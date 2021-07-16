chargement...

66 visiteurs
Les news du 15 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 15 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par Astraldeath		   
King Diamond
 King Diamond - "Them" (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Mooncitadel
 Mooncitadel - Night's Scarl... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Krallice
 Krallice - Dimensional Blee... (C)
Par Mera		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Eternal Hails.... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 12 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 12 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Elitism
 Elitism - Requiem pour une ... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Deiquisitor
 Deiquisitor - Towards Our I... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Helloween
 Helloween - Helloween (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Pink Floyd
 Pink Floyd - The Dark Side ... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   

Les news du 16 Juillet 2021

News
Les news du 16 Juillet 2021 Cryptic Shift
»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTIC SHIFT (Thrash Technique, Royaume-Uni) vient de signer sur Nuclear Blast Records. Le groupe prépare actuellement le successeur de son premier album intitulé Visitations From Enceladus et paru l'année dernière sur Blood Harvest Records :

CRYPTIC SHIFT a écrit : "We are pleased to announce we have signed with none other than Metal Blade Records. We are looking forward to developing Astrodeath alongside one of the greatest record labels on planet Earth and continuing our cosmic crusade across the hemispheres. Writing for the conceptual follow up of 'Visitations from Enceladus' has begun, and we look forward to performing worldwide in the near future!"
16 Juillet 2021
16 Juillet 2021

Cryptic Shift
 Cryptic Shift
Death / Thrash Metal Technique - 2011 - Royaume-Uni		   
King Diamond
"Them"
Ancient Necromancy
Diabolical Forest Alchemy (...
Ancient Wisdom
A Celebration in Honor of D...
Mooncitadel
Night's Scarlet Symphonies
Balmog
Eve
Theatre de l'horreur
Wharflurch
Lurking Doom + Demo 2019 (C...
Rotten Brain
Rotten Brain (Démo)
Helloween
Helloween
Krallice
Dimensional Bleedthrough
Terra Odium
Ne Plus Ultra
Elitism
Requiem pour une race mourante
Deiquisitor
Towards Our Impending Doom
Path Of Destiny
The Seed Of All Evil
Riexhumation
The Final Revelation Of Aba...
Order of Nosferat
Arrival of the Plague Bearer
Darkthrone
Eternal Hails......
Infectious Grooves
The Plague That Makes Your ...
Tardus Mortem
Engulfed In Pestilent Darkness
Felled
The Intimate Earth
Ekulu
Unscrew My Head
Temtris
Ritual Warfare
Warmoon Lord
Battlespells
Loch Vostok
Opus Ferox - The Great Escape
Conviction
Conviction
Sordide
Les idées blanches
Awaketh
Awaketh
Turnstile
Turnstile Love Connection (EP)
Fossilization
He Whose Name Was Long Forg...
Oldskull
Nether Hollow Of No Return
