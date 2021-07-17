chargement...

Les news du 17 Juillet 2021

News
Les news du 17 Juillet 2021 All Life Dies - Spiritual Deception - Besomora - Malgöth - Space Chaser - Confined to Oblivion - Clisson Rock City
»
(Lien direct)
ALL LIFE DIES (Blackened Melodic Death Metal avec notamment Jessie Santos de Oceans of Slumber, USA) sortira son premier EP Ghost Dust le 13 août en auto-production. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. This Grave is My Home
2. A Red Night
3. Ghost Dust

»
(Lien direct)
SPIRITUAL DECEPTION (Technical Brutal Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel EP Oxymoron le 8 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Hidden in Consciousness
2. Captatio Benevolentiae
3. Oxymoron
4. Damnatio Memoriae
5. Serpent’s Speech

»
(Lien direct)
BESOMORA (Melodic Death Metal, Australie) va sortir le 23 juillet son premier single "Disgraced" dont vous pouvez retrouver ci-dessous deux teasers.

»
(Lien direct)
MALGÖTH (Black/Death, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Glory Through Savagery le 1er octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Throne of Infinite Power
2. Barbaric Onslaught
3. Clubbed Into Pulp
4. Unrelenting Force
5. Immortal Torment
6. Executing the Weak
7. Destroyed by Savages
8. Spiritual Contamination
9. Cauldron of Pus
10. The Eternal Age of Iron

»
(Lien direct)
SPACE CHASER (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Antidote to Order" figurant sur son nouvel opus Give Us Life sorti hier chez Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. Remnants of Technology
2. Juggernaut
3. Cryoshock
4. A.O.A
5. The Immortals
6. Signals
7. Burn Them All
8. Give Us Life
9. Antidote to Order
10. Dark Descent

»
(Lien direct)
CONFINED TO OBLIVION (Modern Melodic Death Metal, Québec) vient de sortir son premier album Resumption. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
Un podcast en 8 épisodes sur le Hellfest baptisé CLISSON ROCK CITY vient d'être mis en ligne. Il raconte l’histoire du festival à travers l’expérience et le témoignage des habitants et habitantes de Clisson. Vous pouvez l’écouter sur l’appli Radio France, ou sur ce lien.
Thrasho Keyser
17 Juillet 2021

