(Lien direct) VAELMYST (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Ghoulish Delight" (avec un solo de guitare de Tyler Sturgill de Xoth) extrait de son premier long-format Secrypts of the Egochasm à venir le 13 août en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Espirit De Corps

2. Dawnless

3. Spineless Throne

4. The Ghost of Ire

5. Ghoulish Delight

6. Envenom The Sea

7. Into The Egochasm

8. The Coin of This Realm