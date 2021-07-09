»

(Lien direct) GRIM FATE (Death Metal, Pays-bas) et THE SOMBRE (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) vont sortir un split intitulé From Ancient Slumber / The Horrid Silence Thus Began le 10 septembre sur Chaos Records. Un extrait de chaque groupe est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. GRIM FATE - Corpse Eater [6:38]

2. GRIM FATE - Smoarige Fine [10:46]

3. GRIM FATE - From Ancient Slumber [5:53]

4. THE SOMBRE - Above th' Aonian Mount [6:23]

5. THE SOMBRE - His Pride Had Cast Him Out From Heav'n [7:23]

5. THE SOMBRE -The Horrid Silence Thus Began [5:40]