KARLOFF (Black/Punk, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau "The Sound of Discipline" tiré de son premier longue-durée The Appearing prévu le 30 juillet chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. My Misanthropic Kingdom
2. The Sound of Discipline
3. Hate Consumer
4. Skeleton and Ashes
5. Nihilistik Reaction
6. Winterlude
7. Superior Presence of Cruelty
8. On the Old Ropes
9. A Violent Winter
GRIM FATE (Death Metal, Pays-bas) et THE SOMBRE (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) vont sortir un split intitulé From Ancient Slumber / The Horrid Silence Thus Began le 10 septembre sur Chaos Records. Un extrait de chaque groupe est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. GRIM FATE - Corpse Eater [6:38]
2. GRIM FATE - Smoarige Fine [10:46]
3. GRIM FATE - From Ancient Slumber [5:53]
4. THE SOMBRE - Above th' Aonian Mount [6:23]
5. THE SOMBRE - His Pride Had Cast Him Out From Heav'n [7:23]
5. THE SOMBRE -The Horrid Silence Thus Began [5:40]
Par Sagamore
Par Hallu
Par AxGxB
Par alexwilson
Par Charon Del H...
Par LashanEireann
Par BBB
Par THUNDER
Par Krokodil
Par THUNDER
Par Keyser
Par Dantefever
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par AxGxB
Par Keyser
Par Charon Del H...