Les news du 27 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 27 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par Astraldeath		   
Ascendency
 Ascendency - Birth Of An Et... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Trauma
 Trauma - Ominous Black (C)
Par jeff48		   
Turnstile
 Turnstile - Turnstile Love ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Steven Wilson
 Steven Wilson - The Raven T... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Mannveira
 Mannveira - Vitahringur (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Elitism
 Elitism - Requiem pour une ... (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Les news du 23 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 23 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nine Inch Nails
 Nine Inch Nails - The Downw... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Goats Of Doom
 Goats Of Doom - Shiva (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Purification
 Purification - The Extermin... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Goratory
 Goratory - Sour Grapes (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cathexis
 Cathexis - Untethered Abyss (C)
Par Mera		   
Unbounded Terror
 Unbounded Terror - Faith in... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Evoken
 Evoken - A Caress Of The Void (C)
Par Neuro		   
Profane Order
 Profane Order - Slave Morality (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Blind Guardian
 Blind Guardian - Battalions... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Les news du 19 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 19 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   

METAL CHURCH (Heavy/Power/Thrash, USA) annonce le décès de son chanteur Mike Howe. Il avait 55 ans. RIP Legend!

»
(Lien direct)
FATE'S HAND (Heavy Metal avec des membres de Mongrel's Cross, Impetuous Ritual et Stargazer, Australie) a dévoilé sur ce lien l'intégralité de son premier EP éponyme qui sort le 30 juillet chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Fascination [6:11]
2. Fate's Hand [5:15]
3. What's Been Will Be Again [3:50]
4. When the Wolf Comes [4:30]

»
(Lien direct)
MOON ORACLE (Black/Doom, Finlande) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "The Huntress and the Hunted" issu de son premier long-format Muse of the Nightside à venir le 27 août via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. The Huntress and the Hunted
2. A Rape on the Plain of Nysa
3. Rite of Chthonic Mother
4. Sinister Decresence
5. Crossroads (Mysterium Triformis)
6. The 10th Hour

»
(Lien direct)
VASSAGO (Black/Death, Suède) offre l'intégralité de son nouvel album Storm of Satan en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 1er août sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :

1. Darkness of Satan
2. Elite of Satan
3. Evil of Satan
4. Fire of Satan
5. Grind of Satan
6. Mayhem of Satan
7. Metal of Satan
8. Sign of Satan
9. Storm of Satan
10. War of Satan
Astraldeath
Astraldeath
27/07/2021 13:06
Outch, coup dur en effet...
Keyser
Keyser
27/07/2021 11:35
Mike Howe ... Quelle tristesse !

