Nine Inch Nails
 Nine Inch Nails - The Downw... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Goats Of Doom
 Goats Of Doom - Shiva (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Purification
 Purification - The Extermin... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Goratory
 Goratory - Sour Grapes (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cathexis
 Cathexis - Untethered Abyss (C)
Par Mera		   
Unbounded Terror
 Unbounded Terror - Faith in... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Evoken
 Evoken - A Caress Of The Void (C)
Par Neuro		   
Profane Order
 Profane Order - Slave Morality (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Blind Guardian
 Blind Guardian - Battalions... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Les news du 19 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 19 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Elitism
 Elitism - Requiem pour une ... (C)
Par Sangarn		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Mob Rules (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 15 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 15 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
King Diamond
 King Diamond - "Them" (C)
Par Astraldeath		   

Les news du 23 Juillet 2021

News
Les news du 23 Juillet 2021 Aorlhac - Criminal - Infex - Hexenklad - Arched Fire
»
(Lien direct)
AORLHAC (Black Metal, France) vient de publier un nouveau morceau intitulé "Au Travers de Nos Cris". Celui-ci est issu de l'album Pierres Brûlées à paraître le 24 septembre sur Les Acteurs De L'Ombre Productions.

01. La Colère du Volcan
02. Au Travers de Nos Cris
03. Vingt Siège, Cent Assauts
04. Nos Hameaux Désespérés
05. Nos Ames aux Mornes Idées
06. Les Vésanies d’Aymérigot Marchès
07. La Guerre des Esclops
08. Pierres Brûlées

»
(Lien direct)
CRIMINAL (Thrash/Death/Groove, Chili) sortira son nouveau disque Sacrificio le 17 septembre sur Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. Live on Your Knees
2. Caged
3. The Whale
4. Zona De Sacrificio
5. After Me, The Flood
6. Dark Horse
7. Theocrazy
8. Sistema Criminal
9. Zealots
10. Age of Distrust
11. Hunter and the Prey
12. Ego Killer

»
(Lien direct)
INFEX (Thrash Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Blood of the Wicked" extrait de son nouvel opus Burning in Exile à paraître le 13 août en auto-production. Tracklist :

1- Blood of the Wicked
2- The Burning
3- Exiled
4- Acid Reign
5- The Abyss
6- Legions of Hate
7- Torn Apart
8- Beer Run
9- 7.62

»
(Lien direct)
HEXENKLAD (Folk/Black, Canada) offre son nouvel album Heathenheart en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui via CDN Records. Tracklist :

1. Heathenheart (5:02)
2. Cold Beauty of Winter (4:52)
3. Huginn and Muninn (4:14)
4. Dark Moon in Capricorn (5:13)
5. Rootbound (4:13)
6. The Raven Returns to the Knoll (4:33)
7. A Thousand Paths to Wisdom (4:26)
8. Olde Gods Awaken (5:53)
9. Beware the Outstretched Hand (5:21)
10. A Forest of Dead Trees (4:32)
11. Upon the Wings of Valkyries (7:03)
12. A Moment of Silence (1:00)
13. We Raise a Horn (4:07)

Durée totale : 1:00:36

»
(Lien direct)
ARCHED FIRE (Heavy/Speed, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "From Dust to Dust" extrait de son premier long-format Remote Control paru fin avril sur Wormholedeath / The Orchard / Aural Music.
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
23 Juillet 2021

