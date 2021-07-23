»

(Lien direct) LIQUID FLESH (Death Metal, France) et IRON FLESH (Death Metal, France) seront en tournée française la semaine prochaine. Voici les dates à ne pas manquer si vous êtes dans les parages :



28/07 - Grenoble @ Le Ciel with Barús

29/07 - Lyon @ ROCK N EAT official(by céd & mike) with Dr. Incinerator

30/07 - Angoulême @ Le Showcase Café-Concert Angoulême with Manzer

31/07 - Bordeaux @ Salem Bar with Fall of Seraphs



LIQUID FLESH a écrit : We are glad to announce that Liquid Flesh will be on the road again at the end of the month with our friends of Iron Flesh ! This will finally be the occasion to present you live our last releases, "Chair Liquide" and "Summoning the Putrid" !