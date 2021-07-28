chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Machine Head
 Machine Head - The Burning Red (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Les news du 28 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 28 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par Astraldeath		   
Les news du 26 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 26 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Les news du 27 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 27 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par Astraldeath		   
Ascendency
 Ascendency - Birth Of An Et... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Trauma
 Trauma - Ominous Black (C)
Par jeff48		   
Turnstile
 Turnstile - Turnstile Love ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Steven Wilson
 Steven Wilson - The Raven T... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Mannveira
 Mannveira - Vitahringur (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Elitism
 Elitism - Requiem pour une ... (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Les news du 23 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 23 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nine Inch Nails
 Nine Inch Nails - The Downw... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Goats Of Doom
 Goats Of Doom - Shiva (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Purification
 Purification - The Extermin... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Goratory
 Goratory - Sour Grapes (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cathexis
 Cathexis - Untethered Abyss (C)
Par Mera		   
Unbounded Terror
 Unbounded Terror - Faith in... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Evoken
 Evoken - A Caress Of The Void (C)
Par Neuro		   

Les news du 28 Juillet 2021

News
Les news du 28 Juillet 2021 Dream Theater - Turnstile - Karloff - Anomaly - Dawn of a Dark Age - Ruach Raah - Katavasia - Decrepisy - 12Gauge Rampage - Necromore - Cadaveric Incubator - Leprophiliac - Joey Jordison - Rivers of Nihil
»
(Lien direct)
DREAM THEATER (Metal progressif, États-Unis) a annoncé la sortie de son nouvel album, A View From The Top Of The World, le 22 octobre 2021 sur InsideOut Music ainsi que son tracklisting :

1. The Alien (9:32)
2. Answering The Call (7:35)
3. Invisible Monster (6:31)
4. Sleeping Giant (10:05)
5. Transcending Time (6:25)
6. Awaken The Master (9:47)
7. A View From The Top Of The World (20:24)

»
(Lien direct)
Glow On, le nouvel album album de TURNSTILE (Hardcore, USA), sortira le 27 août prochain. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Blackout" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Mystery
02. Blackout
03. Don't Play
04. Underwater Boi
05. Holiday
06. Humanoid / Shake It Up
07. Endless
08. Fly Again
09. Alien Love Call (featuring Blood Orange)
10. Wild Wrld
11. Dance-Off
12. New Heart Design
13. T.L.C. (Tunrstile Love Connection)
14. No Surprise
15. Lonely Dezires (featuring Blood Orange) (YouTube)

»
(Lien direct)
KARLOFF (Black/Punk, Allemagne) a mis en ligne son premier album The Appearing en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 30 juillet via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. My Misanthropic Kingdom
2. The Sound of Discipline
3. Hate Consumer
4. Skeleton and Ashes
5. Nihilistik Reaction
6. Winterlude
7. Superior Presence of Cruelty
8. On the Old Ropes
9. A Violent Winter

»
(Lien direct)
ANOMALY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length auto-produit Planet Storm le 17 septembre. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1 Zero Gravity
2 A Gift from Theia
3 Lurking in the Bootes Void
4 Caught in the Ergosphere
5 Antares
6 Subterranean Worlds
7 Planet Storm
8 The Observable Universe
9 Remains of a Cosmic Catastrophe

»
(Lien direct)
DAWN OF A DARK AGE (Atmospheric/Experimental Black Metal, Italie) a posté ici un extrait du morceau "Gorges - Trap - Ambush" issu de son nouveau disque Le Forche Caudine dont la sortie est programmée pour le 24 septembre via Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Le Forche Caudine (321 a.C. - 2021 d.C.) Act I [21:42]
2. Le Forche Caudine (321 a.C. - 2021 d.C.) Act II [16:56]

»
(Lien direct)
RUACH RAAH (Black Metal, Portugal) propose sur ce lien son nouvel opus Misanthropic Wolfgang en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 juillet sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

A1. Ceremonial Flagellation
A2. Bones Return to Soil
A3. Luciferian Legions
A4. Misanthropic Wolfgang
A5. Filthy Spirit Underground
B1. Scythe of Human Generis
B2. Skulls Cracked
B3. Inhale the Smokes ov Hate
B4. Satan my Master

»
(Lien direct)
KATAVASIA (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel EP Invoking the Spirit of Doom le 1er octobre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Descending to Acheron [5:03]
2. Premonition of Doom [4:32]

»
(Lien direct)
DECREPISY (Death avec des membres de Ritual Necromancy, Ascended Dead, Funebrarum, Vastum ..., USA) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier longue-durée Emetic Communion qui sort le 6 août via Chaos Records (CD), Life After Death (LP) et Seed of Doom (K7). Tracklist :

1. Dissipating Form [7:54]
2. Emetic Communion [8:03]
3. Embodied Decomposition [6:28]
4. Abbatoir of Sorrow [10:35]
5. Anxiety Womb [2:00]

»
(Lien direct)
12GAUGE RAMPAGE (Brutal Death/Grind, Australie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "#killedmorecuntsthancovid" figurant sur son premier long-format Unleash the Rage à paraître le 21 août sur Grindhead Records.

