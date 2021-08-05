»

(Lien direct) WOODEN THRONE (Epic Black Metal avec le leader de October Falls Mikko Lehto, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Under the Moon They Wander Until Fading Away le 30 septembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :



1. At the Sorrows Chamber

2. The Ravens Cross

3. Withered at Sunrise

4. Under the Moon They Wander Until Fading Away

5. Into Forests Calm

6. Return Into Shadows

7. Through the Timeless Fields



