(Lien direct) SACRED OATH (Power/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la distribution mondiale de son nouvel album Return Of The Dragon le 19 novembre. Tracklist :



1. Cthulhu Wakes

2. Last Ride of the Wicked Dead

3. Return of the Dragon

4. At the Gates

5. Empires Fall

6. Hammer of an Angry God

7. The Next Pharaoh

8. Primeval

9. Into the Drink

10. Root of All Evil



