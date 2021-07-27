»

(Lien direct) MOON ORACLE (Black/Doom, Finlande) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "The Huntress and the Hunted" issu de son premier long-format Muse of the Nightside à venir le 27 août via Signal Rex. Tracklist :



1. The Huntress and the Hunted

2. A Rape on the Plain of Nysa

3. Rite of Chthonic Mother

4. Sinister Decresence

5. Crossroads (Mysterium Triformis)

6. The 10th Hour