(Lien direct) CRYPTIC SHIFT (Thrash Technique, Royaume-Uni) vient de signer sur Nuclear Blast Records. Le groupe prépare actuellement le successeur de son premier album intitulé Visitations From Enceladus et paru l'année dernière sur Blood Harvest Records :



CRYPTIC SHIFT a écrit : "We are pleased to announce we have signed with none other than Metal Blade Records. We are looking forward to developing Astrodeath alongside one of the greatest record labels on planet Earth and continuing our cosmic crusade across the hemispheres. Writing for the conceptual follow up of 'Visitations from Enceladus' has begun, and we look forward to performing worldwide in the near future!"