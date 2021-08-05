chargement...

Les news du 5 Août 2021

News
Les news du 5 Août 2021 Wooden Throne - Aversio Humanitatis - Hexenklad - Remah
»
(Lien direct)
WOODEN THRONE (Epic Black Metal avec le leader de October Falls Mikko Lehto, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Under the Moon They Wander Until Fading Away le 30 septembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. At the Sorrows Chamber
2. The Ravens Cross
3. Withered at Sunrise
4. Under the Moon They Wander Until Fading Away
5. Into Forests Calm
6. Return Into Shadows
7. Through the Timeless Fields

»
(Lien direct)
AVERSIO HUMANITATIS (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira un live intitulé Silent Dwellers - Live MMXX le 15 septembre chez Lunar Apparitions. Il est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp ou en version vidéo ci-dessous. Setlist :

1. Longing for the Untold
2. Prison of Shattered Glass
3. The Presence in the Mist
4. The Watcher in the Walls
5. The Sculptor of Thoughts
6. Spears of Unlight
7. Advent of the Inescapable
8. The Weaver of Tendons
9. The Wanderer of Abstract Path

»
(Lien direct)
HEXENKLAD (Folk/Black, Canada) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Heathenheart" tiré de son nouvel opus Heathenheart paru le mois dernier via CDN Records. Tracklist :

1. Heathenheart (5:02)
2. Cold Beauty of Winter (4:52)
3. Huginn and Muninn (4:14)
4. Dark Moon in Capricorn (5:13)
5. Rootbound (4:13)
6. The Raven Returns to the Knoll (4:33)
7. A Thousand Paths to Wisdom (4:26)
8. Olde Gods Awaken (5:53)
9. Beware the Outstretched Hand (5:21)
10. A Forest of Dead Trees (4:32)
11. Upon the Wings of Valkyries (7:03)
12. A Moment of Silence (1:00)
13. We Raise a Horn (4:07)

Durée totale : 1:00:36

»
(Lien direct)
REMAH (Black Metal, France/Belgique) a mis en ligne son premier album Une Main en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 27 août sur Avantgarde Music. Tracklist :

1. Des Rêves Sales
2. III
3. Les Marais
4. La Gueule Ouverte
5. Premier Spasme
