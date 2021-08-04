|
Les news du 4 Août 2021
|NOCTURNAL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Serpent Death qui sortira le 20 août via Dying Victims Productions. "Void Dweller" s'écoute ici :
|SARKE (Black Thrash, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Allsighr qui sortira le 5 novembre via Soulseller Records. Un premier extrait sera prochainement mis en ligne...
1. Bleak Reflections
2. Grim Awakening
3. Funeral Fire
4. Allsighr
5. Beheading Of The Circus Director
6. Through The Thorns
7. Glacial Casket
8. Sleep In Fear
9. The Reverberation Of The Lost
10. Imprisoned
|ZULU (Hardcore, USA) vient de publier le clip de "Straight From Da Tribe Of Tha Moo", morceau tiré de son dernier EP en date intitulé My People…Hold On et disponible en LP via Flatspot Records sous la forme d'une compilation réunissant également le EP Our Day Will Come.
|NOUTAJA (Death Metal, Finlande) propose en écoute sur Bandcamp son nouveau single "Deicidal Tendencies" issu de son premier EP à paraître cet automne.
|CEREMONIAL WORSHIP (Black Metal, Grèce) et OMENFILTH (Black Metal, Philippines) ont dévoilé sur ce lien l'intégralité de leur split The Pact of Morbid Conspiracy à venir le 6 août via Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Ceremonial Worship - Frost Around the Globe
2. Ceremonial Worship - Into Dungeons of Mysticism
3. Ceremonial Worship - Mission of Decay
4. Ceremonial Worship - Anthems of Pure Hate
5. Omenfilth - To Dwell in the Pits of Barathrum
6. Omenfilth - Conjurers of the Pestilential Storms
7. Omenfilth - Swallowed by the Umbral Void
8. Omenfilth - Arktouros
|DEVOID OF THOUGHT (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Effigies of a Distant Planet" figurant sur son premier long-format Outer World Graves dont la sortie est programmée pour le 27 août sur Everlasting Spew Records.
|PESTILENTIAL SHADOWS (Black Metal, Australie) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Twilight Congregation" tiré de son nouvel album Revenant qui sort le 3 septembre chez Seance Records. Tracklist :
1. Procession of Souls [7:30]
2. Hunter and Reaper [6:46]
3. Twilight Congregation [7:35]
4. The Sword of Damocles [5:14]
5. Revenant [7:12]
6. Beneath the Dying Stars [9:15]
|MATSUNAGA WAS RIGHT (Deathmatch Grindcore, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son nouveau disque Kings Of The Deathmatch le 3 septembre. Tracklist :
1. Mass Transit (One Of The Boys)
2. Flying Assassin
3. Death By Inoki-ism
4. Super Dragon (Clap x3)
5. Hardway
6. Worked Yourself Into A Shoot
7. Crazy Monkey
8. Piranha Deathmatch
9. Doing Face Drugs With New Jack Atop The 2300 Arena
10. Chairshot Lobotomy (Balls, Balls, Balls)
11. Well... Well... Well...
12. Listen Here Prazak
13. The Headhunters
14. Scissors Deathmatch
15. MDK
|COSMIC BURIAL (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus ...to the past le 30 septembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Alpha Centauri A [9:18]
2. Alpha Bootis [10:43]
3. Alpha Carinae [12:27]
4. Alpha Canis Majoris [13:01]
|DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligneu ne vidéo pour le morceau "Summoning The Cosmic Devourer" extrait de son nouvel album Inversion of the Unseen Horizon à paraître le 3 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
Chapter I - INCEPTION: THE CYRU’XILEAN NEXUS
1. Within The Astral Abscess (5:20)
2. Behold, The Apex of Decay (4:36)
3. Enginieering The Wvrmhorde (4:39)
Chapter II - INCURSION: THE PROTOTYPAL ESCHATON
4. Summoning The Cosmic Devourer (7:13)
5. Masticated By An Infinite Shadow (4:30)
6. In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign (3:52)
Chapter III - INVERSION: THE HORIZONTAL REFLECTION
7. Deciphering The Archetype (3:53)
8. Impaled Upon The Carrionspire (5:01) (Classical guitar and solos by Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy))
9. Beyond The Abhorrence (4:13)
Durée totale : 43:21
