(Lien direct) NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Red Is the Color of Ripping Death le 27 août via Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :



1. Murmur

2. Broken and Alone

3. To A Whore

4. Banished

5. Red is the Color of Ripping Death

6. Eat Your Heart

7. Annihilate the Kingdom of God

8. Beware of God

9. Black Cat Hanging

10. Dead in Ten

11. The Devil Will Not Stray

12. The Temptress

13. Casket Lid Creaks

14. Below the Cloven Hoof



