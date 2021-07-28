|
Les news du 28 Juillet 2021
Les news du 28 Juillet 2021 Dream Theater - Turnstile - Karloff - Anomaly - Dawn of a Dark Age - Ruach Raah - Katavasia - Decrepisy - 12Gauge Rampage - Necromore - Cadaveric Incubator - Leprophiliac - Joey Jordison - Rivers of Nihil
|DREAM THEATER (Metal progressif, États-Unis) a annoncé la sortie de son nouvel album, A View From The Top Of The World, le 22 octobre 2021 sur InsideOut Music ainsi que son tracklisting :
1. The Alien (9:32)
2. Answering The Call (7:35)
3. Invisible Monster (6:31)
4. Sleeping Giant (10:05)
5. Transcending Time (6:25)
6. Awaken The Master (9:47)
7. A View From The Top Of The World (20:24)
|Glow On, le nouvel album album de TURNSTILE (Hardcore, USA), sortira le 27 août prochain. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Blackout" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Mystery
02. Blackout
03. Don't Play
04. Underwater Boi
05. Holiday
06. Humanoid / Shake It Up
07. Endless
08. Fly Again
09. Alien Love Call (featuring Blood Orange)
10. Wild Wrld
11. Dance-Off
12. New Heart Design
13. T.L.C. (Tunrstile Love Connection)
14. No Surprise
15. Lonely Dezires (featuring Blood Orange) (YouTube)
|KARLOFF (Black/Punk, Allemagne) a mis en ligne son premier album The Appearing en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 30 juillet via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. My Misanthropic Kingdom
2. The Sound of Discipline
3. Hate Consumer
4. Skeleton and Ashes
5. Nihilistik Reaction
6. Winterlude
7. Superior Presence of Cruelty
8. On the Old Ropes
9. A Violent Winter
|ANOMALY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length auto-produit Planet Storm le 17 septembre. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1 Zero Gravity
2 A Gift from Theia
3 Lurking in the Bootes Void
4 Caught in the Ergosphere
5 Antares
6 Subterranean Worlds
7 Planet Storm
8 The Observable Universe
9 Remains of a Cosmic Catastrophe
|DAWN OF A DARK AGE (Atmospheric/Experimental Black Metal, Italie) a posté ici un extrait du morceau "Gorges - Trap - Ambush" issu de son nouveau disque Le Forche Caudine dont la sortie est programmée pour le 24 septembre via Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Le Forche Caudine (321 a.C. - 2021 d.C.) Act I [21:42]
2. Le Forche Caudine (321 a.C. - 2021 d.C.) Act II [16:56]
|RUACH RAAH (Black Metal, Portugal) propose sur ce lien son nouvel opus Misanthropic Wolfgang en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 juillet sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
A1. Ceremonial Flagellation
A2. Bones Return to Soil
A3. Luciferian Legions
A4. Misanthropic Wolfgang
A5. Filthy Spirit Underground
B1. Scythe of Human Generis
B2. Skulls Cracked
B3. Inhale the Smokes ov Hate
B4. Satan my Master
|KATAVASIA (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel EP Invoking the Spirit of Doom le 1er octobre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Descending to Acheron [5:03]
2. Premonition of Doom [4:32]
|DECREPISY (Death avec des membres de Ritual Necromancy, Ascended Dead, Funebrarum, Vastum ..., USA) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier longue-durée Emetic Communion qui sort le 6 août via Chaos Records (CD), Life After Death (LP) et Seed of Doom (K7). Tracklist :
1. Dissipating Form [7:54]
2. Emetic Communion [8:03]
3. Embodied Decomposition [6:28]
4. Abbatoir of Sorrow [10:35]
5. Anxiety Womb [2:00]
|12GAUGE RAMPAGE (Brutal Death/Grind, Australie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "#killedmorecuntsthancovid" figurant sur son premier long-format Unleash the Rage à paraître le 21 août sur Grindhead Records.
|NECROMORE (Death/Goregrind, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Palais des Cenobites" tiré de son EP Blood Crypt.
|CADAVERIC INCUBATOR (Death Metal / Grindcore, Finlande) et LEPROPHILIAC (Death Metal, Espagne) sortiront fin août un split 7" présenté sous la forme d'un picture disc contenant un morceau inédit par groupe. Disponible aux Etats-Unis via Headsplit Records, celui-ci sera proposé en Europe par The Other Records. Les pré-ventes sont d'ores et déjà disponibles ici.
|JOEY JORDISON, ancien batteur et membre fondateur de SLIPKNOT (Néo Metal, USA) est décédé hier dans son sommeil à l'âge de 46 ans. Les causes de sa mort n'ont pour le moment pas été révélées. Voici un message adressé par un représentant de la famille :
Citation : "Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” reads a statement from Jordison’s family. “To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time."
|C'est le 4 septembre sur Metal Blade que sortira The Work, quatrième album de RIVERS OF NIHIL (Death Metal Technique, USA) illustré par Dan Seagrave. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Clean" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Tower (Theme From "The Work")
02. Dreaming Black Clockwork
03. Wait
04. Focus
05. Clean
06. The Void from Which No Sound Escapes
07. MORE?
08. Tower 2
09. Episode
10. Maybe One Day
11. Terrestria IV: Work
Ouaip, énorme perte. Un des plus grands musiciens du groupe.
Oh putain Joey Jordison, sacré batteur que j'ai eu la chance de voir plusieurs fois sur scène, un vrai monstre ! RIP !
28/07/2021 10:45
28/07/2021 09:12