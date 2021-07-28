chargement...

Les news du 27 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 27 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par Astraldeath		   
Ascendency
 Ascendency - Birth Of An Et... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Trauma
 Trauma - Ominous Black (C)
Par jeff48		   
Turnstile
 Turnstile - Turnstile Love ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Steven Wilson
 Steven Wilson - The Raven T... (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Mannveira
 Mannveira - Vitahringur (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Elitism
 Elitism - Requiem pour une ... (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Les news du 23 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 23 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Nine Inch Nails
 Nine Inch Nails - The Downw... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Goats Of Doom
 Goats Of Doom - Shiva (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Purification
 Purification - The Extermin... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Goratory
 Goratory - Sour Grapes (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cathexis
 Cathexis - Untethered Abyss (C)
Par Mera		   
Unbounded Terror
 Unbounded Terror - Faith in... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Evoken
 Evoken - A Caress Of The Void (C)
Par Neuro		   
Profane Order
 Profane Order - Slave Morality (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Blind Guardian
 Blind Guardian - Battalions... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Les news du 19 Juillet 2021
 Les news du 19 Juillet 2021... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   

Les news du 28 Juillet 2021

News
Les news du 28 Juillet 2021 Joey Jordison - Rivers of Nihil
»
(Lien direct)
JOEY JORDISON, ancien batteur et membre fondateur de SLIPKNOT (Néo Metal, USA) est décédé hier dans son sommeil à l'âge de 46 ans. Les causes de sa mort n'ont pour le moment pas été révélées. Voici un message adressé par un représentant de la famille :

Citation : "Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow," reads a statement from Jordison's family. "To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time."

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 4 septembre sur Metal Blade que sortira The Work, quatrième album de RIVERS OF NIHIL (Death Metal Technique, USA) illustré par Dan Seagrave. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Clean" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Tower (Theme From "The Work")
02. Dreaming Black Clockwork
03. Wait
04. Focus
05. Clean
06. The Void from Which No Sound Escapes
07. MORE?
08. Tower 2
09. Episode
10. Maybe One Day
11. Terrestria IV: Work
Thrasho AxGxB
28 Juillet 2021

