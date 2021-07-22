chargement...

Nine Inch Nails
 Nine Inch Nails - The Downw... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Goats Of Doom
 Goats Of Doom - Shiva (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Purification
 Purification - The Extermin... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Goratory
 Goratory - Sour Grapes (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cathexis
 Cathexis - Untethered Abyss (C)
Par Mera		   
Unbounded Terror
 Unbounded Terror - Faith in... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Evoken
 Evoken - A Caress Of The Void (C)
Par Neuro		   
Profane Order
 Profane Order - Slave Morality (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Blind Guardian
 Blind Guardian - Battalions... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Les news du 19 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 19 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Elitism
 Elitism - Requiem pour une ... (C)
Par Sangarn		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Mob Rules (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 15 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 15 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
King Diamond
 King Diamond - "Them" (C)
Par Astraldeath		   

Les news du 22 Juillet 2021

News
Les news du 22 Juillet 2021 Cave In - Quicksand - Olympus - Fárbauti - Fleshbore - Farer - Blasphemous Creation - Feral Lord - Artach - Deformatory
»
(Lien direct)
CAVE IN (Post-Hardcore, USA) vient de signer sur Relapse Records. Le groupe vient d'annoncer qu'il sortirait un nouvel album courant 2022 sur le label de Philadelphie qui en profitera également pour rééditer le back-catalogue du groupe de Boston :

CAVE IN a écrit : “Cave In and Relapse have been on each other’s radar since the early days, when we’d visit Philly on a regular basis to play shows. They’ve witnessed our wild trajectory as a band firsthand, and having that historical connection with such a powerfully eclectic label is really something special. Massive thanks to everyone at Relapse for honoring our catalog, while fueling the incentive to create new music and continue onward.”

»
(Lien direct)
QUICKSAND (Post-Hardcore, USA) vient de dévoiler un troisième extrait de son prochain album intitulé Distant Populations. Il s'agit du titre "Brushed" à découvrir ci-dessous. Sortie prévue le 13 août prochain sur Epitaph Records :

01. Inversion (Bandcamp)
02. Lightning Field
03. Colossus
04. Brushed
05. Katakana
06. Missile Command (YouTube)
07. Phase 90
08. The Philosopher
09. Compacted Reality
10. EMDR
11. Rodan

»
(Lien direct)
OLYMPUS (Blackened Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Zeus" extrait de son premier full-length Gods.

»
(Lien direct)
FÁRBAUTI (Ambient Black Metal, Norvège) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "Nakne Føt På Råtten Lyng" qui ouvre son nouvel EP Hulderdans paru le 2 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :

1 Nakne Føt På Råtten Lyng
2 Berget Må Åpna Seg
3 Slep Meg Til Hel
4 Hymeskvæde

»
(Lien direct)
FLESHBORE (Technical Melodic Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo "playthrough" guitare/basse pour le morceau "Careless Preacher" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Embers Gathering dont la sortie est programmée pour le 13 août sur Innerstrength Records. Tracklist :

1. Momentum
2. Careless Preacher
3. Cynicism
4. The Scourge
5. Embers Gathering
6. Revivified
7. One Thousand Hands

»
(Lien direct)
FARER (Depressive Black/Doom/Noise, Pays-Bas) va rééditer le 24 septembre chez Tartarus Records en vinyle son premier full-length Monad sorti en novembre 2020.

»
(Lien direct)
BLASPHEMOUS CREATION (Black/Death, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 20 août de son nouveau disque Forsaken Dynasty paru à l'origine en auto-production en 2018. Tracklist :

1. Forsaken Dynasty
2. The Architect
3. World Encircler
4. Red Serpent
5. Technological Enigma
6. Vindication Scourge
7. All Seeing Eye
8. Lioness Rage
9. Crimson Sceptre
10. Ascension Towards Eternity

»
(Lien direct)
FERAL LORD (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Chasm of Horror" extrait de son premier long-format Purity of Corruption à venir le 28 août via Vargheist Records. Tracklist :

1. Terrestrial Obstructions
2. Undead Warlord
3. The Purity of Corruption
4. Failed Rebirths
5. Chasm of Horror
6. Sinister Exultation
7. In The Realm of the Feral Lord

»
(Lien direct)
ARTACH (Epic Black Metal, Canada) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Tuiteam an Duine" figurant sur son nouvel opus Sworn to Avenge paru le mois dernier sur Depressive Illusions Records. Tracklist :

1. Tuiteam an Duine (7:08)
2. Ice Throne (5:09)
3. Shimmer (6:35)
4. Endless Tundra (21:35)
5. Into the Frozen Woodlands (4:49)
6. She Gathers Leaves (5:25)
7. Mistress of Black Thorns (6:24)
8. Winter’s End (8:14)

Durée totale : 1:05:23

»
(Lien direct)
DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Impaled Upon The Carrionspire" (feat. Jon Levasseur ex-Cryptopsy) tiré de son nouvel album Inversion of the Unseen Horizon qui sort le 3 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

Chapter I - INCEPTION: THE CYRU’XILEAN NEXUS
1. Within The Astral Abscess (5:20)
2. Behold, The Apex of Decay (4:36)
3. Enginieering The Wvrmhorde (4:39)

Chapter II - INCURSION: THE PROTOTYPAL ESCHATON
4. Summoning The Cosmic Devourer (7:13)
5. Masticated By An Infinite Shadow (4:30)
6. In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign (3:52)

Chapter III - INVERSION: THE HORIZONTAL REFLECTION
7. Deciphering The Archetype (3:53)
8. Impaled Upon The Carrionspire (5:01) (Classical guitar and solos by Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy))
9. Beyond The Abhorrence (4:13)

Durée totale : 43:21
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
22 Juillet 2021

