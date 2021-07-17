ALL LIFE DIES (Blackened Melodic Death Metal avec notamment Jessie Santos de Oceans of Slumber, USA) sortira son premier EP Ghost Dust le 13 août en auto-production. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. This Grave is My Home
2. A Red Night
3. Ghost Dust
MALGÖTH (Black/Death, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Glory Through Savagery le 1er octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Throne of Infinite Power
2. Barbaric Onslaught
3. Clubbed Into Pulp
4. Unrelenting Force
5. Immortal Torment
6. Executing the Weak
7. Destroyed by Savages
8. Spiritual Contamination
9. Cauldron of Pus
10. The Eternal Age of Iron
Un podcast en 8 épisodes sur le Hellfest baptisé CLISSON ROCK CITY vient d'être mis en ligne. Il raconte l’histoire du festival à travers l’expérience et le témoignage des habitants et habitantes de Clisson. Vous pouvez l’écouter sur l’appli Radio France, ou sur ce lien.
