(Lien direct) CAVE IN (Post-Hardcore, USA) vient de signer sur Relapse Records. Le groupe vient d'annoncer qu'il sortirait un nouvel album courant 2022 sur le label de Philadelphie qui en profitera également pour rééditer le back-catalogue du groupe de Boston :



CAVE IN a écrit : “Cave In and Relapse have been on each other’s radar since the early days, when we’d visit Philly on a regular basis to play shows. They’ve witnessed our wild trajectory as a band firsthand, and having that historical connection with such a powerfully eclectic label is really something special. Massive thanks to everyone at Relapse for honoring our catalog, while fueling the incentive to create new music and continue onward.”