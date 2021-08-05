WOODEN THRONE (Epic Black Metal avec le leader de October Falls Mikko Lehto, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Under the Moon They Wander Until Fading Away le 30 septembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. At the Sorrows Chamber
2. The Ravens Cross
3. Withered at Sunrise
4. Under the Moon They Wander Until Fading Away
5. Into Forests Calm
6. Return Into Shadows
7. Through the Timeless Fields
AVERSIO HUMANITATIS (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira un live intitulé Silent Dwellers - Live MMXX le 15 septembre chez Lunar Apparitions. Il est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp ou en version vidéo ci-dessous. Setlist :
1. Longing for the Untold
2. Prison of Shattered Glass
3. The Presence in the Mist
4. The Watcher in the Walls
5. The Sculptor of Thoughts
6. Spears of Unlight
7. Advent of the Inescapable
8. The Weaver of Tendons
9. The Wanderer of Abstract Path
HEXENKLAD (Folk/Black, Canada) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Heathenheart" tiré de son nouvel opus Heathenheart paru le mois dernier via CDN Records. Tracklist :
1. Heathenheart (5:02)
2. Cold Beauty of Winter (4:52)
3. Huginn and Muninn (4:14)
4. Dark Moon in Capricorn (5:13)
5. Rootbound (4:13)
6. The Raven Returns to the Knoll (4:33)
7. A Thousand Paths to Wisdom (4:26)
8. Olde Gods Awaken (5:53)
9. Beware the Outstretched Hand (5:21)
10. A Forest of Dead Trees (4:32)
11. Upon the Wings of Valkyries (7:03)
12. A Moment of Silence (1:00)
13. We Raise a Horn (4:07)
