Les news du 16 Juillet 2021
News
|RAGE (Heavy/Speed/Power Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Resurrection Day qui sortira le 17 septembre via SPV/Steamhammer. "Virginity" se découvre ici :
|LORD GALLERY (Heavy Metal, France) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son premier EP éponyme à paraître cet automne sur Cursed Ritual Records. Il s'agit du titre "Vendean's Skin" à découvrir ci-dessous
|Intitulé Glow On, le nouvel album de TURNSTILE (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 27 août prochain. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Alien Love Call (featuring Blood Orange)" :
01. Mystery
02. Blackout
03. Don't Play
04. Underwater Boi
05. Holiday
06. Humanoid / Shake It Up
07. Endless
08. Fly Again
09. Alien Love Call (featuring Blood Orange)
10. Wild Wrld
11. Dance-Off
12. New Heart Design
13. T.L.C. (Tunrstile Love Connection)
14. No Surprise
15. Lonely Dezires (featuring Blood Orange)
|BURN IN HELL (Hardcore/Powerviolence, Australie) a dévoilé le morceau "Cathedral" issu de son nouveau disque Disavowal Of The Creator God prévu le 6 août chez Reason and Rage Records.
|PLANET OF THE DEAD (Stoner/Sludge/Doom, Nouvelle-Zélande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Pilgrim" extrait de son nouvel opus Pilgrims à venir le 23 juillet en auto-production.
|SEXMAG (Death/Thrash, Pologne) sortira son premier EP Sex Metal le 22 octobre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Zapomniany Czarci Kult
3. Sex Metal
4. Wysłannik Hadesu
5. Nagrobek Kurtyzany
6. Nałożnice Hrabiny
7. Outro
|CODEX NERO (Black Metal, Pologne) a sorti hier son premier long-format The Great Harvest of Death sur Liber Khaos Productions.
|BEYOND THE STYX (Metal/Hardcore, Tours) est de retour en studio pour enregistrer son nouvel album aux côtés de Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy , Despised Icon, Get The Shot ...). Plus d’informations prochainement.
|EXORCIZPHOBIA (Thrash Metal, République Tchèque) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Stuck Between Realities" issu de son nouvel EP Friend Of Lunacy à paraître en fin d'année.
|CRYPTIC SHIFT (Thrash Technique, Royaume-Uni) vient de signer sur Nuclear Blast Records. Le groupe prépare actuellement le successeur de son premier album intitulé Visitations From Enceladus et paru l'année dernière sur Blood Harvest Records :
CRYPTIC SHIFT a écrit : "We are pleased to announce we have signed with none other than Metal Blade Records. We are looking forward to developing Astrodeath alongside one of the greatest record labels on planet Earth and continuing our cosmic crusade across the hemispheres. Writing for the conceptual follow up of 'Visitations from Enceladus' has begun, and we look forward to performing worldwide in the near future!"
