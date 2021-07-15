»

(Lien direct) AMALEKIM (Black Metal, Italie/Pologne/Maroc) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format HVHI au format numérique sur Vomit Arcanus Productions. Vous pourrez l'écouter en intégralité ce jour à partir de 21h. Tracklist :



1. Wejście

2. In the Name of the Adversary

3. Point of no Return

4. Azi Dahaka

5. Breathing Death

6. From the Darkness of the Eternal Abyss

7. Ashab Al’Nar

8. Evolution Thru Fire

9. Qlippoth

10. Azathoz

11. Sama Atar



