VAELMYST (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Ghoulish Delight" (avec un solo de guitare de Tyler Sturgill de Xoth) extrait de son premier long-format Secrypts of the Egochasm à venir le 13 août en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Espirit De Corps
2. Dawnless
3. Spineless Throne
4. The Ghost of Ire
5. Ghoulish Delight
6. Envenom The Sea
7. Into The Egochasm
8. The Coin of This Realm
