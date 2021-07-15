Les news du 15 Juillet 2021
Les news du 15 Juillet 2021 Iron Maiden - False Prophet - Viande - Hell Strike - Deimler - Hexenbrett - Feral Lord - Fell Harvest - Amalekim
|IRON MAIDEN (Heavy Meta, Royaume-Uni) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau intitulé "The Writting On The Wall". On imagine qu'un nouvel album est en préparation. Plus d'informations à venir très bientôt :
|FALSE PROPHET (Thrash/Death, USA) vient d'annoncer la disparition de son guitariste Mike Morrison. Il avait 51 ans. RIP !
|VIANDE (Death Metal, Chambéry) a sorti un clip pour illustrer la chanson "Traitre à la vie" extraite de son premier album L'abime dévore les âmes à paraître à la fin de l'année chez Transcending Obscurity.
|HELL STRIKE (Black/Death avec des membres de Ascended Dead, Ritual Necromancy et Bloodsoaked, USA) propose son premier EP éponyme en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 17 juillet sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Cadaveric Requiem
2. Chains of Frost
3. First Born of Fire
4. Morbid Abnormality of the Ages
5. Re-Abortion
6. Transylvanian Funeral
|DEIMLER (Death Metal, Espagne) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie en octobre de son premier full-length A Thousand Suns. En attendant, vous pouvez écouter le premier EP Zero One paru l'année dernière.
|HEXENBRETT (Black/Heavy, Allemagne) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Intermezzo dei quattro coltelli nudi le 22 octobre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Die Teuflischen Von Acapulco (Satan Sangre) [4:39]
2. Return Of The Fly [Misfits cover] [3:00]
4. Joie De Mort [3:29]
5. Sadist [5:24]
|FERAL LORD (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Purity of Corruption le 28 août via Vargheist Records. Tracklist :
1. Terrestrial Obstructions
2. Undead Warlord
3. The Purity of Corruption
4. Failed Rebirths
5. Chasm of Horror
6. Sinister Exultation
7. In The Realm of the Feral Lord
|FELL HARVEST (Doom Metal, USA) offre son premier album Pale Light In A Dying World à paraître demain en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Titanicide (4:36)
2. Pale Light In a Dying World (8:23)
3. The Lark at Morning (7:10)
4. The Wind That Shakes the Barley (4:32)
5. Thy Barren Fields (6:40)
6. The Ghosts of Scapa Flow (9:08)
Durée totale : 40:32
|AMALEKIM (Black Metal, Italie/Pologne/Maroc) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format HVHI au format numérique sur Vomit Arcanus Productions. Vous pourrez l'écouter en intégralité ce jour à partir de 21h. Tracklist :
1. Wejście
2. In the Name of the Adversary
3. Point of no Return
4. Azi Dahaka
5. Breathing Death
6. From the Darkness of the Eternal Abyss
7. Ashab Al’Nar
8. Evolution Thru Fire
9. Qlippoth
10. Azathoz
11. Sama Atar
Mortel le morceau d'HEXENBRETT, avec ses relents de SPITE EXTREME WING.
