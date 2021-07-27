Les news du 27 Juillet 2021
News
Les news du 27 Juillet 2021 Metal Church - Fate's Hand - Moon Oracle - Vassago
|»
|METAL CHURCH (Heavy/Power/Thrash, USA) annonce le décès de son chanteur Mike Howe. Il avait 55 ans. RIP Legend!
|
|»
|FATE'S HAND (Heavy Metal avec des membres de Mongrel’s Cross, Impetuous Ritual et Stargazer, Australie) a dévoilé sur ce lien l'intégralité de son premier EP éponyme qui sort le 30 juillet chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Fascination [6:11]
2. Fate's Hand [5:15]
3. What's Been Will Be Again [3:50]
4. When the Wolf Comes [4:30]
|
|»
|MOON ORACLE (Black/Doom, Finlande) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "The Huntress and the Hunted" issu de son premier long-format Muse of the Nightside à venir le 27 août via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. The Huntress and the Hunted
2. A Rape on the Plain of Nysa
3. Rite of Chthonic Mother
4. Sinister Decresence
5. Crossroads (Mysterium Triformis)
6. The 10th Hour
|
|»
|VASSAGO (Black/Death, Suède) offre l'intégralité de son nouvel album Storm of Satan en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 1er août sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :
1. Darkness of Satan
2. Elite of Satan
3. Evil of Satan
4. Fire of Satan
5. Grind of Satan
6. Mayhem of Satan
7. Metal of Satan
8. Sign of Satan
9. Storm of Satan
10. War of Satan
|
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Outch, coup dur en effet...
| citer
|
Mike Howe ... Quelle tristesse !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
27/07/2021 13:06
27/07/2021 11:35