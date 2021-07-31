»

(Lien direct) CTENIZIDAE (Black/Noise, USA) sortira son nouvel EP ...Of Rotting Soil & Spine le 15 septembre sur Nebular Carcoma. Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà l'écouter en entier sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Collapsing Inward, a Repugnant Existence...

2. That Which Feeds Upon the Weakened Host

3. Shrine of Necrophagia

4. Liquefaction Seeps from Hidden Reaches of Decrepit Void

5.Evil Crawls From the Sinew of a Decapitated Limbs

6. Thickening of the Abyss