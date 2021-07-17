»

(Lien direct) MALGÖTH (Black/Death, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Glory Through Savagery le 1er octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Throne of Infinite Power

2. Barbaric Onslaught

3. Clubbed Into Pulp

4. Unrelenting Force

5. Immortal Torment

6. Executing the Weak

7. Destroyed by Savages

8. Spiritual Contamination

9. Cauldron of Pus

10. The Eternal Age of Iron



