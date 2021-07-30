|
Les news du 30 Juillet 2021
|ORGANIC (Death Old-School, Italie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Where Graves Abound qui sortira le 22 octobre via Testimony Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Ropedragger
2. Waste Monolith
3. Schizophrenic Execution
4. Caged In A Tomb
5. Fall, Rot
6. Where Graves Abound
7. Die Schwanzdirn
8. The Howling
9. Knives
|MAZE OF TERROR (Thrash/Death, Pérou) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Priest of the Ancient Ones" extrait de son nouvel album Offer to the Fucking Beasts à venir le 26 août via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Priest of the Ancient Ones
02. Blessed by Sickness and Death
03. Angels of Acid
04. Blood Horror Cult
05. Death by Fire
06. A Millions Kills
07. Destroy and Control
08. Starbeast
09. No Requien for the Unborn
10. Shub Niggurath Awakes
|SHRIEKING DEMONS (Death Metal, Italie) propose son premier EP Diabolical Regurgitations en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Water Drop Torture
2. Hidden Cathedral of Diseases
3. Unspeakable Rites
4. Whispering Corridors
|Le nouvel album solo de JERRY CANTRELL (Grunge, USA) sortira le 29 octobre prochain et aura pour titre Brighten. Ce troisième album verra la collaboration entre le célèbre guitariste/chanteur d'Alice In Chains et Duff McKagan (Guns'n'Roses) à la basse, Greg Puciato (Black Queen, Killer Be Killed, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) à la guitare et au chant et Gil Sharone (Teamsleep, ex-Marilyn Manson, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) à la batterie. Voici un premier extrait clippé avec le titre "Atone" :
|AUTOPSY (Death Metal, USA) annonçait la semaine dernière le départ de son bassiste Joe Trevisano. Celui-ci vient d'être remplacé par Greg Wilkison bien connu pour opérer les fameux Earhammer Studios d'Oakland :
AUTOPSY: a écrit : MEET AUTOPSY’S NEW BASS PLAYER!
Greg Wilkinson is confirmed as the madman to provide the four string thunder for Autopsy! He’s a good bud of ours and we are well aquainted with his crushing musical skills. We know you’re going to be as stoked with our choice as we are. Give him a nice big welcome, will ya?
(Below is the part where if you don’t know about Greg, we’ll tell you about stuff he’s done as a studio engineer and musician)
Owner / Engineer of Earhammer Studios in Oakland, CA known for producing local bands like High on Fire, Autopsy, Necrot, Mortuous, Vastum, Ulthar, Violation Wound as well as non local / international bands like Undergang, Phrenelith, Hyperdontia, Withered, etc.
|Abysse Mortifère, c'est le titre du troisième album d'OUTRE-TOMBE (Death Metal, Canada) qui sortira le 26 octobre sur Temple Of Mystery Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Tombeau De Glace" :
01. Abysse Mortifère
02. Cenobytes
03. Coupe-Gorge
04. Desossé
05. Exsangue
06. Tombeau De Glace
07. Haut Et Court
08. Nécrophage
09. Haruspex
TEMPLE OF MYSTERY RECORDS a écrit : Encore plus immonde que ces prédécesseurs, le troisième sacrilège du quatuor d’éviscérateurs le plus barbare de la Vielle Capitale de Québec est sur le point d’être exhumé des profondeurs méphitiques où il a macéré durant la peste. Hurlements primitifs, fractures percussives et riffs buboniques suppurent de cette torture auditive abjecte qui saura plaire aux fans d’AUTOPSY, DISMEMBER, BOLT THROWER et ENTOMBED. Pour les oreilles sales et les esprits tordus!
|OCCULSED (Death Metal, USA), groupe dans lequel on retrouve notamment Justin Stubbs (Father Befouled, Encoffination, Infestment, Saccular...), sortira son premier album intitulé Crepitation Of Phlegethon le 17 septembre sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Unction Of Muliebrous Broth" :
01. Intro
02. Unction Of Muliebrous Broth
03. Peryphlegethonic Mindflaying
04. Thou Butcherer Of Human Folly
05. Lurid Placeless Echoes
06. Between Engorged Realities
07. Concupiscence Of Frenzied Humors
08. Tendon Pandentum
09. Death Of Ratiocination
10. The Soul's Admonishment
11. The Glory Of Woe

