Les news du 8 Juillet 2021

News
Les news du 8 Juillet 2021 Wolves In The Throne Room - Nocturnal - Vaelmyst - Year Of No Light - Decrepisy - Ashen Horde - Wharflurch - Summoner's Circle - Odious Devotion - Disimperium - Revenant Marquis - Ascended Dead - Atomicide - Molder - Conjureth
»
(Lien direct)
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM (Post Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Primordial Arcana qui sortira le 20 août via Century Media. "Spirit Of Lightning" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNAL (Thrash/Black, Allemagne) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Bleeding Heaven" tiré de son nouveau disque Serpent Death qui sortira le 27 août chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Black Ritual Tower
2. ...From Terminal Death
3. Beneath A Steel Sky
4. Faceless Mercenaries
5. Bleeding Heaven
6. Damnator's Hand
7. Circle Of Thirteen
8. Void Dweller
9. Suppressive Fire
10. The Iron Throne

»
(Lien direct)
VAELMYST (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Dawnless" extrait de son premier full-length Secrypts of the Egochasm dont la sortie est programmée le 13 août en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Espirit De Corps
2. Dawnless
3. Spineless Throne
4. The Ghost of Ire
5. Ghoulish Delight
6. Envenom The Sea
7. Into The Egochasm
8. The Coin of This Realm

»
(Lien direct)
YEAR OF NO LIGHT (Sludge/Drone/Doom/Post-Rock/Ambient, France) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Objurgation" figurant sur son nouvel opus Consolamentum sorti le 2 juillet via Pelagic Records.

»
(Lien direct)
DECREPISY (Death avec des membres de Ritual Necromancy, Ascended Dead, Funebrarum, Vastum ..., USA) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Dissipating Form" tiré de son premier longue-durée Emetic Communion à paraître le 6 août sur Chaos Records (CD), Life After Death (LP) et Seed of Doom (K7). Tracklist :

1. Dissipating Form [7:54]
2. Emetic Communion [8:03]
3. Embodied Decomposition [6:28]
4. Abbatoir of Sorrow [10:35]
5. Anxiety Womb [2:00]

»
(Lien direct)
ASHEN HORDE (Progressive Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Archaic Convictions" que vous pouvez écouter sur Bandcamp. Le groupe travaille par ailleurs sur un nouvel album à paraître l'année prochaine chez Transcending Obscurity Records.

»
(Lien direct)
WHARFLURCH (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Psychedelic Realms Ov Hell le 3 septembre via Gurgling Gore (K7) et Personal Records (CD) le 3 septembre. Tracklist :

1. Celestial Mycelium [4:48]
2. Stoned Ape Apocalypse [4:48]
3. Abandoning Reality [7:00]
4. Phantasmagorical Fumes [6:15]
5. Bog Body Boletus [5:13]
6. Psychedelic Realms Of Hell [6:30]

»
(Lien direct)
SUMMONER'S CIRCLE (Progressive Doom/Death/Black, USA) sortira son nouvel album Chaos Vector le 27 août sur Blood Blast Distribution. Tracklist :

1. The Message (1:02)
2. Of Black Horizons (4:00)
3. Vessel (7:34)
4. The Hierophants (5:17)
5. Apostasy (7:45)
6. Chaos Vector (4:05)
7. Terminus Egress (9:12)
8. Chrysalis (1:35)
9. The Beyond (7:43)
Album Length: 48:17

»
(Lien direct)
ODIOUS DEVOTION (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir sur Wolfspell Records son nouvel album intitulé Ilmestys. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Tämän Maailman Tuhkasta
02. Impulssi - Näyt Näkymättömästä
03. Uudelleensyntymä
04. Perintö

»
(Lien direct)
DISIMPERIUM (Black / Death Metal, USA), groupe comprenant des membres de Misrules et Ascended Dead, sortira son premier EP intitulé Malefic Obliteration le 23 juillet sur Sentient Ruin Records. Ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :

01. Malefic Obliteration
02. Fuming Nexus
03. Infernal Machine

»
(Lien direct)
Inferna Profundus Records sortira fin 2021, début 2022 une compilation double LP réunissant l'album Anti-Universal Compassion et le EP Orphans du groupe REVENANT MARQUIS (Black Metal, Royaume-Unis) :

INFERNA PROFUNDUS RECORDS a écrit : REVENANT MARQUIS "Anti-Universal Compassion / Orphans" 2LP
Anti-Universal Compassion and Orphans finally together as they should be on this collection of rituals that honour the Devil and invert all harmony.
Double heavy vinyl with gatefold jacket, insert and poster. Black and ltd. colored wax.
Release date: 2021 / early 2022.

»
(Lien direct)
ASCENDED DEAD (Death Metal, USA) et ATOMICIDE (Black / Death Metal, Chili) sortiront le 27 août prochain un split à paraître en LP, K7 et CD sur Dark Descent Records. En voici deux extraits :

Ascended Dead
01. Desecration
02. Arcane Malevolence
03. Bestial Vengeance
04. Christ's Death

Atomicide
05. Skin And Blood Inflect
06. Nocturnal Desecrate Ritual
07. Suffocation Terror
08. Warriors Of Death

»
(Lien direct)
MOLDER (Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Prosthetic Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album dont l'enregistrement est désormais terminé. Plus d'informations à venir très bientôt.

MOLDER a écrit : "Molder is beyond chuffed to announce our signing to Prosthetic Records. This record deal is the official corroboration that all of our endless hard work and steadfast dedication did not go unnoticed. With that said, we look forward to bringing our brand of twisted Midwest death metal to the masses with the support of such an eminent label. We couldn't be more thrilled to be working together with the Prosthetic team, and we look forward to what is to come with this opportunity."

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de CONJURETH (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) aura pour titre Majestic Dissolve et sortira le 25 octobre sur Rotted Life Records (LP et cassette) et Memento Mori (CD). Découvrez ci-contre l'artwork et ci-dessous le tracklisting :

01. Wet Flesh Vortex
02. Possession Psychosis
03. Resintegrate
04. A Terror Sacrifice
05. Mutilated Spirits
06. Black Fire Confessions
07. The Silent Hangings
08. Sorcery Arts
09. An Occult Mosaic
10. The Unworshipped
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
8 Juillet 2021

