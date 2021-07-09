chargement...

Les news du 9 Juillet 2021

Les news du 9 Juillet 2021 Karloff - Famishgod - Devoid of Thought - Wald Krypta - Grim Fate - The Sombre
KARLOFF (Black/Punk, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau "The Sound of Discipline" tiré de son premier longue-durée The Appearing prévu le 30 juillet chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. My Misanthropic Kingdom
2. The Sound of Discipline
3. Hate Consumer
4. Skeleton and Ashes
5. Nihilistik Reaction
6. Winterlude
7. Superior Presence of Cruelty
8. On the Old Ropes
9. A Violent Winter

»
(Lien direct)
FAMISHGOD (Doom/Death, Espagne) sortira son nouvel opus Rotting Ceremony le 2 septembre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. The Sun, The Death
2. Ascension
3. Fear Your Own Shadow
4. Deep Fall
5. Rotting Paradise
6. Crystal Palace
7. Earthly Slavery

»
(Lien direct)
DEVOID OF THOUGHT (Cosmic Death Metal, Italie) a signé sur Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie de son premier long-format Outer World Graves le 27 août. Tracklist :

01. Perennial Dream
02. Four Cereulean Ways
03. Effigies of a Distant Planet
04. Sidereal Necrosis
05. Stargrave

»
(Lien direct)
WALD KRYPTA (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Possessed by Nothingness à venir le 6 août via Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Wind's Anger
2. Possessed By Nothingness
3. Drowned Into the Last Realm
4. Aglare of Burning Winds
5. Beneath a Dying Sun
6. Ruined Sanctuary
7. Corrupted In Eternal

»
(Lien direct)
GRIM FATE (Death Metal, Pays-bas) et THE SOMBRE (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) vont sortir un split intitulé From Ancient Slumber / The Horrid Silence Thus Began le 10 septembre sur Chaos Records. Un extrait de chaque groupe est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. GRIM FATE - Corpse Eater [6:38]
2. GRIM FATE - Smoarige Fine [10:46]
3. GRIM FATE - From Ancient Slumber [5:53]
4. THE SOMBRE - Above th' Aonian Mount [6:23]
5. THE SOMBRE - His Pride Had Cast Him Out From Heav'n [7:23]
5. THE SOMBRE -The Horrid Silence Thus Began [5:40]
Thrasho Keyser
9 Juillet 2021

