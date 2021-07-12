chargement...

Les news du 12 Juillet 2021

News
Les news du 12 Juillet 2021 Lvcifyre - Ministry
LVCIFYRE (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Broken Seal le 21 septembre sur Dark Descent Records et Norma Evangelium Diaboli :

NOEVDIA a écrit : Dark and suffocating death metal sorcery from the innermost bowels of the European underground. “The Broken Seal” is a unique fusion of musical worlds, concocted to plague the reality of flesh.
When Lvcifyre made their way into Milan’s SPVR Studio in early 2020, they had no idea how much everyday reality would be changing around them. As the old world drew its final gasping breaths, Lvcifyre ventured deep into themselves to birth a smothering slab of audible darkness fit to greet the new age.
Calculating and cruel, steeped in an ambience of controlled fury, it offers a jarring journey through the haunted recesses of the mortal mind. Seven painstaking years in the making, Lvcifyre mastermind T. Kaos describes “The Broken Seal” as ‘the biggest mountain to climb so far’ in his 25 years as an active musician.
To be released in early September 2021.

MINISTRY (Metal indus, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Moral Hygiene qui sortira le 1er octobre via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Alert Level
2. Good Trouble
3. Sabotage Is Sex
4. Disinformation
5. Search and Destroy
6. Believe Me
7. Broken System
8. We Shall Resist
9. Death Toll
10. TV Song #6 (Right Around The Corner Mix)
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint
12 Juillet 2021

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sagamore citer
Sagamore
12/07/2021 17:02
Keyser a écrit : Quelle horreur la pochette de Lvcifyre ...

Marrant, je l'adore moi ! Ceci dit, j'ai pas aimé celle de Cambion... Mr Green
Keyser citer
Keyser
12/07/2021 16:56
Quelle horreur la pochette de Lvcifyre ...

