Les news du 5 Août 2021
Les news du 5 Août 2021

News
Les news du 5 Août 2021 Putrevore - Watain - Eclipser - Burn in Hell - Zetar - Deafheaven - Archspire - Wooden Throne - Aversio Humanitatis - Hexenklad - Remah
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Miasmal Monstrosity, le nouvel album de PUTREVORE (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira le 5 octobre sur Xtreem Music Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "With Tentacles Adorned" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Those Who Dwell Beyond
02. Vortex Devourer
03. Terrible End Of The Conjurer
04. Clad In Skin And Rot
05. Bloodlust Of The Sleepers
06. Miasmal Monstrosity
07. The Fleshmen Awaits
08. With Tentacles Adorned
09. Consume All Flesh

»
(Lien direct)
WATAIN (Black Metal, Suède) vient de signer sur Nuclear Blast Records. Le groupe vient d'entrer au Necromorbus Studio pour enregistrer le successeur de Trident Wolf Eclipse. Sortie prévue au printemps 2022.

WATAIN a écrit : Ladies and gentlemen, it is with great reverence and infernal hunger alike that we now stand before the next chapter of Watain. Armed with the faith, force and fire accumulated during the Trident Wolf Eclipse era we are now entering terra incognita, to again face our inner selves and the ever expanding abyss that roars within. A few months of hard noble work lay ahead, and we could not be more ready for it. We are most eagerly looking forward to sharing the result with you all in the wild times to come. Until then: stay hungry, stay deviant, stay free and fuck the world!" - WATAIN, Uppsala 2021

»
(Lien direct)
ECLIPSER (Black Metal, Canada) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son nouvel EP Pages le 13 août. Tracklist :

Pages
Matternaught
Carry Your Burden
To Never Wake Again
Fathomless

»
(Lien direct)
BURN IN HELL (Hardcore/Powerviolence, Australie) offre son nouvel album Disavowal of the Creator God en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain via Reason and Rage Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ZETAR (Sci-fi Black/Death, USA/France/Équateur) sortira son premier long-format Devouring Darkness le 15 octobre sur Spirit Coffin Publishing. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Devouring Darkness
2. Return to Talos IV (The Cage)
3. Demons of Darkness and Air
4. Portal Six-Three
5. Lights of Zetar
6. Landru
7. Orbital Decay
8. Ardra (Great Deceiver)

»
(Lien direct)
DEAFHEAVEN (Feeling Good Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Infinite Granite qui sortira le 20 août via Anti- Records. "In Blur" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ARCHSPIRE (Death technique moderne, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Bleed The Future qui sortira le 29 octobre via Season Of Mist, L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Drone Corpse Aviator
2. Golden Mouth Of Ruin
3. Abandon The Linear
4. Bleed The Future
5. Drain Of Incarnation
6. Acrid Canon
7. Reverie On The Onyx
8. A.U.M

»
(Lien direct)
WOODEN THRONE (Epic Black Metal avec le leader de October Falls Mikko Lehto, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Under the Moon They Wander Until Fading Away le 30 septembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. At the Sorrows Chamber
2. The Ravens Cross
3. Withered at Sunrise
4. Under the Moon They Wander Until Fading Away
5. Into Forests Calm
6. Return Into Shadows
7. Through the Timeless Fields

»
(Lien direct)
AVERSIO HUMANITATIS (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira un live intitulé Silent Dwellers - Live MMXX le 15 septembre chez Lunar Apparitions. Il est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp ou en version vidéo ci-dessous. Setlist :

1. Longing for the Untold
2. Prison of Shattered Glass
3. The Presence in the Mist
4. The Watcher in the Walls
5. The Sculptor of Thoughts
6. Spears of Unlight
7. Advent of the Inescapable
8. The Weaver of Tendons
9. The Wanderer of Abstract Path

»
(Lien direct)
HEXENKLAD (Folk/Black, Canada) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Heathenheart" tiré de son nouvel opus Heathenheart paru le mois dernier via CDN Records. Tracklist :

1. Heathenheart (5:02)
2. Cold Beauty of Winter (4:52)
3. Huginn and Muninn (4:14)
4. Dark Moon in Capricorn (5:13)
5. Rootbound (4:13)
6. The Raven Returns to the Knoll (4:33)
7. A Thousand Paths to Wisdom (4:26)
8. Olde Gods Awaken (5:53)
9. Beware the Outstretched Hand (5:21)
10. A Forest of Dead Trees (4:32)
11. Upon the Wings of Valkyries (7:03)
12. A Moment of Silence (1:00)
13. We Raise a Horn (4:07)

Durée totale : 1:00:36

»
(Lien direct)
REMAH (Black Metal, France/Belgique) a mis en ligne son premier album Une Main en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 27 août sur Avantgarde Music. Tracklist :

1. Des Rêves Sales
2. III
3. Les Marais
4. La Gueule Ouverte
5. Premier Spasme
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser + Jean-Clint
5 Août 2021

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
05/08/2021 16:27
Cool un nouveau Putrevore, ça faisait longtemps ! L'extrait est bien costaud en plus !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
