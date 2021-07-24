chargement...

Steven Wilson
 Steven Wilson - The Raven T... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Mannveira
 Mannveira - Vitahringur (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Elitism
 Elitism - Requiem pour une ... (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Les news du 23 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 23 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nine Inch Nails
 Nine Inch Nails - The Downw... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Goats Of Doom
 Goats Of Doom - Shiva (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Purification
 Purification - The Extermin... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Goratory
 Goratory - Sour Grapes (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cathexis
 Cathexis - Untethered Abyss (C)
Par Mera		   
Unbounded Terror
 Unbounded Terror - Faith in... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Evoken
 Evoken - A Caress Of The Void (C)
Par Neuro		   
Profane Order
 Profane Order - Slave Morality (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Blind Guardian
 Blind Guardian - Battalions... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Les news du 19 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 19 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Mob Rules (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 24 Juillet 2021

News
Les news du 24 Juillet 2021 Galvanizer - Agrypnie - Triacanthos - Sacred Oath - Goatfather
»
(Lien direct)
GALVANIZER (Death/Grind, Finlande) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son nouvel album Prying Sight of Imperception en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 26 juillet sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Everlasting Spew (CD). Tracklist :

1. The Sanguine Legacy
2. Servants of the Scourge
3. The Inexorable
4. Blaze From Within
5. Chthonic Profanation
6. Ground Above
7. Dia De Muertos

»
(Lien direct)
AGRYPNIE (Progressive/Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Am Ende Der Welt - Teil 2" extrait de son nouveau disque Metamorphosis à paraître le 6 août chez AOP Records.

»
(Lien direct)
TRIACANTHOS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Apotheosis le 25 septembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Maledictio en Spinis Coepit
2. Rite of Recalling
3. Apotheosis
4. Rex Mundi
5. Pagan North
6. Lycanthropic Transmutation
7. Procession of the Aeons
8. Thaumiel (Extinguishing the Holy Light)
9. Morningstar
10. Occulta de Tenebris Frigidus
11. Eternal Bliss... Eternal Death [Judas Iscariot cover]

»
(Lien direct)
SACRED OATH (Power/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la distribution mondiale de son nouvel album Return Of The Dragon le 19 novembre. Tracklist :

1. Cthulhu Wakes
2. Last Ride of the Wicked Dead
3. Return of the Dragon
4. At the Gates
5. Empires Fall
6. Hammer of an Angry God
7. The Next Pharaoh
8. Primeval
9. Into the Drink
10. Root of All Evil

»
(Lien direct)
GOATFATHER (Heavy/Stoner, Lyon) annonce la sortie de son nouvel album Monster Truck le 17 septembre chez Argonauta Records. Un brûlot stoner metal pour les fans de Corrosion of Conformity ou Orange Goblin. L'opus sera distribué par Season of Mist.
Disponible en vinyle orange transparent et en CD digifile, avec un artwork signé Bertrand Bouchardeau, le disque est précommandable dès maintenant et un 1er single est en écoute sur Bandcamp ! Monster Truck a été enregistré, mixé et masterisé par Mickael
Kassapian au Warmaudio (Cult of Occult, Celeste, Atomic Trip...).
Thrasho Keyser
24 Juillet 2021

Steven Wilson
 Steven Wilson
The Raven That Refused to Sing (and other stories)
2013 - Kscope Music		   
Vermineux
 Vermineux
1337 (Démo)
2021 - Purity Through Fire		   

Agrypnie
 Agrypnie
Black Metal - 2004 - Allemagne		   
Galvanizer
 Galvanizer
Death / Grind - 2013 - Finlande		   
Steven Wilson
Vermineux
Mannveira
Astriferous
Nine Inch Nails
Hænesy
Purification
Koldovstvo
Goratory
Evoken
Unbounded Terror
Profane Order
Cathexis
Gharmelicht
Khandra
Blind Guardian
Black Sabbath
Vectis
Goats Of Doom
King Diamond
Ancient Necromancy
Ancient Wisdom
Mooncitadel
Balmog
Theatre de l'horreur
Wharflurch
Rotten Brain
Helloween
Krallice
Terra Odium
