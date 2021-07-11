chargement...

Les news du 11 Juillet 2021

News
Les news du 11 Juillet 2021 Mi'gauss
MI'GAUSS (Melodic Death Metal/Algonquin War Metal avec des ex-Rottrevore, USA) va rééditer son unique album Open Season (2002) pour la première fois au format K7 prochainement sur Into it Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Open Fire
02. Meshpeshawa Poc
03. T'dequi Monito
04. Allies of the Thunderers
05. We Lie Mummified
06. Akumon
07. Ni'sahmadaqui
08. Forced Way of Thought
09. On This Day
10. Within the Mist (Blizzard of Fyock)
11. Outro
Thrasho Keyser
11 Juillet 2021