»
(Lien direct)
NECROMORE (Death/Goregrind, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Palais des Cenobites" tiré de son EP Blood Crypt.

»
(Lien direct)
CADAVERIC INCUBATOR (Death Metal / Grindcore, Finlande) et LEPROPHILIAC (Death Metal, Espagne) sortiront fin août un split 7" présenté sous la forme d'un picture disc contenant un morceau inédit par groupe. Disponible aux Etats-Unis via Headsplit Records, celui-ci sera proposé en Europe par The Other Records. Les pré-ventes sont d'ores et déjà disponibles ici.

»
(Lien direct)
JOEY JORDISON, ancien batteur et membre fondateur de SLIPKNOT (Néo Metal, USA) est décédé hier dans son sommeil à l'âge de 46 ans. Les causes de sa mort n'ont pour le moment pas été révélées. Voici un message adressé par un représentant de la famille :

Citation : "Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” reads a statement from Jordison’s family. “To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time."

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 4 septembre sur Metal Blade que sortira The Work, quatrième album de RIVERS OF NIHIL (Death Metal Technique, USA) illustré par Dan Seagrave. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Clean" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Tower (Theme From "The Work")
02. Dreaming Black Clockwork
03. Wait
04. Focus
05. Clean
06. The Void from Which No Sound Escapes
07. MORE?
08. Tower 2
09. Episode
10. Maybe One Day
11. Terrestria IV: Work
Thrasho Voay + AxGxB + Keyser
28 Juillet 2021

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Astraldeath citer
Astraldeath
28/07/2021 10:45
Ouaip, énorme perte. Un des plus grands musiciens du groupe.
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
28/07/2021 09:12
Oh putain Joey Jordison, sacré batteur que j'ai eu la chance de voir plusieurs fois sur scène, un vrai monstre ! RIP !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Galvanizer
 Galvanizer
Prying Sight Of Imperception
2021 - Everlasting Spew Records		   
Machine Head
 Machine Head
The Burning Red
1999 - Roadrunner Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Cadaveric Incubator
 Cadaveric Incubator
Death Metal / Grindcore - 2004 - Finlande		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater
Metal progressif - 1988 - Etats-Unis		   
Karloff
 Karloff
Black Metal / Punk - 2015 - Allemagne		   
Katavasia
 Katavasia
Black metal épique - 2014 - Grèce		   
Leprophiliac
 Leprophiliac
Death Metal - 2019 - Espagne		   
Rivers of Nihil
 Rivers of Nihil
Death Technique - 2009 - Etats-Unis		   
Turnstile
 Turnstile
Hardcore - 2010 - Etats-Unis		   
Your Shapeless Beauty
 Your Shapeless Beauty
Dark Death dépressif - 1994 - France		   
Galvanizer
Prying Sight Of Imperception
Lire la chronique
Machine Head
The Burning Red
Lire la chronique
Ambush
Infidel
Lire la chronique
Stress Angel
Bursting Church
Lire la chronique
Ascendency
Birth Of An Eternal Empire ...
Lire la chronique
L'été dans le BLACK METAL
Lire le podcast
Steven Wilson
The Raven That Refused to S...
Lire la chronique
Vermineux
1337 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Mannveira
Vitahringur
Lire la chronique
Astriferous
The Lower Levels Of Sentien...
Lire la chronique
Nine Inch Nails
The Downward Spiral
Lire la chronique
Hænesy
Garabontzia
Lire la chronique
Purification
The Exterminating Angel
Lire la chronique
Koldovstvo
Ни царя, ни бога
Lire la chronique
Goratory
Sour Grapes
Lire la chronique
Evoken
A Caress Of The Void
Lire la chronique
Unbounded Terror
Faith in Chaos
Lire la chronique
Profane Order
Slave Morality
Lire la chronique
Cathexis
Untethered Abyss
Lire la chronique
Gharmelicht
Gharmelicht
Lire la chronique
Khandra
All Occupied by Sole Death
Lire la chronique
Blind Guardian
Battalions Of Fear
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Mob Rules
Lire la chronique
Vectis
No Mercy for the Weak (EP)
Lire la chronique
Goats Of Doom
Shiva
Lire la chronique
King Diamond
"Them"
Lire la chronique
Ancient Necromancy
Diabolical Forest Alchemy (...
Lire la chronique
Ancient Wisdom
A Celebration in Honor of D...
Lire la chronique
Mooncitadel
Night's Scarlet Symphonies
Lire la chronique
Balmog
Eve
Lire la chronique