(Lien direct) JOEY JORDISON, ancien batteur et membre fondateur de SLIPKNOT (Néo Metal, USA) est décédé hier dans son sommeil à l'âge de 46 ans. Les causes de sa mort n'ont pour le moment pas été révélées. Voici un message adressé par un représentant de la famille :



Citation : "Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” reads a statement from Jordison’s family. “To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time."