impulssi - Näyt Näkymättömästä
03. Uudelleensyntymä
04. Perintö
|DISIMPERIUM (Black / Death Metal, USA), groupe comprenant des membres de Misrules et Ascended Dead, sortira son premier EP intitulé Malefic Obliteration le 23 juillet sur Sentient Ruin Records. Ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. Malefic Obliteration
02. Fuming Nexus
03. Infernal Machine
|Inferna Profundus Records sortira fin 2021, début 2022 une compilation double LP réunissant l'album Anti-Universal Compassion et le EP Orphans du groupe REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal, Royaume-Unis) :
INFERNA PROFUNDUS RECORDS a écrit : REVENANT MARQUIS "Anti-Universal Compassion / Orphans" 2LP
Anti-Universal Compassion and Orphans finally together as they should be on this collection of rituals that honour the Devil and invert all harmony.
Double heavy vinyl with gatefold jacket, insert and poster. Black and ltd. colored wax.
Release date: 2021 / early 2022.
|ASCENDED DEAD (Death Metal, USA) et ATOMICIDE (Black / Death Metal, Chili) sortiront le 27 août prochain un split à paraître en LP, K7 et CD sur Dark Descent Records. En voici deux extraits :
Ascended Dead
01. Desecration
02. Arcane Malevolence
03. Bestial Vengeance
04. Christ's Death
Atomicide
05. Skin And Blood Inflect
06. Nocturnal Desecrate Ritual
07. Suffocation Terror
08. Warriors Of Death
|MOLDER (Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Prosthetic Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album dont l'enregistrement est désormais terminé. Plus d'informations à venir très bientôt.
MOLDER a écrit : "Molder is beyond chuffed to announce our signing to Prosthetic Records. This record deal is the official corroboration that all of our endless hard work and steadfast dedication did not go unnoticed. With that said, we look forward to bringing our brand of twisted Midwest death metal to the masses with the support of such an eminent label. We couldn't be more thrilled to be working together with the Prosthetic team, and we look forward to what is to come with this opportunity."
|Le premier album de CONJURETH (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) aura pour titre Majestic Dissolve et sortira le 25 octobre sur Rotted Life Records (LP et cassette) et Memento Mori (CD). Découvrez ci-contre l'artwork et ci-dessous le tracklisting :
01. Wet Flesh Vortex
02. Possession Psychosis
03. Resintegrate
04. A Terror Sacrifice
05. Mutilated Spirits
06. Black Fire Confessions
07. The Silent Hangings
08. Sorcery Arts
09. An Occult Mosaic
10. The Unworshipped
