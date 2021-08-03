|
Les news du 3 Août 2021
News
Les news du 3 Août 2021
|Le premier album des Français de CAELI CONCEPT (Rock/Metal Progressif) est paru récemment. Ce dernier s'intitule The Dark Playground et un titre ("Clean Your Windows") est en écoute sur leur page Bandcamp :
|ALMA (Hardcore), groupe originaire de Tours, a sorti son premier album, Time´s Running Out le 18 juin dernier. Ce dernier se compose de 9 titres et s'écoute sur la page Bandcamp du groupe :
|
|Découvrez le groupe de black metal français DIABLATION (Black Metal) incluant V.Orias.A (ex AD INFERNA) et Vicomte Vampyr Arkames (ex SETH, ex AD INFERNA). Le premier album « Allégeance » sortira avant la fin de l’année et le premier extrait sera diffusé le 6 septembre 2021. En attendant, voici un avant-goût avec le teaser :
Plus d’informations disponibles ici : https://www.facebook.com/Diablation
|FULL OF HELL (Grindcore/Noise) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album, "Garden of Burning Apparitions", pour le 1er Octobre prochain, chez Relapse Records.
Un premier extrait, la pochette et la tracklist sont à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Guided Blight
2. Asphyxiant Blessing
3. Murmuring Foul Spring
4. Derelict Satellite
5. Burning Apparition
6. Eroding Shell
7. All Bells Ringing
8. Urchin Thrones
9. Industrial Messiah Complex
10. Reeking Tunnels
11. Non-Atomism
12. Celestial Heirarch
|INTERNAL BLEEDING (NYDM, USA) a publié une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Overthrow Creation" qui vient de sortir sur Unique Leader Records.
|STEEL NATION (Hardcore, USA) a sorti son nouveau disque The Big Sleep via Knives Out Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp et commander les différentes versions sur le site du label. Tracklist :
01. Don’t Waste My Time
02. Bloodsucker
03. Tipping Point
04. The Big Sleep
05. In My Way
06. Self Defeated
07. The Depths
08. Path Of No Return
09. Be By Your Side
10. 2 Many Times
|NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Broken and Alone" figurant sur son nouvel opus Red is the Color of Ripping Death dont la sortie est programmée pour le 27 août sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Murmur
2. Broken and Alone
3. To A Whore
4. Banished
5. Red is the Color of Ripping Death
6. Eat Your Heart
7. Annihilate the Kingdom of God
8. Beware of God
9. Black Cat Hanging
10. Dead in Ten
11. The Devil Will Not Stray
12. The Temptress
13. Casket Lid Creaks
14. Below the Cloven Hoof
|PHANTOM FIRE (Speed/Black, Norvège) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Feed on Fire" extrait de son premier longue-durée The Bust of Beelzebub prévu le 22 octobre chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1 Return Of The Goat [2:26]
2 Bust Of Beelzebub [2:21]
3 Sweet Jezebel [3:22]
4. Pihsrow [5:26]
5. Shut Eye [5:10]
6. Feed On Fire [4:26]
7. The Ninth Gate [5:46]
|BAXAXAXA (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne son premier long-format Catacomb Cult à venir le 6 août via The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. Catacomb Cult
2. As the Moon inhaled all Sunrays
3. Flame of Redemption
4. Kingdom Ablaze
5. Walpurgis Dancers
6. The Great malicious Tongue
7. Ghosts of Törzburg
8. Temple of the Seven Keys
|ASHEN (Death Metal, Australie) offre à cette adresse son premier EP Godless Oath en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 6 août sur Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :
1. Godless Oath
2. Mass Cremation
3. Ruins
4. Asphyxiant
5. Inferno
