Les news du 13 Juillet 2021

News
Les news du 13 Juillet 2021 Severed Boy - Groza - Black Path - Nunslaughter - Hexorcist - Sacrifixion - Fearancy - Hexenklad - Turnstile
»
(Lien direct)
SEVERED BOY (Death/Doom, USA) offre son premier EP Tragic Encounters en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 15 juillet sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Tragic Encounters
2. Pooling
3. Agony and Despair
4. Sparse Forest of Memories
5. Mindless Future Breaker

»
(Lien direct)
GROZA (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus The Redemptive End le 6 août chez AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Sunken In Styx - Part 1: Submersion
2. Sunken In Styx - Part II: Descent
3. Elegance of Irony
4. The Redemptive End
5. Nil
6. Homewards


»
(Lien direct)
BLACK PATH (Progressive Technical Death Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne son nouveau single "Barren Conflagration". Le groupe travaille actuellement sur un nouvel album.

»
(Lien direct)
NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Red Is the Color of Ripping Death le 27 août via Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :

1. Murmur
2. Broken and Alone
3. To A Whore
4. Banished
5. Red is the Color of Ripping Death
6. Eat Your Heart
7. Annihilate the Kingdom of God
8. Beware of God
9. Black Cat Hanging
10. Dead in Ten
11. The Devil Will Not Stray
12. The Temptress
13. Casket Lid Creaks
14. Below the Cloven Hoof

»
(Lien direct)
HEXORCIST (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Unrighteous Ceremony" figurant sur son premier long-format Evil Reaping Death à venir le 26 juillet chez Memento Mori (CD) et Godz ov War (K7). La version LP sortira un peu plus tard sur Unholy Prophecies. Tracklist :

1. Exulting the Adversary
2. Sentry at the Seven Gates
3. Unblessing the Reverent
4. Proverbs of Pestilence
5. Denouncing the Immaculate
6. Evil Reaping Death
7. Unrighteous Ceremony
8. Accursed Affirmations
9. Praising the Most Foul
10. Crucifixion [Devastator cover]

»
(Lien direct)
SACRIFIXION (Thrash/Death avec notamment Avenger de Nocturnal, Allemagne) sortira son premier EP Shower Me in Death le 20 août via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. The Bloodied Pits of Savagery
2. Unmarked Shallow Graves
3. Drowning In A Nightmare
4. Shower Me In Death

»
(Lien direct)
FEARANCY (Melodic Death Metal, Autriche) sortira son nouvel opus Dæmonium le 13 août. Tracklist :

1. Last Disease
2. Rise And Fall
3. Dæmonium
4. All Is Lost
5. Sacrifice
6. Voices
7. Instincts
8. Rise Again
9. Coldened
10. Agony

»
(Lien direct)
HEXENKLAD (Folk/Black, Canada) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Huginn and Muninn" tiré de son nouvel album Heathenheart à paraître le 23 juillet sur CDN Records. Tracklist :

1. Heathenheart (5:02)
2. Cold Beauty of Winter (4:52)
3. Huginn and Muninn (4:14)
4. Dark Moon in Capricorn (5:13)
5. Rootbound (4:13)
6. The Raven Returns to the Knoll (4:33)
7. A Thousand Paths to Wisdom (4:26)
8. Olde Gods Awaken (5:53)
9. Beware the Outstretched Hand (5:21)
10. A Forest of Dead Trees (4:32)
11. Upon the Wings of Valkyries (7:03)
12. A Moment of Silence (1:00)
13. We Raise a Horn (4:07)

Durée totale : 1:00:36

»
(Lien direct)
TURNSTILE (Hardcore, USA) a annoncé sur Instragam la sortie de son prochain album. Intitulé Glow On, celui-ci sera disponible à compter du 27 août.
