AUTOPSY: a écrit : MEET AUTOPSY’S NEW BASS PLAYER!

Greg Wilkinson is confirmed as the madman to provide the four string thunder for Autopsy! He’s a good bud of ours and we are well aquainted with his crushing musical skills. We know you’re going to be as stoked with our choice as we are. Give him a nice big welcome, will ya?

(Below is the part where if you don’t know about Greg, we’ll tell you about stuff he’s done as a studio engineer and musician)

Owner / Engineer of Earhammer Studios in Oakland, CA known for producing local bands like High on Fire, Autopsy, Necrot, Mortuous, Vastum, Ulthar, Violation Wound as well as non local / international bands like Undergang, Phrenelith, Hyperdontia, Withered, etc.