AORLHAC (Black Metal, France) vient de publier un nouveau morceau intitulé "Au Travers de Nos Cris". Celui-ci est issu de l'album Pierres Brûlées à paraître le 24 septembre sur Les Acteurs De L'Ombre Productions.
01. La Colère du Volcan
02. Au Travers de Nos Cris
03. Vingt Siège, Cent Assauts
04. Nos Hameaux Désespérés
05. Nos Ames aux Mornes Idées
06. Les Vésanies d’Aymérigot Marchès
07. La Guerre des Esclops
08. Pierres Brûlées
CRIMINAL (Thrash/Death/Groove, Chili) sortira son nouveau disque Sacrificio le 17 septembre sur Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. Live on Your Knees
2. Caged
3. The Whale
4. Zona De Sacrificio
5. After Me, The Flood
6. Dark Horse
7. Theocrazy
8. Sistema Criminal
9. Zealots
10. Age of Distrust
11. Hunter and the Prey
12. Ego Killer
HEXENKLAD (Folk/Black, Canada) offre son nouvel album Heathenheart en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui via CDN Records. Tracklist :
1. Heathenheart (5:02)
2. Cold Beauty of Winter (4:52)
3. Huginn and Muninn (4:14)
4. Dark Moon in Capricorn (5:13)
5. Rootbound (4:13)
6. The Raven Returns to the Knoll (4:33)
7. A Thousand Paths to Wisdom (4:26)
8. Olde Gods Awaken (5:53)
9. Beware the Outstretched Hand (5:21)
10. A Forest of Dead Trees (4:32)
11. Upon the Wings of Valkyries (7:03)
12. A Moment of Silence (1:00)
13. We Raise a Horn (4:07)
ARCHED FIRE (Heavy/Speed, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "From Dust to Dust" extrait de son premier long-format Remote Control paru fin avril sur Wormholedeath / The Orchard / Aural Music.
