STEEL NATION (Hardcore, USA) a sorti son nouveau disque The Big Sleep via Knives Out Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp et commander les différentes versions sur le site du label. Tracklist :
01. Don’t Waste My Time
02. Bloodsucker
03. Tipping Point
04. The Big Sleep
05. In My Way
06. Self Defeated
07. The Depths
08. Path Of No Return
09. Be By Your Side
10. 2 Many Times
NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Broken and Alone" figurant sur son nouvel opus Red is the Color of Ripping Death dont la sortie est programmée pour le 27 août sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Murmur
2. Broken and Alone
3. To A Whore
4. Banished
5. Red is the Color of Ripping Death
6. Eat Your Heart
7. Annihilate the Kingdom of God
8. Beware of God
9. Black Cat Hanging
10. Dead in Ten
11. The Devil Will Not Stray
12. The Temptress
13. Casket Lid Creaks
14. Below the Cloven Hoof
PHANTOM FIRE (Speed/Black, Norvège) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Feed on Fire" extrait de son premier longue-durée The Bust of Beelzebub prévu le 22 octobre chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1 Return Of The Goat [2:26]
2 Bust Of Beelzebub [2:21]
3 Sweet Jezebel [3:22]
4. Pihsrow [5:26]
5. Shut Eye [5:10]
6. Feed On Fire [4:26]
7. The Ninth Gate [5:46]
Par Voay
Par Neuro
Par grintold
Par Charon Del H...
Par Astraldeath
Par Charon Del H...
Par Astraldeath
Par X-Death
Par jeff48
Par Astraldeath
Par Jean-Clint
Par Goodnacht
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint