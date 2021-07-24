Les news du 24 Juillet 2021
|GALVANIZER (Death/Grind, Finlande) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son nouvel album Prying Sight of Imperception en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 26 juillet sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Everlasting Spew (CD). Tracklist :
1. The Sanguine Legacy
2. Servants of the Scourge
3. The Inexorable
4. Blaze From Within
5. Chthonic Profanation
6. Ground Above
7. Dia De Muertos
|AGRYPNIE (Progressive/Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Am Ende Der Welt - Teil 2" extrait de son nouveau disque Metamorphosis à paraître le 6 août chez AOP Records.
|TRIACANTHOS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Apotheosis le 25 septembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Maledictio en Spinis Coepit
2. Rite of Recalling
3. Apotheosis
4. Rex Mundi
5. Pagan North
6. Lycanthropic Transmutation
7. Procession of the Aeons
8. Thaumiel (Extinguishing the Holy Light)
9. Morningstar
10. Occulta de Tenebris Frigidus
11. Eternal Bliss... Eternal Death [Judas Iscariot cover]
|SACRED OATH (Power/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la distribution mondiale de son nouvel album Return Of The Dragon le 19 novembre. Tracklist :
1. Cthulhu Wakes
2. Last Ride of the Wicked Dead
3. Return of the Dragon
4. At the Gates
5. Empires Fall
6. Hammer of an Angry God
7. The Next Pharaoh
8. Primeval
9. Into the Drink
10. Root of All Evil
|GOATFATHER (Heavy/Stoner, Lyon) annonce la sortie de son nouvel album Monster Truck le 17 septembre chez Argonauta Records. Un brûlot stoner metal pour les fans de Corrosion of Conformity ou Orange Goblin. L'opus sera distribué par Season of Mist.
Disponible en vinyle orange transparent et en CD digifile, avec un artwork signé Bertrand Bouchardeau, le disque est précommandable dès maintenant et un 1er single est en écoute sur Bandcamp ! Monster Truck a été enregistré, mixé et masterisé par Mickael
Kassapian au Warmaudio (Cult of Occult, Celeste, Atomic Trip...).
