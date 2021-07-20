chargement...

Les news du 20 Juillet 2021

News
Les news du 20 Juillet 2021 Primal Age - Krossfyre - Praise the Plague - Grandeur - Vaelmyst
»
(Lien direct)
PRIMAL AGE (Metal/Hardcore, France) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Two Heads Monster" figurant sur son dernier opus Masked Enemy sorti le 11 juin.

»
(Lien direct)
KROSSFYRE (Black/Thrash/Death, Espagne) offre son premier longue-durée Rites of Extermination en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 23 juillet chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Rivers of Fire
2. Infernal War
3. Rites of Extermination
4. Casus Belli
5. Law of the Jackals
6. W.L. (Burn Like Fire)
7. Deadly Bites
8. Spit-Bullet

»
(Lien direct)
PRAISE THE PLAGUE (Blackened Sludge/Doom, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Beyond" tiré de son nouvel album The Obsidian Gate prévu le 30 juillet via Lifeforce Records.

»
(Lien direct)
GRANDEUR (Black Metal, Autriche) sortira son premier EP Aurea Aetas le 3 septembre sur Personal Records au format CD. Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

I: Acatalepsia
II: Exordium
III: Ultimum
IV: Aurea Aetas
V: Cathedra (exclusive bonus track)

»
(Lien direct)
VAELMYST (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Ghoulish Delight" (avec un solo de guitare de Tyler Sturgill de Xoth) extrait de son premier long-format Secrypts of the Egochasm à venir le 13 août en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Espirit De Corps
2. Dawnless
3. Spineless Throne
4. The Ghost of Ire
5. Ghoulish Delight
6. Envenom The Sea
7. Into The Egochasm
8. The Coin of This Realm
Thrasho Keyser
20 Juillet 2021

