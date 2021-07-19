Les news du 19 Juillet 2021
Les news du 19 Juillet 2021 Iron Maiden - Mystras - Wormwood - Infern - Krolok - Dare
|Le nouvel album d'IRON MAIDEN (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) aura pour titre Senjutsu et sortira le 3 septembre 2021. Les pré-commandes seront lancées mercredi 21 juillet. L'annonce vient d'être faite par le groupe sur Facebook à travers une courte vidéo.
01. Senjutsu
02. Stratego
03. The Writing On The Wall
04. Lost In A Lost World
05. Days Of Future Past
06. The Time Machine
07. Darkest Hour
08. Death Of The Celts
09. The Parchment
10. Hell On Earth
Steve Harris a écrit : We chose to record at Guillaume Tell Studio in France again as the place has such a relaxed vibe. The setup there is perfect for our needs; the building used to be a cinema and has a really high ceiling so there’s a great acoustic sound. We recorded this album in the same way we did The Book Of Souls in that we’d write a song, rehearse it and then put it down together straight away while it was all fresh in our minds. There’s some very complex songs on this album which took a lot of hard work to get them exactly as we wanted them to sound, so the process was at times very challenging, but Kevin is great at capturing the essence of the band and I think it was worth the effort! I’m very proud of the result and can’t wait for fans to hear it.
Bruce Dickinson a écrit : We’re all really excited about this album. We recorded it back in early 2019 during a break in the Legacy tour so we could maximize our touring yet still have a long set up period before release to prepare great album art and something special as a video. Of course the pandemic delayed things more - so much for the best laid plans – or should that be ‘strategies’!? The songs are very varied, and some of them are quite long. There’s also one or two songs which sound pretty different to our usual style, and I think Maiden fans will be surprised - in a good way, I hope!
|MYSTRAS (Black Metal médiéval) a dévoilé un premier titre extrait du second album à paraître, Empires Vanquished and Dismantled. "To The Builders!" est en écoute sur youtube. L'artwork a été réalisé par Hagiophobic.
|WORMWOOD (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Gentle Touch of Humanity" tiré de son nouvel album Arkivet à paraître le 27 août sur Black Lodge Records.
|INFERN (Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp son premier enregistrement 2-titres dont le mix et le master ont été réalisés par C. Elliot d’Abysmal Dawn.
|KROLOK (Black Metal) sortira mi-août via Into The Night Records un EP deux titres intitulé Your Soul Is Mine!. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Your Soul Is Mine!
02. Towards The Duskportals
|DARE (Hardcore, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Against All Odds le 20 août prochain sur Revelation Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Hard To Cope" :
01. OC Slam
02. V.O.T.
03. Never Yours
04. Different Method (YouTube)
05. Synthetic Love
06. Neglect
07. Dare2be
08. Better Off
09. Hard To Cope
10. All I See…
11. Fed Up
ça fait carrément envie tu veux dire!
Surprenant ce titre d'album pour Iron Maiden. L'artwork semble plutôt cool en tout cas.
19/07/2021 15:52
19/07/2021 15:00