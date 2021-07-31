Les news du 31 Juillet 2021
News
Les news du 31 Juillet 2021 Hautakammio - Green Lung - Orgrel - Ctenizidae - Loch Vostok - Fearancy - Nephilim - Excruciation
|»
|HAUTAKAMMIO (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Pimeyden Kosketus le 30 septembre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Harhaisen Mielen Turmlija [6:18]
2. Pimeyden Kosketus [6:13]
3. Lopun Ajan Alku [6:49]
4. Pimeys Tuhoaa Valon Luoman [6:16]
5. Unohtuva Ikuisen Ajan Hautaan [5:46]
|
|»
|GREEN LUNG (Stoner/Doom/Rock, Angleterre) a mis en ligne le titre "Reaper's Scythe" figurant sur son nouvel album Black Harvest à paraître le 22 octobre via Svart Records.
|
|»
|ORGREL (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Red Dragon's Invocation le 15 octobre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Burning Ruins
2. Amor Fati
3. Surrounded by Nothing
4. Gate of Eternal Life
5. Torn Flag
6. Fiery Dawn Cry
7. Carved in Blood
|
|»
|CTENIZIDAE (Black/Noise, USA) sortira son nouvel EP ...Of Rotting Soil & Spine le 15 septembre sur Nebular Carcoma. Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà l'écouter en entier sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Collapsing Inward, a Repugnant Existence...
2. That Which Feeds Upon the Weakened Host
3. Shrine of Necrophagia
4. Liquefaction Seeps from Hidden Reaches of Decrepit Void
5.Evil Crawls From the Sinew of a Decapitated Limbs
6. Thickening of the Abyss
|
|»
|LOCH VOSTOK (Extreme Progressive Metal, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Enter the Resistance" issu de son nouveau disque Opus Ferox - The Great Escape sorti hier chez ViciSolum Productions.
|
|»
|FEARANCY (Melodic Death Metal, Autriche) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Daemonium prévu le 13 août.
|
|»
|NEPHILIM (Black/Death, Allemagne) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Son ov Sin". Les Allemands en finissent actuellement avec leur nouvel album et prévoient de sortir de nouveaux morceaux tous les mois.
|
|»
|EXCRUCIATION (Doom/Death, Suisse) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "Repent, Sinners!" et qui figurera sur son nouvel album [p]ain à paraître début 2022.
|
