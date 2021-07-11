»

(Lien direct) MI'GAUSS (Melodic Death Metal/Algonquin War Metal avec des ex-Rottrevore, USA) va rééditer son unique album Open Season (2002) pour la première fois au format K7 prochainement sur Into it Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



01. Open Fire

02. Meshpeshawa Poc

03. T'dequi Monito

04. Allies of the Thunderers

05. We Lie Mummified

06. Akumon

07. Ni'sahmadaqui

08. Forced Way of Thought

09. On This Day

10. Within the Mist (Blizzard of Fyock)

11. Outro